Beasley Broadcast Group: Good Results But Leverage Should Be Lowered

The dividend should be cut and proceeds diverted to paying down debt or buying back shares. But a dividend cut is unlikely due to the investor base.

A day after my last article, Beasly Broadcast Group (BBGI) reported earnings. In a nutshell, the results were aligned to my expectations, revenues surprised to the upside, margins improved and debt levels stayed high.

Since that article, BBGI's stock is up 40% and now hovers $4.00 per share. Should we stay invested or should we close our position? In this article, I will take a look at revenues, margins, debt and the valuation of BBGI stock.

Source: Tipranks

Revenues

Company: 10-Q

While the radio advertisement space is growing around 1% per year, BBGI was able to grow commercial advertising by 4% to 164.1 million. True that some of the growth was due to the latest acquisition of WDMK radio station. But most of the growth was organic, implying market share gain. I expect commercial advertising revenues to keep growing above the industry growth rate. BBGI’s CEO, Caroline Beasley, stated in the earnings call that it wants to achieve a 30% market share.

"... while moving us closer to our goal of achieving 30% revenue share in the market."

Digital revenue grew by 25% to 13.5 million, just a bit higher than the 22% growth of the industry. Even though the revenue base is smaller, BBGI is focusing on the digital business as the industry is projected to have double-digit growth in the coming years. BBGI’s focus on the segment is apparent by creating the chief digital officer position and investing in the eSport platform. While BBGI’s share in the digital space is a measly 1.3%, I expect them to take market share of the larger players such as iHeartMedia (OTC:IHRT) thanks to the eSport platform.

Source: Billboard.com

Gross margin

Gross margins improved as I expected in this article. Margins should continue to improve thanks to the growth of the higher-margin digital business. According to the CEO, the margin of the digital business is above 30%:

"...the digital segment EBITDA, and we're not reporting in segments but the digital EBITDA is cash flow positive. And we’re looking at margin in the 30 plus percent range..."

Debt

Debt increased to $253 million because a portion of the latest acquisition was financed with debt. While only $10 million is due in 2022, the remaining $243 million is due in 2023… only three years away. BBGI will definitely need to refinance that amount. At the current leverage ratio, I believe that refinancing will be expensive for BBGI unless EBITDA improves dramatically. If BBGI continues acquiring radio stations, even at accretive multiples, the leverage ratio will stay high.

A sounder strategy would be to continue investing in the digital business, stop the dividend and use those proceeds to pay down debt and/or repurchase shares. Knowing management and the investor base of BBGI, cutting the dividend is unlikely so I won’t hold my breath on that. But even paying down debt with the free cash flow, rather than acquiring radio stations, would be a sound strategy. By 2023, EBITDA would have grown thanks to the digital business while debt would be smaller. For instance, a free cash flow of $25 to $40 million per year for the following 3 years is very probable. Even if the dividend is continued at an annual cost of $5 million, debt could be reduced by $60 to $105 million in that period. This combined with an EBITDA expansion of 10% to 20% could deleverage BBGI by 1 to 3 turns EBITDA.

Valuation

The DCF valuation increased from $10.90 to $11.40 due to the new station acquisitions and an increase in the digital revenue estimates more in line with Borrel Associates’ estimates. Those were partially offset by an increase in the SG&A estimates and higher capex for 2019. Please note that I did not modify gross margin as the margin improvements were embedded in my last model. Below are the detailed assumptions of the DCF model.

Source: Author estimates

However, similar to my previous articles, my target price for BBGI is based on my NAV estimate. NAV increased $0.10 to $7.10 mainly due to the newly acquired station.

Source: Author estimates

Risks and Catalysts

The main risk of BBGI would be if they continue piling debt to acquire radio stations. BBGI should consider consolidating the stations they just acquired and pay down as much debt as possible using free cash flow. Another risk is overspending on the digital business and not obtaining the right returns. However, I see this unlikely based on the current traction of the digital business.

Conclusion

BBGI is doing the right thing by investing in digital radio. If executed properly, BBGI should be able to replace traditional revenues with digital revenues before the former start to decline. However, they are taking on the riskier road by acquiring stations and keeping leverage up. The better strategy is to slow down acquisitions of radio stations and use the proceeds to pay down debt. That way, if they encounter hiccups, they have the cushion to adjust.

Having said that, I still recommend owning BBGI shares. The current dividend yield, which is unlikely to be cut, is 5% while there is a 75% upside to our target value of $7.10.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.