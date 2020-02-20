CEN: Coasting Toward A Distribution Cut

The fund currently pays out more than 2X its cash flow and is setup for a big cut.

The Brookfield name has hence continued to be in good demand and trades at a premium.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) is one of the rare MLP funds that has maintained its distribution rate while everyone else has cut. In fact, most MLP funds have cut more than once with InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) holding the dubious honor of having slashed it three times. Investors naturally hold funds that survive sector turbulence in high regard. After all, true character is shown in bear markets. That maintenance of distributions has led to a rather lofty yield. CEN currently yields 20% and AMZA yields +18%.

While we would love to buy the hype, we found that this fund was not really all it was made out to be. We break down the numbers and explain our rationale for why we think the distribution is likely to be cut rather soon.

The Fund

CEN highlights all the key reasons you may want to make a purchase of this fund rather eloquently on its website.

Attractive total return potential including monthly distributions and capital appreciation. A core portfolio of high quality midstream MLPs focused on durability of long-term cash flows. A tactical opportunistic sleeve designed to capitalize on market dislocations amongst upstream, midstream, and downstream MLPs and energy infrastructure investments. Access to private investment opportunities within the energy infrastructure sector on a co-invest and direct invest basis. Simplified tax reporting: Investors in the fund will receive a single Form 1099 as opposed to receiving a schedule K-1 from each MLP.

Source: Center Coast

While those sound appealing, let's face the true facts here. Almost all investors rush to CEFs in this space to avoid the dreaded K-1 which investors equate somewhere between the bubonic and the pneumonic versions of the plague. Of course CEN, like every other fund in the sector, accomplishes the K-1 avoidance. As for the rest, well let us take a look.

The Holdings

The fund holds some of the most recognized names in the sector. Energy Transfer LP (ET), MPLX LP (MPLX) and Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) are the big behemoths in the sector.

Source: CEN annual report

Where CEN stands apart though is in its primary holding in KKR Eagle Co-Invest LP, which is a private holding. This is an interesting choice and one we shall explore a little further down.

The Performance

Most funds in this sector have made investors wish that they had just bypassed them and headed straight for the 10-year Treasury bond. First Trust MLP and Energy (FEI) was the clear winner by a landslide. CEN has not done too shabbily and has managed to keep up with Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). FEI currently boasts a nice fat yield of 11%.

We say "managed to keep up" like it's a good thing, because it is. AMLP is a non-leveraged fund and non-leveraged funds tend to do better during bear markets. On the other hand, funds that dial leverage to the maximum and try more creative techniques land at the bottom of the pile (three guesses which fund that is).

Outperformance or something else?

While CEN's outperformance vs. the bulk of the pack (we will ignore FEI's market thumping performance) may seem suggestive that CEN is doing something special, we beg to differ. There are two reasons for us taking the opposite stance. The first is that CEN has traded at a premium to NAV and that has allowed repeated NAV accretive secondary offerings.

Source: CEN annual report

Now, this is not a bad thing by itself. Certainly if the NAV can be boosted by issuing shares above NAV, that's not a problem. However, this NAV boost has likely accounted for some of the outperformance. We have to differentiate this source of outperformance vs the true alpha generated by a fund. Most other funds have not been remotely as lucky and have traded on average at discounts to NAV.

The second factor we want to stress here is the valuation of CEN's KKR Eagle Co-Invest LP. CEN distinguishes itself, with complications with this regard, from all its midstream CEF peers. CEN's KKR Eagle Co-Invest LP is a non-traded company. Brookfield has to use lots of assumptions to get to the fair value of the related assets of this investment. CEN breaks down the different kind of assets that it owns and it has to do this pretty much because of KKR Eagle Co-Invest LP.

Level 1 - Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities Level 2 - Quoted prices in markets that are not active or other significant observable inputs (including, but not limited to, quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities, quoted prices based on recently executed transactions, interest rates, credit risk, etc.) Level 3 - Significant unobservable inputs (including the Fund’s own assumptions in determining the fair value of assets or liabilities)

Source: CEN annual report

In fact, KKR Eagle Co-Invest LP is identified as a Level 3 asset.

Source: CEN annual report

What's the right value for this asset? Let us start off by saying we don't have the first clue on the exact answer to that question. But, we can see some of the assumptions underlying that valuation and we can possibly reach somewhat of an educated opinion. The key measurement we want to stress here is the EBITDA multiple.

Source: CEN annual report

CEN is valuing this at 11.5X EBITDA and this is arguably a very small investment. MLPs as a whole currently trade under 9.5X EV to EBITDA multiples. Below we can see slightly older data from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER).

Source: GER Market Commentary

Two multiples lower on the EV to EBITDA multiple can possibly cut the equity by as much as 30%-35%, depending on the debt taken on by the company. In this market climate where all the largest MLPs are trading closer to 8.5X EV to EBITDA, the 11.5X seems significantly on the higher side.

Distribution coverage

Leaving aside the valuation of the private investment, CEN also is struggling to cover its distribution. During the 12-month period ended Sept. 30, 2019, CEN generated a net of $20.85 million in cash flow.

Source: CEN annual report

CEN paid out over $44 million.

Source: CEN annual report

That creates a payout ratio of close to 211%. Certainly that's on the wrong side of the sustainable line.

But it does get worse

While those numbers look rather bad, we want to point out that those were achieved during a time frame when CEN's price and NAV were about 20% higher on average.

We expect the current trend rate as of Feb. 1, 2020, to be closer to a 20% lower cash flow generation rate. In other words, the current payout ratio, going forward, is likely to be closer to 250%, which is unsustainable.

What comes next

250% payout ratio is rather unusually high, and while it can continue, we would not bet on it. AMZA briefly flirted with a 280% payout ratio in 2018, which we highlighted without mincing words.

Source: Seeking Alpha

So at 250%, CEN certainly has its work cut out for it. One thing that might allow it to continue is that CEN continues to trade at a premium. This allows constant equity issuance, which in turn boosts total assets under management. Once they cut, the jig is up. CEN will likely go to a 10%-15% discount to NAV as the believers exit in droves. So while we are certain that on no planet the distribution is remotely covered, CEN might continue this trend as long as the fund trades at a premium. Overall, though, we think this is primed for a cut. If MLPs do not rally or one of the two major MLPs decides to go the C-corp route with a big distribution cut, CEN will have no choice. Based on all the information CEN thus enjoys the second lowest distribution safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

Conclusion

CEN has certainly done OK in relation to some other funds in the space. Investors have just come out metaphorically amputated, instead of being taken out the back and shot in the head. There is perhaps a quantum of solace in that. Perhaps not. Going forward, the distribution looks rather precarious. We would not want to bet on its sustainability. The key reason though to be worried is not what CEN will pay, but what will happen to the premium to NAV once the distribution is cut. We recommend instead that investors make a beeline for some of the funds that are trading at a discount and have a fully covered distribution. There are several attractive funds in this beaten down sector. Within the realm of similar funds, we always prefer buying the one that is trading at the widest discount. At present that is FEI with a yield close of 11% which is paid on a monthly basis. We rate FEI as a strong buy at the current price.

For investors who do not like to trade, and just buy and hold for the long run, it's best to invest in the best of breed in the midstream CEF space. One fund we really like and have highlighted previously is Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE). Although MIE trades at a premium to NAV, it has one of the best managements in the sector, which justifies this premium. MIE offers a yield of 10.3%, which is sustainable and paid on a monthly basis too. As most income investors do, including myself, monthly dividend paying stocks is a great plus!

As an income investor, I'm personally long both MIE and FEI and plan to hold for the very long term, even if we hit a recession. The midstream sector has a resilient business model with the ability to generate solid and recurrent income in both good and bad times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEI, MIE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.