More Bullish Developments From OPEC

Some of this decline will likely be temporary, but even at December's levels we are more or less at balance.

With 2020 now comfortably underway and a new deal to be adhered to by OPEC and its non-OPEC allies, things are going to be interesting for the global oil market. In its latest report, OPEC provided market participants/watchers with a glimpse into how the first month of this year looked from a supply perspective for their member nations. It also gave us another idea of what investors in this space should anticipate for the current 2020 fiscal year. While investors should expect for some of the supply decrease seen in the latest month to reverse itself due to the nature of the drop, the overall data provided by the group looks positive and indicates that the bullish thesis for investors is still very much intact.

OPEC’s tumbling supply

The month of January had to have been one of the most volatile from a supply perspective for OPEC as a group. The vast majority of the members in the organization reported production declines compared to what they reported for December of last year. In all, this drove production from OPEC down 509 thousand barrels per day sequentially. This took production down from 29.368 million barrels per day in December to 28.859 million barrels per day. In the image below, you can see a breakdown of the member nations’ output changes for the past few months.

*Taken from OPEC

The single largest contributor to most of OPEC’s changes in policy typically is Saudi Arabia. That was not the case last month. Last month, the big contributor was Libya. In January, output from the African nation plummeted 344 thousand barrels per day from 1.140 million barrels per day down to 796 thousand barrels per day. In November, output from the nation was even higher than in December at 1.183 million barrels per day. Internal conflicts took a toll on the nation’s output, and there is no telling precisely how bad things are and/or when they will recover. At some point they will, but this could range from days to years. In the meantime, it could continue to weigh on supply, with some estimates suggesting that production from the nation may have since dropped to around 180 thousand barrels per day.

While Libya’s drop was by far the largest, it’s not the only drop in production the market has seen from the group. In second place was Iraq, which saw output drop 68 thousand barrels per day. Behind that was Kuwait’s drop of 44 thousand barrels per day. Right on its tail are Congo and Angola, with sequential drops of 35 thousand barrels per day and 34 thousand barrels per day, respectively. One interesting thing is that Iran’s output seems to be stabilizing, with output in January coming in only 9 thousand barrels per day below December’s. On the opposite side of the equation, another country showing stabilization is Venezuela. During January, output averaged 1 thousand barrels per day above December’s output which, itself, was 13 thousand barrels per day higher than November’s output.

During January, there really were no major increases. Most of the players reported decreased production month-over-month. Saudi Arabia, surprisingly, saw production grow 57 thousand barrels per day from 9.676 million barrels per day to 9.733 million barrels per day. The next largest increase was from wildcard Nigeria. During the month, output came in at 1.776 million barrels per day. This represents an increase of 25 thousand barrels per day over what was produced a month earlier. Other increases were truly marginal in nature.

Concerning balance

Right now, the most important thing for oil markets is the balance between supply and demand. We seem to have only a modest glut among OECD nations, but not enough to warrant concerns. Instead of reacting to that, prices are more likely to react to imbalances between supply and demand because those imbalances imply what the future might look like. Based on what data is available, the picture here is looking up, but it could change at a moment’s notice.

*Taken from OPEC

As the images above and below illustrate, in 2018, there was excess supply of 0.26 million barrels per day. In 2019, this switched though, when we saw a deficit of 0.74 million barrels per day. For the current fiscal year, OPEC has estimated that the amount of crude that will be required of it in order to balance the market is about 29.30 million barrels per day. This is down from 29.47 million barrels per day in January’s forecast. It is possible that Libya’s situation could turn on a dime, so investors should always remain watchful, but in December we saw OPEC output average 29.368 million barrels per day. With January’s dropping to 28.859 million barrels per day, we are comfortably below that threshold at the moment. If nothing changes on the supply side, this suggests a deficit for 2020 as a whole.

*Taken from OPEC

Takeaway

Right now, the oil markets are looking interesting. Based on this data and other data I have seen recently, I believe that the picture is undeniably bullish, but that only remains the case if OPEC elects to keep production low. Some revision back higher could very well happen due to uncertainty in places like Libya and Nigeria, but absent that happening as well, market participants should be bullish.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.