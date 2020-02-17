VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF: Focus On Winners Instead Of Sector

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) performed poorly last year and the fund might remain subdued in 2020 as well since the industry is facing a mixed outlook. The weakness in oil and gas prices will push drilling activity lower in the US but the market conditions could continue to improve in the international markets. In this environment, some of the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF's holdings could perform well while others might struggle. In my opinion, investors will be better served by picking those oilfield service providers who are well positioned to capitalize on the market trends, rather than betting on the entire industry through the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Last year, a tough one for oilfield services companies as their customers - the oil producers - slashed capital budgets and reduced drilling activity due to persistent weakness in prices of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The total number of drilling rigs in the US fell from 1,075 units at the start of 2019 to 805 rigs by the end of the year, data from Baker Hughes (BKR) shows. The oilfield service companies struggled with weak levels of earnings and cash flows. Halliburton (HAL), which dominates the North American market, reported a 25% drop in adjusted profits to $1.24 per share and a 23% decline in cash flows to $2.45 billion for 2019. The shares of most oilfield services companies also dropped in this period. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, the industry's largest fund in terms of assets under management, fell by 14.75% in this period.

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, or OIH, has $632.5 million of assets under management, which makes it significantly bigger than other service funds, such as the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) and iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ) which have $155 million and $77 million of net assets respectively. OIH also charges a reasonable fee. Its expense ratio is 0.35%, which means that the fund charges $35 each year on every $10,000 of investment. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF also charges 0.35%, but iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF is more expensive with a ratio of 0.42%.

OIH follows the MVIS U.S. Listed Oil Services 25 Index which tracks the overall performance of 25 of the most liquid US-listed companies which provide equipment, drilling, and other services to the upstream oil sector. OIH is a market-cap weighted ETF that gives investors exposure to 25 of the biggest and most well-established oilfield services companies. The top-heavy fund ranks stocks by market cap (as adjusted) and allocates the greatest percentage of capital to its top holding while the relatively smaller companies sit at the bottom of the holdings table.

OIH's top three holdings are Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton, and Baker Hughes which get 19.5%, 10.4%, and 5.2% of the ETF's net assets respectively. As a result, the three companies alone account for more than a third of OIH's assets. The shares of these three and other oilfield services companies have fallen in 2020 which led a 12% drop in OIH, thanks in large part to the dip in oil prices and concerns surrounding the industry's outlook.

Image: Author.

The future outlook of the oilfield services industry is looking mixed. The oil prices are widely expected to remain weak in 2020 since the global oil market remains well supplied and the coronavirus related quarantine in China has pushed oil demand lower. There's also an abundance of natural gas in the US which will continue to weigh on the commodity prices. In its latest report, the US Energy Information Administration has forecast average WTI oil and Henry Hub natural gas prices of $55.71 per barrel and $10.25 per thousand cubic feet for 2020 respectively. The estimate shows that both oil and gas prices will remain under pressure as they decline from $57.02 per barrel and $10.54 per thousand cf in 2019. These weak price levels can't help but have a negative impact on exploration and production spending and drilling activity in the onshore US shale plays.

Image: Author. Data: Baker Hughes Worldwide Rig Counts

Several US oil and gas producers have already announced their plans to cut spending and reduce activity in 2020 as they focus on preserving profit margins, generating free cash flows, and boosting shareholder returns, instead of aggressively growing production. For instance, Apache Corp. (APA), one of the leading E&P companies, has announced one of the biggest cuts in capital expenditure. The company plans to spend 10% to 20% less capital in 2020 than in 2019. The persistent weakness in oil, gas, and NGL prices have forced Apache to dial back its operations from its top prospect - the wet-gas rich Alpine High play located in the Permian Basin. This will put Apache in a better position to generate free cash flows. Other major oil producers might also follow suit as they announce their spending plans for 2020 during the ongoing earnings season.

On the other hand, the drilling activity has been steadily improving in the international market where oil and gas producers deployed additional rigs. The international rig count improved meaningfully in 2019 and 2018, as shown in the image below. I believe the macro environment is looking constructive for the oilfield services industry outside of North America. The price of the international benchmark Brent crude has somewhat stabilized at around $60 a barrel. Although Brent is currently hovering around $57, the price is expected to average at $61.25 in 2020, as per the US EIA's estimates. The decrease in trade tensions between the US and China after the two countries signed on the Phase-1 trade deal and the policy easing measures taken by several central banks around the world have reduced uncertainty on the economic front and receded fears of a global recession. The International Energy Agency has forecast 1.2 million bpd increase in global oil demand for 2020 which will help offset the impact of rising supplies. In this environment, the international rig count could continue climbing and we will likely see an increase in expenditure on both offshore and onshore projects.

Image: Author. Data: Baker Hughes Worldwide Rig Counts

Due to this mixed outlook, the OIH could underperform the broader market. Those oilfield service companies which have significant exposure to the international markets will get ample business opportunities, allowing them to grow revenues, increase profits, and expand profit margins. On the other hand, those oilfield service companies that get their revenues primarily from the shale oil and gas producers in the US might struggle with weak levels of revenues, earnings, and margins. The shares of North America focused service providers might perform poorly which can hurt OIH's performance.

Schlumberger, which is the biggest player in international markets and typically gets a majority of its revenue from outside of North America, is well-positioned to capitalize on the recovery in international markets. The company is seeing an increase in exploration activity, offshore operations, and digital transformation in the international markets. The company has forecast mid-single-digit growth in exploration and production expenditures which, I believe, can drive Schlumberger's revenue and earnings growth.

Halliburton, on the other hand, is the leading provider of fracking services in North America. The slowdown in shale activity might hurt its revenues and profits. But Halliburton has devised a strategy to protect its profit margins. Additionally, the company also maintains a sizeable footprint outside of North America which will help offset weakness at home.

Baker Hughes also gets some of its revenues (particularly of the oilfield services segment) from the international markets but it is primarily a North America focused company. The slowdown in activity has hurt the company's profit margins and pushed its product sales lower, as evident from its latest quarterly results. But the company has captured a sizeable portion of the booming LNG market which can help push its earnings higher in 2020. The beleaguered industrial behemoth General Electric's (GE) sale of Baker Hughes stock can also have a positive impact on the oilfield service provider's valuation.

Tenaris SA (TS), which is OIH's fourth-largest holdings and provides tubular products to the energy industry, counts North America as its biggest market. The weakness in drilling activity hurt Tenaris's tube shipments in 9M-2019 and this trend could continue in 2020. Similarly, National Oilwell Varco (NOV), which is OIH's fifth-largest holding and makes equipment for drilling rigs, could also struggle in 2020 due to the weak demand from oil producers working in the onshore US shale plays.

In my view, investors should pick and choose the high-quality oilfield service companies in the current macro environment, instead of betting on the entire oilfield services sector with OIH. The ETF could perform poorly this year due to the tough market conditions in North America which can hurt the sales, profits, and margins of some of its holdings. But I think investors should consider buying companies such as Schlumberger that can grow profits and post strong levels of free cash flows in 2020 as they capitalize on their international exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.