Arch Coal Continues To Beat The Analysts

To say investing in crude oil-related equities has been a wrong move over the past two years would be an understatement. While the stock market has moved to a succession of new highs, oil-related stocks have gone the other way. Even when the price of the energy commodity was higher during 2019 and the start of 2020, oil producers, exploration companies, and oil services companies have done miserably. The shift of investor sentiment toward alternatives to hydrocarbons as an energy source has weighed heavily on the stocks. Crude oil is the new coal, which suffered mightily when environmental regulations made that energy commodity nothing more than a four-letter word and a curse for investors. Coal remains a horrible sector, but Arch Coal (ARCH) has beat analyst earnings estimates over the past four consecutive quarters, and the company pays its shareholders a respectable dividend. The price to earnings ratio on ARCH is so low, it's worth taking a look at the producer of thermal and metallurgical coal.

Crude oil stocks have done horribly

The US stock market continues to plow its way higher in 2020. Heightened tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East and fear and uncertainties over the spread of Coronavirus from China have not stood in the way of new highs.

The chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract highlights the move from the low at 2316.75 in late 2018 to the most recent high of 3392.50 at the start of this week. At 3380.50 on Feb. 14, just below the peak, the futures had moved 45.9% higher since December 2018.

The other leading stock market indices have all moved appreciably higher with the DJIA approaching the 30,000 level and the Nasdaq homing in on 10,000. In the explosive bull market for stocks, almost any significant company with a ticker has gone along for the bullish ride, except for energy stocks. Gains in the energy sector have been sluggish at best, and losses at worst.

The XLE and OIH have been radioactive for investors

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) holds shares in many of the leading companies that extract oil and gas from the crust of the earth or related businesses. The most recent top holdings of the product with net assets of $9.52 billion include:

The XLE has not appreciated all that much since its December 2018 low as of the close of business on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

The chart shows that the XLE moved from a low of $53.36 in late December 2018 to $54.58 per share on Feb. 14, or only 2.29% higher. While the XLE lagged the overall stock market, at least it posted a gain. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) has net assets of $592.82 million and holds shares in the leading oil services companies, including:

Oil services have done worse than the XLE since late 2018.

In December 2018, when stocks and the XLE hit lows, and the price of oil fell to a bottom of $42.36 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract, the OIH fell to $13.13 per share. At $11.25 on Feb. 14, 2020, the oil services ETF product was 14% lower in an environment where the stock market gained more than 40%.

Oil stocks have been nothing short of radioactive for investors in 2019 and into 2020. The price action is mindful of the price action in coal mining shares from 2011 through 2016. Coal became a four-letter word during the Obama Administration as environmental legislation and a move away from the fossil fuel weighed heavily on the energy commodity. As natural gas replaced coal for power generation across the US, coal stocks dropped like a stone.

The VanEck Vectors Coal ETF holds shares in companies in the global coal industry that generate at least 50% of their revenues from the production, mining, or coking of coal.

As the chart shows, the KOL ETF declined from $51.87 in 2011 to a low of $5.07 in 2016. The price action in oil-related shares since late 2018 is telling us that crude oil is the new coal.

A green new deal mentality in oil investing

During the 2016 campaign for the US Presidency, Donald Trump advocated for energy independence and was supportive of the US coal, oil, and natural gas. The KOL ETF product was trading at $8.66 on Feb. 14, up more than 70% from its 2016 low. At the same time, the XLE reached a bottom of $49.93 per share in 2016 when crude oil dropped to $26.05 per barrel. At $54.58, the XLE was only 9.3% higher, with crude oil at almost double the price and the KOL ETF more than 70% higher. The low in OIH in 2016 was $20.16, which is nearly double the current price for the ETF.

The bottom line is that the market’s sentiment for energy stocks has deteriorated dramatically over the past years. Even though the US is the world’s leading oil and gas producer, and a significant employer, energy stocks continue to receive no love from investors. In a market where locating value is more than a challenge, above-market dividends, profits, and low price to earnings multiples are not enough to attract capital to the energy sector these days.

One of the factors that likely weigh on energy-related stocks is the upcoming Presidential election this November. Under the Trump Administration, corporate tax and regulatory reforms turbocharged energy production in the US. The 2020 election will be a referendum on President Trump’s performance and the future of US tax and energy policy. The rise of the progressive wing of the opposition party means that the platform for Democrats is likely to include the “Green New Deal” to address climate change. Increased regulations and higher taxes would have a dramatic impact on US energy production starting in 2021 if the incumbent president does not win re-election.

The election could be one of the closest in history. While President Trump has low popularity ratings, he's going into the contest with a robust economy, the lowest unemployment since the 1960s, and the stock market at all-time highs. The state of the US economy is almost picture perfect for an incumbent president. The election will be a referendum on tax and energy policies. Four more years of President Trump means energy independence for the US, and record production of oil and gas. The coal mining industry would likely thrive over the coming years.

Meanwhile, the opposition party’s “Green New Deal” that addressed climate change would weigh on the US energy sector and production of fossil fuels. When it comes to taxes, higher corporate and individual tax levels could weigh on the stock market in the coming years. Therefore, the high level of the stock market is currently telling us that President Trump will win the election, while energy stocks are signaling a victory by the opposition party.

Arch Coal has not done poorly, and it just beat expectations again

Arch Coal (ARCH) is one of the companies that has been in the crosshairs of environmentalists. The company owns or leases coal production in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Illinois, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and other US states. The company sells thermal and metallurgical coal to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the US and across the globe.

Since 2016, ARCH shares have traded in a range from $50.75 to $102.61. At $56.01 on Friday, Feb. 14, the stock was at the bottom end of its trading range, just like many of the oil and gas shares. The company has a market cap of $847.532 million and trades an average of 355,675 shares each day. Arch coal has done better than the market expected over the past four consecutive quarters.

As the chart shows, ARCH has beaten consensus earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters and has turned a profit. The latest Q4 consensus estimate called for the company to lose 23 cents, but EPS came in higher. At the bottom end of its trading range, ARCH pays shareholders a 3.51% dividend.

Is it time to consider the energy commodity that' s a four-letter word?

A survey of seven analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $91 on ARCH shares, which closed on Feb. 14 at $56.01 per share. Moreover, the range of targets spans from a low of $75 to a high of $105 per share.

In a stock market where value is not easy to find, ARCH and other energy-related shares have lots of room to rise if the sentiment shifts and a period of sector rotation occurs. Since the US election will be a referendum on the future of energy policy for the coming four years, the re-election of President Trump could be a trigger for that rotation. The robust economy in the US, a bull market in stocks, and no clear leader capturing the opposing party’s nomination could be signs that energy policy in the US will remain status quo until at least 2024. Oil, gas and even coal companies could rebound and finally start to participate in the stock market’s bullish stampede.

