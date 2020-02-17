Waiting For Confirmation Before Adding To SLV

The chart below compares the two precious metals ETFs, the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) and the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) plus also the two mining ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). The time period is the 4+ years since the bear market bottom back around the beginning of 2016. It is startling to see that SLV has comprehensively underperformed GLD as well as the two mining ETFs which have outperformed in this time-period.

In our portfolio, we remain long, SLV, GLD, GDX and Caledonia Mining (CMCL) in this sector. The gold/silver ratio at present is approximately 1:89 which means it is 20% higher than its 20-year average. In fact, the ratio at present is actually higher than its maximum number in the Great Recession (84.38).

Therefore, as we add to our precious metal positions, we would definitely be more interested in dollar cost averaging into silver instead of gold. Therefore, let's take a look at where silver is in its cycles at present. Silver like gold, trades in yearly cycles, weekly cycles and also daily cycles. We will start off with the monthly chart as shown below.

It is clear that SLV bottomed out and printed a yearly cycle low back in November of 2018. We may have printed another yearly cycle low in December of 2019 but we still do not have confirmation (as price still has not completed a monthly swing low). We state this because SLV's price action in January of this year meant that we closed that month below the November highs. If price could finish well above $16.90 a share this month, for example, it would mean that we indeed could confirm a new yearly cycle low in silver. Yearly cycles in silver normally last anything from 10 to 18 months on average.

The signs though are encouraging. The 10-month moving average has now crossed over the 50-month moving average indicator and price remains trading above both support levels.

To get us more insights on whether those lows in December 2019 started a brand-new yearly cycle in SLV, we go to the weekly chart. As we see below, SLV is now potentially on week 10 of its broader intermediate cycle. Why do we state this?

We have a confirmed weekly swing low. Price has already broken through its down-cycle intermediate trendline. Price both dropped below its 10-week moving average and then subsequently moved above it to potentially confirm the intermediate cycle low. Last December's low happened 6+ months after its previous ICL in May of 2019 meaning shares were in their timing band to print a fresh ICL.

If we go to the daily chart of SLV, we can see that silver printed a daily cycle low on the 29th of January of this year. Since then, price has failed to gain traction, although recent trading has resulted in price now trading above the 10-day moving average ($16.50). Again, the probabilities remain high that price will ramp higher from here. Why?

The January 29th low in SLV took place almost 2 months after the most recent DCL which occurred on the 6th of December last year (well past its timing band for a fresh low). Price both dropped under and then subsequently over the 10-day moving average in recording this low. We really like how the volume trend has been behaving since the early January top. Investors are showing their bullishness by continuing to buy despite the downturn in the price of silver thus far this year. As I write on President's Day, silver is up to $17.79 which is a 0.4%+ gain. The price of SLV will follow suit.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe there is a strong possibility that SLV is:

Only on month 3 of its broader yearly cycle which means we should have many more months of higher highs this year before we print a yearly top. Only on week 11 of its broader intermediate cycle. Again, we should not see an intermediate top until at least week 18+. The daily count is currently day 12.

Being long-term investors in this space, the most attractive aspect for us at present is how early SLV is in its long-term yearly cycle. We may add to our position here in the next few days once we get solid confirmation of what we have discussed here.

