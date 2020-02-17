New Orders And A New Executive Mean Big Things Ahead For Xebec Adsorption

Introduction

Xebec adsorption, my number one stock for 2020, has increased over 80% from my original article back on January 3rd, which outlined in detail my bullish thesis on the stock. Note that the stock trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC in addition to the OTC listing in the US under the symbol XEBEF. I will refer to the Canadian stock listing in this article.

I'd like to say I knew this move was coming, but I did not. I thought the stock could hit $4.00 per share by the end of the year, and yet here we are in February with the stock hitting a new all-time high on February 12, 2020, of $4.23. Up 83% from January 3rd's low of $2.31 (the day my original article went live). Two significant pieces of news have come out since my first article, helping the bullish thesis on this stock. In this article, I will update readers on what these pieces of news are, and how it impacts the company going forward from here.

News Piece 1 - Brian Levitt Joins Board of Directors as an Advisor

Xebec issued a press release on January 20 announcing that Brian Levitt would be joining Xebec's Board of Directors to provide strategic, commercial, and corporate finance advice to other members of the board and management. Levitt has served in the past as Chairman of the Board of Domtar Corporation (UFS), as well as President and CEO of Imasco. He is now the current Chairman of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Canada's second-largest bank by market cap, which exceeds $100 Billion USD. He also remains on Domtar's Board, as well as TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation's Board (AMTD).

Levitt had this to say regarding joining the Xebec team:

I am very excited to be joining the Xebec team and to have the opportunity to help Xebec scale up through its next stages of development. Xebec's know-how and proprietary technologies relating to renewable natural gas and hydrogen production have demonstrated that they can make a real difference to the ability of gas utilities and energy providers to contribute to the transition to low carbon energy solutions.- Brian Levitt

This is huge news for a couple of reasons. First, why is one of the top executives of a $100 billion company interested in comparably tiny $300 million Xebec? Levitt must recognize the potential for Xebec. Second, Levitt brings a wealth of experience to an already strong executive team and his position at TD will almost certainly bring Xebec some of the best funding options available. Levitt is an excellent addition to the Board going forward and should help the company continue expansion and growth efforts.

News Piece 2 - $27 Million In Orders for US Dairy Projects

On February 12, Xebec issued another press release announcing $27 million in orders have been received for six turnkey biogas upgrading plants and small-scale containerized Biostream systems to produce renewable natural gas in California. Five of these were previously announced, one is brand new. This press release confirms that the orders have now gone through. Xebec expects to deliver on these orders throughout 2020 and into 2021.

This news is exciting as it confirms that Xebec is entering the $40 billion US Dairy industry with their equipment. These first few plants will help bring visibility and scale opportunities to Xebec that could spiral into more orders throughout California and the rest of the US, adding to the company's ever-growing $100 million order backlog.

Conclusion

Xebec Adsorption is continuing to execute on its strategic growth initiatives. The company continues to benefit from increasing regulations regarding cleaner and more renewable energy solutions. They've built a strong management and Board teams, which only get stronger with the addition of Brian Levitt.

Xebec has guided for 2020 revenue of $80-90 million CAD. The company has around 100 million shares outstanding fully diluted, giving the company a market cap of $400 million CAD at $4 per share. Using the midpoint of revenue guidance, the stock trades at a valuation of 4.7 times 2020 sales. While this is nowhere near as cheap as the stock was even just two months ago, I remain bullish on the company. I'm not selling my shares, which have grown into my second-largest holding, any time soon.

