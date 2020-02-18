The Asset Allocator: An Election-Year Market (Podcast)

Summary

Presidential election years tend to be strong for markets, and the incumbent has shown great interest in the stock market’s progress.

Investors want the party to continue, the Fed appears to be supportive, and any good news will be trumpeted to the max, signaling that stock-market investing is worth the risk.

The biggest apparent risk right now is the coronavirus, which will surely adversely affect one if not two quarters of global GDP and disrupt supply chains.

But that delay in the resumption of economic growth could lead to a big pop in consumer spending, bolstering the economy in 2020, barring unexpected exogenous shocks.