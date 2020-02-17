Caution: Coronavirus 'Dragon' May Have One Last Whip Of Its Tail

Buy the dips, sell the rips. Keep an eye on the VIX. The lower it goes the more cautious you need to be.

If you believe that we are in a corrective phase, then complacency is a killer. Don't buy stocks ripping to new highs.

These stock market disturbances have a pattern. They are a steep dive when the worst fears are aired, then stocks rally discounting all fears, and then there's news with fear returning.

I have been downplaying the effect of the epidemic, and I still don't think that the worst fears will be realized.

First the good news…

The below are several statements I have gleaned from various news items, from Bloomberg TV, the Seeking Alpha News Team, the Wall Street Journal etc., and my commentary intermixed.

The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday and a health official said intense efforts to stop its spread was beginning to work, as another 70 people tested positive on a virus-stricken cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

The coronavirus, thought to have emerged at a wildlife market in the central Chinese province of Hubei, has presented the ruling Communist Party with the huge challenge of stamping it out while at the same time minimizing damage to the world’s second-largest economy.

The latest financial news is a riposte to my assertion to be cautious as shares in Shanghai closed up 2.3% overnight, recouping all their losses from a record selloff earlier this month as local markets reopened following an extended Lunar New Year break. Confidence is improving after policymakers acted to ease the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak by ramping up the stimulus.

The Chinese stock markets rallied perhaps because the PBOC (People’s Bank of China) said it will enact "targeted and phased" stimulus measures, including lower corporate taxes and releasing more funds for provincial authorities. This is all great news.

The virus is believed to have an incubation period of 14 days which would appear to indicate it has been spreading since the lockdown was imposed. But health commission spokesman Mi Feng said the campaign was beginning to show results. “The effect of the coronavirus controls is appearing,” Mi told reporters.

Increased medical support and preventive measures in Hubei had headed off more critical cases and the proportion of critical cases among confirmed cases had fallen to 21.6% on Saturday, from 32.4% on Jan. 27, Mi said. Mild cases also were being treated more quickly, preventing them from becoming critical, Mi said.

Today we are hearing that Macau gambling is being re-opened as are various manufacturing operations around China are starting back up.

The above string of paraphrased quotes from various sources gives a sense of optimism about the actions of the ruling party of China.

Frankly, I myself have been discounting the medium-term effects of the epidemic, and I'm still optimistic that the worst of the epidemic is behind us. That said, I believe that events like this follow a similar pattern for stocks. First, there's a dive in market indexes on the fearful news, then there's a recovery that discounts all the negative possibilities, creating complacency, then something occurs (a last gasp of fear) that brings the market down, or the bounce has gone too far and the market rolls over to a significantly lower level before the rally continues in earnest. I'm operating with the assumption that we are currently in a corrective phase, so it would be natural to assume that we could be vulnerable to another downdraft. As far as I can tell the VIX has fallen back to 13.68, a significant drop over the last 10 trading days. All I'm saying is that as complacency comes back in force, and the ruling party desperately wants to make a show of returning back to normal, there can be some news getting out that will be a strong counter-argument to that effort.

Now for the counter argument that everything is getting back to normal

Dr. Fauchi, the head of infectious disease at the NIH, said during the weekend “When you have multiple countries sustained transmissions, with multiple generations of transmission, reporting more than 500 infected, and when you can see sustained transmission, that would be a global pandemic.” Once you have that moniker attached to what's happening then you have a strongly negative market response. I won’t go into the whole narrative about how tens of thousands of Chinese from the Hubei province traveled throughout China before any lockdown happened. Most of you I assume have been consuming the news as much as I. You all have seen some alarming results of simulations of what a moderately contagious virus with the mortality of Covid-19 can do. I don’t want to go there, but you can bet if there's a new city outside of China with sustainable transmissions, and having transmitted over several generations, you can bet the most extreme simulations will get airtime. You can make a good bet that the market will not react well to that news stream

Is it time to speculate on names that have gotten sold off in the wake of this epidemic? No.

I think that the fast money already has been made on the initial bounce as the counter argument for an end-of-world epidemic by now. That said the lower the VIX gets, the more vulnerable stocks will be to any bad news with epidemic or otherwise. I would absolutely stay away from the cruise lines. If you recall what happened to Chipotle (CMG), I think the “algos” will be hyper focused on Carnival Cruise (CCL), Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and anyone reported getting sick on any of these lines and all of them will sell off. Moreover, I bet the Asian market that CCL, RCL, and NCLH have been projecting growth in will see negative growth for at least 18 months. The image of people stuck on cruise ships like sitting ducks waiting to get infected and no nation in South Asia would let them disembark. The tradition of cruising has not taken hold there, and it was just getting started. I think the cruise sector may never recover in Asia and they may get hurt even here for a prolonged period here, as well.

If you twist my arm I think these names or sectors might give alpha if bought on a sell-off

If you make me go there I think the hotels and casinos make more sense, even some restaurant chains as well. If you buy any of the cruise lines now they better give a huge dividend to make up for downside, and then you are not trading, you are value investing. Which is totally doable and valid. In fact, if you are very patient, and if the dividend payment is big enough then even cruise lines might be OK for a long-term value investment. I would ask myself if the dividend was cut in half, would I be satisfied with holding this security over the long term? In other words, if the stock is a 5% payer, and if things get so bad that the company decides to cut the dividend in half, would you be OK with holding onto it long term? I would think not. I would need the dividend to be 8% to 9% in order for it to be a decent risk even for a long-term investment.

What about trading for Alpha, what would I do?

The short answer is not yet, or more precisely it’s too late. That said, if we do get one last whip of the “Dragon’s Tail” then these are the names I would look at - Gambling: Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Melco Resorts (MLCO). Restaurants: Yum China (YUMC), Starbucks (SBUX), Luckin Coffee (LK). Chinese Internet: Alibaba (BABA) and ETF (KWEB).

It Seems Like I’m Talking out of two sides of my mouth and in a sense I am

Long-term readers will hopefully remember since I have said it numerous times that the market is really an endless argument between “bulls” and “bears.” What I mean by that is both the above arguments might be valid. Certainly, the Chinese government has been loose with the truth and I'm being very generous with that judgment. At the same time, the heavy-handed action by the communists might be working. Also again, as Dr. Fauci said, if this virus is as virulent as it is feared to be, we may actually see some independent pools of infection elsewhere. In the US, this is less of a problem, but in places that have no public health and people live in less than sanitary conditions, it may kill tens of thousands, like Africa and India. If that happens, it will a very good chance of surging over our borders at some point. That might happen next winter, and perhaps by then, we will have a vaccine. In any case, we may see a hint of what may come in the future in the next week or so, if more infections arise in Singapore or Japan, or even Hawaii. Since there was a news item about a Japanese couple visiting Hawaii and then coming back with Coronavirus. That might just mean they contracted it in Narita airport or somewhere in Japan before they got to Hawaii. Shortening the story a bit, there might be some news item that runs counter to the narrative that the Chinese government wants to prevail, that all is well, and everything is under control. If that happens it might just unleash the most bearish scenarios and sell the market. Makes sense?

If the VIX drops below 13 we'll be even vulnerable to a surprise. It's worth repeating keep your eyes on that VIX, as it falls curtail your risk.

I'm saying that now is not the time for hugely risky trades. Like I said in my last note, don’t buy the rips. Nvidia (NVDA) soared on Friday, and it may just continue soaring tomorrow. Those of you who listened to me may end up unhappy with that advice. Having some discipline not to buy stocks moving to new highs right now will prevent you from getting caught if the market moves to a lower level. So if you don’t believe that we are still in a corrective phase, feel free to ignore my guidance. If you agree, then just look for names that have fallen sufficiently to hold up to a sell off, or bounce to a support level. If NVDA falls in the next few weeks then that might interest me, that's all I am saying. If you are a fast money trader who thinks they can scalp a few points, go ahead and have a ball with NVDA at all-time highs.

Here are a few interesting acquisitions that make the stocks below interesting.

Arista Completes Big Switch Acquisition

On February 15, 2020, Arista completed the acquisition of Big Switch Networks. This is a big deal, and it is something that has been the focus of many ANET bulls. Big Switch will help ANET win even more against the likes of Cisco (CSCO), Juniper Networks (JNPR) and others. Big Switch gives ANET higher performance offering in the hybrid and multi-cloud having two products: Big Monitoring Fabric, a network packet broker (NPB) fabric, which enables security and monitoring of data center and cloud traffic as well as provide capacity and security insights to that traffic by leveraging Big Monitoring Analytics Node and Recorder Node. Big Cloud Fabric is a leaf-spine data center switching fabric for VMware and Nutanix, two of the major multi-cloud and hybrid cloud management applications.

This is also an "Acquihire"

Arista also is buying a team of engineers who are already working to build next-generation network solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud offerings. This is where the value is going to be made, whatever incentive these engineers are being paid to stay with ANET will be worth it.

ANET is a buy, I still hope it falls a bit further to the 200 to 209 level.

Are you looking for an out of the box 5G play?

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) announced that it has acquired Integrand Software, Inc. to further accelerate innovation in the 5G RF communications space. Integrand’s EMX technology has the industry-leading technology for analysis and extraction and enables designers to accurately and efficiently simulate large integrated circuits and advanced packages, characterize passive components and analyze interconnect parasitics in 3D-IC systems.

Long story short CDNS provides software to design chip circuitry. I'm skeptical that 5G is totally ready for prime time. I believe that the “killer app” has yet to be created that will truly take advantage of 5G and really create economic benefits to justify the extra cost. That all said, circuit design is the first step in the process to create the platforms for that “killer app.” So CDNS and Synopsys (SNPS), the other chip design software company, are buys. Perhaps not for a fast money trade, but longer-term speculation.

A ban on jet engines to China could hurt GE and Boeing

The Trump Administration is considering a proposal to halt deliveries of jet engines co-produced by General Electric (NYSE:GE) and the French-owned firm Safran. The engine in question was specifically manufactured for and supplied to Comac Aerospace company, the new C919 airliner being developed by this Chinese state-owned enterprise. This is a potential escalation of protective trade measures that could have steep repercussions for not only General Electric, but also Boeing (BA). China could retaliate by ordering more planes from Airbus instead of Boeing.

One last word

I hope you are all enjoying the three-day weekend. Those who love to trade might want to just jump right in and buy all the names that you have been reading up on during the last three days. I say, not so fast. Let the market settle tomorrow. We may have the futures up strong and then get soggy mid morning. I have been seeing that a lot lately. In any case that's what I'm going to do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.