UPS Looks Cheap After Its Recent Sell-Off

However, my personal price target on shares remains at $96, due to my desire to lock in a double digit margin of safety when potentially adding to my current stake.

In late December, I trimmed roughly 60% of my United Parcel Services (UPS) stake at $117.42, locking in 12.7% profits. I noted several catalysts for the sale, including a thin margin of safety with regard to valuation and increased concerns of secular headwinds in the broader logistics industry after looking at recent reports from UPS, rival FedEx (FDX), and Amazon (AMZN), which is disrupting the industry in a major way.

I still have secular growth concerns about the logistics space and I acknowledge that an economically sensitive company like UPS is likely to suffer in the event of a global economic slowdown due to the coronavirus, yet now that shares have sold-off to the tune of 10.6% since I sold my shares, I’m beginning to get interested in re-purchasing them at the now discounted price.

Using Active Management to Bolster Dividend Income

For those of you who read my monthly portfolio review pieces, you’re probably aware of my affinity for what I like to call "organic dividend increases" or "organic dividend growth." I'm not sure if I made up these terms or not, but regardless, what I mean when I say them is this: increases to my dividend income stream created, not by the usual dividend growth provided by companies or dividend re-investment, but instead, by active portfolio management.

*For clarification’s sake, I suppose that you could consider dividend re-investments, especially those done in a selective manner, as active management; however, I view those sort trades as passive due to the dollar-cost-averaging type of strategy that most dividend growth investors use when it comes to re-investments.

It’s great when you buy a stock at a discount, see it rise to a potentially overpriced level, sell it, and then later have the chance to buy shares cheaper, at a discount again. This is basically the dream scenario for value investors. And, when an investor is making these trades with an income oriented state of mind, it’s even better because you’re able to lock in artificially high yields on cost when buying low, increase your capital position when selling high, and then buying even more shares, with a once again, artificially high yield on cost, when re-buying low.

This is the process that I’ve used to bolster my passive income stream in recent years when I did not have the means to add capital to my portfolio due to going from a two-income household to a one-income household when my wife returned to grad-school in 2018 and 2019. The simplest, easiest, and probably best way to compound one’s income stream over time is to simply regularly add savings to one’s brokerage accounts and make purchases on high quality DGI stocks. Yet, knowing that I wouldn’t have access to new capital for several years, I started to get more aggressive via active trading in 2018 and 2019 and the results were great.

The moves that I made throughout 2018 and early 2019 allowed for my 2019 dividend income to grow by 24.25% y/y. This is well above the rate expected via dividend growth and re-investments and because of the success that I’ve had in recent years, I plan on continuing this sort of aggressive, income oriented management in an attempt to continue to bolster in passive income stream.

I’ll be the first to admit that this sort of active management requires speculation. When selling something, there is never a guarantee that I will be able to buy it back lower. However, at the end of the day, when you’re locking in profits with sales, the downside is relatively low (in my point of view, at least), when comparing actual profits to potential opportunity costs.

Generally speaking, I think that the simple buy and hold strategy is probably the best way to go for the vast majority (if not all) dividend growth investors. Simply put, timing the market is a very difficult thing to do. Using fundamentals can help to increase one’s percentage when doing so. I think that it can be fairly easy to spot both undervalued and overvalued stocks. Yet, I also acknowledge that the market is oftentimes irrational and can stay irrational for very long periods of time, meaning that traditional value investing principles don’t always work out like you’d expect them to (in the short-term, at least).

With this in mind, I want to make it clear that while I do actively manage my dividend growth portfolio, I’m typically only ever trading around the edges of my core positions. In other words, there are many names in my portfolio that I don’t ever plan to sell. Frankly put, I don’t even pay all that much attention to the majority of my holdings. I track portfolio headlines of a daily basis, read relevant earnings reports when they’re posted on a quarterly basis and skim through the ensuing conference calls, but that’s about it. I check the share prices of all of my holdings on a daily basis and anytime I see a move to the upside or the downside that appears to be an aberration relative to the broad market moves, I do a bit of investigating to figure out why. But, being that most of my core-type positions are mature, low beta, best-in-breed companies, outsized volatility is a fairly rare occurrence.

Every now and then I’ll sell something with a very reliable dividend/dividend growth prospects because of gross overvaluation concerns and/or as part of portfolio rebalancing an effort to reduce single stock risk. But, for the most part, when I trade stocks, they’re usually more cyclical names, those with relatively unreliable dividend growth prospects, stocks that don’t pay a dividend at all, or one of the few companies that I hold in the “special circumstances” category of my portfolio, which is essentially comprised of speculative or deep value/contrarian plays that I picked up as trades and not necessarily long-term investments.

I go on this tangent because I don’t want people getting the wrong idea about my mindset here. While I do believe that active management can be used to grow one’s passive income stream organically, I don’t think that investors should go overboard with this notion. I manage a large, well diversified equity portfolio comprised of roughly 60 holdings. So, even though I may sell/trim a position every now and then, the overall impact on my portfolio is slim (usually we’re talking about trades that represent less than 1% of my portfolio).

With all of this in mind, I’m strongly considering buying back the UPS shares that I recently sold in the $117 range. When I sold UPS at $117.42, shares were yielding 3.27%. Today, these very same shares are yielding more than 3.75%. What’s more, being that shares are ~10.6% lower than they were when I sold, using the same capital that I raised when trimming my stake, if I were to buy today, I would be able to increase my share count by roughly 10.6%. The higher share count and higher yield on cost will result in the same capital generating roughly 11.9% more passive income moving forward.

Being that my fair value estimate for UPS is $110 (more on this later), I will probably wait a bit to make this trade (right now, shares are trading for $104.76). I’d love to be able to lock in a double digit margin of safety when making a potential purchase here. UPS has strong support in the mid to supper $90 range and I will probably be content to use the 4% threshold at $96/share as my near-term price target.

$96 is approximately 18.25% lower than my recent sale price of $117.42. Using the same capital that I raised, I would be able to increase my share count by roughly the same amount and being that my yield on cost will have risen to 4% on the new shares (instead of the 3.27% yield that they were offering when I sold), I will be able to increase my passive income by nearly 22%. Secular headwinds aside, this would be a fantastic move from an income oriented standpoint which is why I plan on making if it the market provides me an opportunity to add to my current position at $96.

UPS Q4/Full Year Results

UPS fell into the cyclical category. These names generally have higher beta and relatively uncertain dividend growth prospects due to the bottom-line volatility that they experience throughout the business cycles that drive their performance. This volatility can be used to a nimble trader’s advantage.

UPS posted Q4 results a couple of weeks ago, which included a top-line miss and in-line results on the bottom-line. When comparing the figures to analyst estimates, the numbers weren’t great. However, when I looked at the y/y growth that UPS produced, I was impressed. UPS’s results were much better than the recent results that rival FedEx produced. The company posted solid growth during a time when others in the space are not.

UPS’s Q4 adjusted EPS came in at $2.11, compared to $1.94 a year ago. This represents 8.7% y/y growth. Revenues came in at $20.57b during the quarter, up 3.6% y/y. Q4 package volumes were up an impressive 8%, totaling 1.6b packaged delivered during the quarter. Margins were up across all of UPS’s operating segments, leading to 6% growth in operating profit (operating profits were up 14% on an adjusted basis).

Domestic revenue came in at $13.4b during Q4, representing roughly 65% of UPS’s sales pie. These domestic sales increased by nearly 7% in Q4, with operating profits growing 7.5% (and more than 20% on an adjusted basis). International revenue came in at $3.8b and posted roughly 2% operating profit growth (~4% adjusted). The company’s supply chain and freight segment generated $3.4b in sales and posted strong operational profit growth of 16% (~17% adjusted).

For the full year, UPS saw sales growth of 2.1%, and adjusted earnings growth of 4%. These figures lad the Q4 growth and definitely aren’t stellar; however, as I said before, they are positive, which is more than FedEx can say for the year and this relative out-performance of a close rival stands out to me. During 2019, UPS generated $8.6 in cash from operations and posted adjusted free cash flows of $4.1b. The company spent $6.4b on capex and returned roughly $1b to investors in the form of share buybacks and another ~$3.3b in the form of dividend payments.

During 2020, UPS expects to see global GPD growth of roughly 2.5%, which is in-line with the 2019 performance. The company notes that it expects to see slower growth in the first half of the year (and now that the coronavirus has become a big issue, this will almost certainly be the case). The company highlights the USMCA and the phase-one trade agreement with China as positive catalysts for company (and the world at large).

With this macro backdrop in mind, UPS issued 2020 guidance which called for mid to upper single digit growth across most of its major metrics. While the company’s EPS outlook fell a bit below the Street’s estimates for the new year, it’s worth noting that this company’s already cheap valuation (especially when compared to the broader market’s on a relative basis) now appears even cheaper on a foreword looking basis.

Source: UPS Q4 CC slides, 22, 23, and 24

Valuation

Before, I mentioned that my fair value for UPS is in the $110 range. Here’s how I arrived at that figure.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, UPS’s 10-year trailing average P/E ratio is roughly 18.7x. However, this period of time doesn’t take into account the recent disruption that Amazon and other eCommerce names who’re building out their own logistics infrastructure have caused in the space. During the last 2 years, UPS’s average P/E ratio is 16.3x. Personally, I think a 15x ttm multiple makes sense with regard to fair value. This is well below UPS’s 10 and 20-year historical averages (UPS’s 20-year normal ttm P/E ratio is 21.65), but I think this relative discount is warranted due to the increased disruption risks. 15x the company’s ttm EPS figure of $7.52 is roughly $112.95.

Looking forward, UPS’s growth is expected to be slightly below recent performance trends, leading me to believe that a slightly lower forward looking multiple makes sense when attempting to arrive at fair value. With that in mind, I think a 14x multiple on the current analyst consensus for UPS 2020 earnings of $7.90, which results in a $110.60 price target, is a fair multiple to pay as well. Being that stocks are generally priced on their future earnings streams, I’m happy to use the lower, forward looking price target as my fair value estimate ($110 is a nice round number as well, so for the sake of simplicity, I’ll round down).

Conclusion

Whether you prefer to the ttm multiple or the lower forward multiple, shares appear to be attractive valued in the present since they’re trading in the $105 range. Being that I’m already long shares, I’m only looking to add near the recent support levels in an attempt to lock in the widest realistic margin of safety that I can reasonably expect in the short-term. Yet, I think investors who aren’t quite so conservative could certainly do well buying UPS at these prices, assuming management is able to hit their 2020 guidance figures.

At the end of the day, this remains a highly profitable company with plans to generate roughly $75b in sales, roughly $10b in cash from operations, and nearly $5b in free cash flows during the coming 12 months. UPS isn’t a dividend aristocrat, but the company does have a 10-year annual dividend increase streak going and a double digit dividend growth CAGR over the last 20 years (including its frozen dividend in 2009 in response to the financial crisis). Moving forward, I expect UPS’s dividend growth to be in-line with the EPS growth rate, meaning that my 2020 expectations are for a raise in the mid to upper single digits. There is certainly nothing wrong with a 3.75%+ yield growing at 5%+ in today’s low yield environment.

I don’t consider UPS to be a buy and forget type of S.W.A.N. (sleep well at night) stock due to its economic sensitivity and the 800lb gorilla in the room that is Amazon. Yet, I do think it’s a blue chip name and I’m happy to own shares in my personal DGI portfolio.

