Hecla Mining: Strong Under $3

With metal prices ahead of where they were in Q4 and looking to remain strong, Hecla's recent pullback is a big opportunity.

Precious metals have rallied in the last six months in large part due to Federal Reserve action on rates, as well as global nervousness over trade, and a novel virus.

Prepared by Chris, CEO Quad 7 Capital and Lead Analyst of the team at BAD BEAT Investing

Well, precious metals have rallied in the last six months plus in large part due to Federal Reserve action on rates, as well as global nervousness over trade, and most recently, by the novel coronavirus scare (COVID-19). For the most part, the precious metal miners have been a good place to be to catch this rally for outsized returns. One of the stocks we put our members in was Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) when it was under $2 to catch this rally. We also, in our chat interface, recommended a buy ahead of the most recent earnings report (see screenshot below). That call led to a solid ~15% return, but the stock has since given it all back. The recent selling in Hecla has pulled the stock back under the $3.00 mark, and we believe that, given the precious metal environment, the stock is looking attractive again. We believe there is upside again, and in this column, we will specifically hone in on the most recent production numbers and financial performance in the just-reported quarter.

Source: BAD BEAT Investing exclusive chat room

Let us discuss the numbers.

Production numbers

We have to say that 2019 marked a year of higher metal production, and in the second half of the year, strong cash flow generation and an improved balance sheet. While gold and silver prices have increased, Greens Creek's record silver production, combined with the most gold production in Hecla's history, was the primary reason for the cash flow strength. We see this continuing in 2020.

Take a look at the production numbers in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

The production numbers show growth overall in Q4, though there were some areas with less production. Overall, the company put out 3.4 million ounces of silver in the fourth quarter, a 25% increase from the 2.7 million ounces a year ago. Gold production also increased 5% year over year to nearly 75,000 ounces. Given the huge increase in metal prices, this will bode well for the balance sheet. Earnings were rather strong, particularly on the top line, but the bottom line was a surprising loss. Let's look a bit more closely.

Fiscal performance

We were pretty impressed with financial performance, in part due to better production and ounces sold, but thought cost controls would have helped margins. In this quarter, the company saw a net loss of $8 million, or $0.02 per share. A year ago, losses were $24 million or $0.05 per share.

Revenues were up 64% year over year to $224 million versus $136 million. While the ongoing strike resolution at Lucky Friday will help offset production declines, the full impact will be realized later this year. In addition, efforts to curb costs have helped, but margins weren't as strong as we thought they would be. The company boasts silver margins of 35% and gold margins of 20%:

Source: Hecla Mining Q4 earnings call slides

The overall top-line result was ahead of our expectations for $200 million in revenues. This stems mostly from more production/sales than we anticipated. What is more, reductions in cash costs benefited the bottom line. All in all, cash flow was strong and much higher than what we saw in Q4 2018.

Operating cash flow was $120 million. This is up nicely from $93 million last year. This stems in large part from better-than-expected revenues. The company got help from strong precious metals prices and weak base metal prices. The average realized prices for lead and zinc for the full year of 2019 were 13% and 10% lower, respectively, compared to 2018. In addition, the company's cash position is in a wonderful spot. Cash and cash equivalents were $62.4 million at the end of the quarter, up from $27.4 million from the sequential quarter.

Moving forward

Operationally, the company is focusing its efforts on several properties along with having a solid cash position:

"In 2020, at current prices, we expect continued strong cash flow generation with the ongoing solid performance at Greens Creek, the ramp-up of Lucky Friday, expected improvements at Casa Berardi and the potential mine life extension at San Sebastian from the Hugh Zone. he strong third and fourth quarters markedly improved our financial condition, putting us in a better position"

We are excited for the exploration end of things here, not just the potential boost to production. We do expect cash burn to cease at current metal prices. While metal prices will fluctuate quarter to quarter, they remain strong. Help from base metals would be a big boost. Still, metal prices have risen from last year. Average realized silver prices were up 20% year over year to $17.47 versus the average realized silver price of $14.58 per ounce last year. Realized prices for gold increased 3% compared to last year's quarter, at $1,488 per ounce. Note the price of both metals is currently higher.

Looking ahead

Fiscally, this quarter was strong on the revenue and cash flow side. Earnings were a touch disappointing, but we believe margins will improve. We see both production and costs moving in favorable directions because of improved throughput at the company's properties and ongoing savings initiatives, as well as Lucky Friday being back online. All things considered, with metal prices even higher than they were, this pullback presents an opportunity. We think you should look to re-enter the name here.

If you like the thoughts and material here and want to see more, click the orange "follow" button.

Join A Community Of Traders Seeking Rapid Returns With A Presidents' Day Discount of 16% Off The Rate Others Pay, In Honor of Our Favorite President If you enjoyed our approach you may wish to consider joining the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at this limited time discount!

Our performance has outpaced the market three-fold the last two years. Full access to a professional team, available all day during market hours. Rapid-return trade ideas each week. Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis. Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews.



Disclosure: I am/we are long HL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.