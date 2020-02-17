VFH: Financials Will Continue To Move Along With The Market

American households continue to take on substantial amounts of debt. While delinquency rates are low, they have ticked up in recent quarters. This could pressure earnings across the Financials space.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) as an investment option. My outlook for VFH was modest going in to 2020, but the fund has continued to impress. While it has traded in-line with the broader market, those returns have been quite strong, as the equity rally that started in 2019 has continued in the new year as well.

While there is some bullish momentum behind the sector, I am reiterating a neutral stance on expected future returns. While net income figures are generally high across the banking sector, they have declined in a year-over-year comparison from 2018. This is the result of a challenging interest rate environment, which remains in place today. Furthermore, consumer delinquency rates have been increasing in the short-term, which will also pressure the earnings of credit card companies and other lenders. While the metrics on still low on a historical basis, I would not have expected them to rise last year given the improving labor market. However, while I do see some concerns, it is important to point out that VFH has a valuation well below the broader market, which may pique investor interest with equities sitting at all-time highs. When coupled with an above-average dividend, I do not see substantial downside risk to VFH at this time.

Background

First, a little about VFH. The fund is managed by Vanguard and "seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the financials sector". The fund currently trades at $77.36/share and yields 2.14%. I reviewed VFH in October, when I felt the Financials sector offered an attractive valuation, but saw the sector as unlikely to out-perform going in to 2020. In hindsight, this outlook was fairly accurate, as VFH has moved pretty much in-line with the S&P 500. However, I have been surprised by the size of the respective gains in such a short time period, as seen below:

As we have moved deeper in to 2020, I wanted to reevaluate VFH, and see if I should change my outlook on the fund, or the Financials sector as a whole. After review, I continue to see little chance of VFH out-performing the broader market going forward. Therefore, I am maintaining a "neutral" rating on the fund, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation Story Remains Positive

To begin, I want to highlight a principle reason why investors may want to consider the Financials sector at this time. This is due to valuation, which has been a consistent story for the sector, compared to the broader market, coming out of the recession. Given how severe the banking crisis was, in terms of declining earnings and slashed dividends, investors have been reluctant to bid up the P/E ratios of financial stocks to levels seen in other sectors. As such, banks and other investment companies have been considered relative values for a long time. This story was true back in my October review, and remains so today. If we measure what it costs to own VFH, compared to the S&P 500, we see a marked discount for the fund:

P/E Ratio in October Current P/E Ratio % Change Since Last Review Current Yield VFH 12.4 13.8 11.3% 2.14% S&P 500 21.7 25.4 17.1% 1.73%

As you can see, from a valuation perspective, VFH is quite attractive. The fund trades at a marked discount to the broader market and, perhaps more important, its valuation has been rising at a slower pace. This is due to relatively strong earnings within the Financials sector, and also due to the fact that investors have been bidding up other sectors quite aggressively as 2020 has gotten underway. For those thinking the market is getting a bit ahead of itself, looking for sectors with a relative value could make a lot of sense. VFH fits this bill and, when we consider it has a higher dividend yield as well, the fund represents a reasonably priced alternative to this expensive market.

Net Income For Banks Is High, But Declining Slightly

My second point is relatively positive, but is a bit mixed in terms of forward guidance, which provides some justification for my "neutral" rating right now. Specifically, this relates to actual earnings within the Financials sector, namely for U.S. banks. Of course, VFH holds more than just banks, including insurance companies, credit card companies, and asset management firms, among others. However, national and regional banks make up more than half of the fund's portfolio, so gauging the health of this sub-sector is especially vital for VFH investors.

The good news is, actual earnings within the banking sector have been quite strong. While earnings had been generally trending upwards for years post-2009, tax reform that was passed in 2017 has had a very positive impact on net income for banks. As a result, in 2018 and 2019 net income shot up compared to prior years, while income taxes owed declined measurably, as shown in the graphic below:

Source: S&P Global

As you can see, net income is sitting near a high for the past decade, which is a positive sign. However, readers will also notice that net income declined slightly in 2019. While it still registered the second highest figure in the past decade, its decline from 2018 should be a sign of caution.

This reality helps explain why VFH sits with a lower multiple than the rest of the market. Investors want to see income growth, and banks are struggling with that right now. A key reason for this is the interest rate environment. While lower rates are generally good for corporate earnings, consumption figures, and equity prices, they can have a negative impact on banks and other lenders. With the Fed having cut interest rates in 2019, banks saw their net interest income come under pressure as they coped with the declining rates. A good example of this is JPMorgan Chase (JPM), which has seen its net interest income figure decline as interest rates have fallen, after a couple years of sharp growth in this area, as seen below:

Source: Bloomberg

While the above graph illustrates the trend quite distinctly, it is important to highlight that this story has been consistent across other major U.S. banks in 2019, as shown in the graphic below (all of which are top holdings in VFH):

Source: Yahoo Finance

My takeaway here is this backdrop is a key reason why I am not overly bullish on VFH. While the Financials sector has been posting high earnings on a historical basis, and its valuation is below the market average, net income is coming under pressure in the short-term. A driver on this reality has been declining interest rates, and I do not expect we will see this story reverse in 2020. While I do not see interest rates moving much lower in the short-term, I do not expect them to increase in 2020 either. Therefore, I believe large U.S. banks will have a difficult time registering earnings growth this year, and that will temper investor sentiment on the sector as a whole.

American Consumer Heavily Indebted

My last point will touch on the health of the U.S. consumer, and how this could impact the Financials sector. To begin, I do want to highlight that the U.S. consumer remains in a pretty good spot. Delinquency rates on loans and mortgages are low historically, wages are rising modestly, and the unemployment rate sits at a 50-year low. The point is that things are fairly solid right now, but my concern is there are cracks forming that could turn in to bigger problems if the economy falters.

To illustrate, let us consider the delinquency rate on consumer loans. When looking back at the last thirty years, the delinquency rate is quite low, coming in just above 2.3%. However, the bad news is this figure has been rising fairly consistently, albeit slowly, since 2016, as shown below:

Source: St. Louis Fed

As you can see, when we do a historical look-back, this figure should not raise any alarm bells just yet, as the figure is lower than it has been in for decades. However, the fact that it is rising when the employment picture appears strong is a concern. Until we see this number reverse, this could be viewed as support that the economic cycle has peaked.

Providing further justification on this point are the figures behind credit card debt. Again, delinquency rates are low, but there has been consistent weakness in the overall metrics. This relates specifically to VFH because the fund counts American Express (AXP), Visa (V), and MasterCard (MA) among its holding, with AXP being the sixth largest by weighting. According to Q4 figures from TransUnion, credit card delinquency rates continued a multi-year trend of rising, now sitting above the 2% level. Just as concerning, the average debt per borrower has been climbing steadily, which suggests further pressure on the delinquency rate in the short-term, as shown blow:

Source: TransUnion

My takeaway here is mixed. On the one hand, the weakness in these figures are reasons for concern. However, I want to emphasize that I am not overly bearish based on these figures because, in fairness, the delinquency rates are low on a long-term historical basis, and are manageable from the lenders perspective. However, these are key metrics to keep an eye on going forward, because further deterioration in these figures will pressure earnings in the Financials sector as a whole.

And further weakness is certainly feasible. To see why, consider how non-housing debt has been growing for American families. Simply, U.S. household debt has reached reached an all-time high, above $14 trillion, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, student loan debt is making up a big chunk of the rise over time, but debt on auto loans and credit cards has also been rising this past decade. Therefore, even with just the slight increase in delinquency rates that I noted above, the impact can be significant when we consider how high the balances of the debt are.

My takeaway here is this all supports my "neutral" rating. While the debt burden carried by U.S. households seems manageable right now, there is some underlying weakness that will be exacerbated if economic growth reverses or job gains diminish. With credit balances sitting at high levels, the impact on the Financials sector will be noticeable if delinquency rates happen to decline further.

Bottom line

VFH's short-term gain has been impressive, rising along with the most of the stock market. While my previous neutral rating may have been a bit too cautious, I have a similar outlook going forward from here. Large banks are seeing net income growth turn negative on a year-over-year comparison, and American households are loading up on debt while simultaneously seeing delinquency rates tick up. While VFH offers large-cap exposure that trades at attractive valuations, compared to the S&P 500, I don't see the fund out-performing in the year ahead. Similarly, I don't see it drastically under-performing either, if economic growth stays modest and the employment picture does not change drastically. Therefore, I remain convinced VFH will market-perform in 2020, and believe investors should consider this outlook before initiating positions at this time.

