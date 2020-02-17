Baozun: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

The coronavirus should actually be good for Baozun, as it would increase e-commerce activity substantially.

After the recent coronavirus news, Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been hit hard, falling to the low 30s. While some investors are fearful of buying Baozun, it really makes no sense to not add at these prices, especially considering the coronavirus actually helps Baozun. The recent earnings report by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and a presentation about Tmall that we read only increase our conviction regarding Baozun and its growth prospects.

The coronavirus

As pretty much everyone knows, Chinese stocks have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. Investors seem to fear that this coronavirus will hit the Chinese economy hard and cause a widespread collapse in Chinese markets.

We can't predict the Chinese stock markets, but we do believe that the virus will increase demand for Baozun's services. After all, with most people holed up in their homes and with shops closed, the only way to get products is through e-commerce and by extension, through Baozun.

Take Nike (NYSE:NKE), for example. Half its stores in China have closed, so the only way people can buy its product is through its website. Sure, overall demand is going to decrease substantially as well, but for the demand that remains, Baozun will capture GMV from all of it.

One good indicator of the success e-commerce platforms are seeing is hiring activity - Platforms JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Alibaba are hiring thousands of workers for deliveries as demand for delivered items rises substantially.

Source: Tmall presentation

Even if the coronavirus does cause an economic downturn, consumer spending is expected to be quite resilient - most consumers say that they are still going to spend more than before as income is expected to rise. e-commerce has historically been very resilient even as other sectors get hit by macro issues, and we expect this trend to only continue in the future.

The only downside from the coronavirus for Baozun is the fact that logistics and fulfillment operations may be disrupted as distribution centers shut down. It is also possible that discretionary spending could be cut substantially as people start buying only the necessities.

Alibaba brings good news

Recently, Alibaba reported strong growth in Tmall GMV of 24%, but Tmall Global, which imports products from international brands, saw much stronger GMV growth of 45%. This shows that the demand for foreign goods from Chinese consumers remains incredibly strong and is still growing quickly.

In fact, over the next few years(according to the Tmall presentation), Alibaba believes it will import goods from 120 different countries and regions, up from current 75, via Tmall Global, and the number of product categories is expected to increase from 3,900 to 8,000 from clothing, baby products to beverages such as wine and spirits. This represents a major growth opportunity for Baozun, which currently only has around 220 brand partners.

Source: Tmall presentation

The goal of increasing imports of foreign goods is also shared by the Chinese government, which has reduced the regulation of cross-border commerce in recent years and lowered import taxes substantially. These actions should provide a boost in cross border sales over the next few years.

Source: Tmall presentation

This quarter, Alibaba also raised its investment in Cainiao, its integrated logistics company, bringing its stake up from 51% to 63%. We believe this increases Baozun's chances of being acquired by Alibaba. After all, Cainiao, like Baozun, is a service provider for the brands within the Alibaba ecosystem.

Of course, Baozun doesn't only service brands on Alibaba. Both JD and WeChat mini-programs are both expected to be strong growth drivers over the next few years. However, the strong expected growth for both Tmall and Tmall Global is a good indicator of Baozun's growth over the next few years.

Valuation

As a growth company, it is hard to place a "fair" value on Baozun, but we believe that it is incredibly undervalued. Even while investing for long-term growth, the company can still generate $60mil USD in operating income per year and grow operating margin YOY.

The only problem is revenue growth, which has been slipping over the past few quarters as take rate continues to decline. Management is guiding for this phenomenon to reverse in the next few quarters as their new brands continue to mature. We believe the reacceleration of revenue growth resulting from this will be a strong catalyst for share price appreciation in the next few quarters.

The main risk for Baozun is performance - Baozun needs to continuously show its brand partners that it can help them grow the size of their Chinese business. The accelerating brand partner growth seems to indicate that many customers are satisfied with Baozun's services.

Takeaway

Overall, we believe Baozun continues to be a bargain at its current price, even with the coronavirus fears, and we believe the strong numbers from Tmall Global only reinforce that. Chinese e-commerce is as resilient as ever and should grow at a rapid pace over the next few years. While share price performance has been disappointing, we expect improving take rates to act as a catalyst for share price growth in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.