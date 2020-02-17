50 Top U.S. REITs By Gains And Yield Based On February Broker Forecasts

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five February top-yield US Real Estate Investment Trusts showed 5.84% more net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced REITs returned to lead the pack as of February 14.

Top 10 net-gainers RC, TWO, GNL, AJX, NRZ, WSR, AFIN, PK, RLJ, and SVC ranged 10.65-22.77% 2/14/20. The top 50 US REITs by yield represented 8 of 9 REIT industries.

Braemar Hotels showed top-broker estimated-gains at 56.86%, while New York Mortgage promised 12.72% yield (returns) out of 84 U.S. Real Estate Investment Trusts surveyed from YCharts February 14.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 10.65% To 22.77% Net Gains By Top Ten US REITs Come February 2021

Two of ten top dividend-yielding US Real Estate Investment Trust stocks found their way into the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for REIT stocks was certified 20% accurate by broker target forecasts.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected by brokers to February 2021 were:

Source: YCharts

Service Properties Trust (SVC) was projected to net $227.70 based on dividends, plus the median target price from estimates by four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's risk 3% under the market as a whole.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) netted $195.39 based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 35% more than the market as a whole.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) was projected to net $179.16, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from sixteen brokers, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for PK.

American Finance Trust (AFIN) was projected to net $168.20 based on dividends, plus a median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for AFIN.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) was found to net $147.68 based on the median target price estimate from two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% more than the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was projected to net $142.40, based on target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 9% more than the market as a whole.

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) made the list with a projected net gain of $122.39, based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for AJX.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) netted $121.99 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for GNL.

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) was projected to net $108.33 based on dividends, plus target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 35% less than the market as a whole.

Ready Capital Corp. (RC) was projected to net $106.52, based on a median target estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain for these ten was estimated at 15.19% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 4% under the market as a whole.

Source: phome.howstuffworks.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top US REITs By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Top 50 US REITs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top US Monthly REITs

Top ten US Real Estate Investment Trusts as selected 2/14/20 by yield represented three of nine constituent industries.

The first of eight mortgage REIT industry representatives in the top ten claimed the top slot, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) [1]. The other seven mortgage REIT members placed third, through seventh, ninth, and tenth: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) [3]; New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) [4]; Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) [5]; AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) [6]; Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) [7]; MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) [9]; Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) [10].

Then, a lone hotel & motel REIT took second place on the list, American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTC:AHOTF) [2]. Finally, a lone representative from the specialty REIT industry placed eighth, CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) [8] completed the top ten February US REITs list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten US REITs Reported 1.94% To 14.21% Price Upsides To February 2021; (22) Ten Downsides Were Detected By Broker Target Reckoning

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Broker Targets Predicted A 5.84% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced US REITs To February 2021

Ten top US REITs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The list was limited to stocks reporting better than -5% total annual returns.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, ten Real Estate top gainers selected 2/14/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of nine industries constituting the REIT sector, according to YCharts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Charted 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield US REIT Dogs (23) Delivering 9.23% Vs. (24) 8.72% Net Gains by All Ten, Come February 2021

Source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten REIT kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 5.84% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced Real Estate top yield equity, New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ), was projected to gain 14.14%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top yield US REITs as of February 14 were: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP; New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT); MFA Financial Inc (MFA); Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC); Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO), with prices ranging from $5.30 to $15.29.

Five higher-priced top gain REITs were: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT); CoreCivic Inc (CXW); New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ); Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR); Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI), whose prices ranged from $16.34 to $81.40.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your United States Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: home.howstuffworks.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.