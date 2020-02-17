Cisco: In The Dividend Growth Penalty Box

Yet, I'm looking for a much wider margin of safety than they currently offer before adding again since the company's dividend growth is unsatisfactory.

Honestly, Cisco's (CSCO) earnings report was probably the most disappointing that I've seen all year. And it's not because the company completely bombed its top or bottom-line results. It's not because the company's shares totally tanked in the aftermath. Simply put, I was taken aback by Cisco's $0.01 dividend increase. This 2.9% raise certainly didn't live up to the expectations that I had for the company and now, moving forward, Cisco is sitting in my dividend growth penalty box until management can prove to me that it is willing to be more generous to its shareholders.

Q2 Results

First and foremost, let's start off by taking a look at CSCO's recent quarterly results because while the focus of this article is going to be on the dividend, at the end of the day, it's important for all of us to understand that a company's underlying fundamentals are what determine dividend sustainability and drive dividend growth.

In Q2, CSCO produced $12b in revenues, which was down 4% y/y. The company's services revenue rose 5% during the quarter and the digital security sales rose 9%, yet the growth from these segments couldn't make up for the 6% losses that we saw in the product sales category.

Source: CSCO Q2 CC Presentation, slide 7

Although revenues were down, management highlighted its continued belief that the company has several strong secular tailwinds at its back, including the 5G revolution, Wi-Fi 6, 400G, and the continued cloud migration. The company is also continuing to make nice progress in its shift away from its legacy, hardware based revenue streams, into the software/service space. As noted above, the company's service segment posted growth whereas the product segment did not. The problem lies in the fact that the product segment is more than twice as large as the service segment.

On a positive note, management noted that 72% of its service revenues are now coming in the form of the highly valued reoccurring subscription model. The market loves these types of predictable sales/earnings streams and I continue to believe that CSCO will see an expanding multiple moving into the future as a larger and larger percentage of its overall sales fall into this category.

Source: CSCO Q2 CC Presentation, Slide 6

While the pressure on the top-line was real, it's worth noting that CSCO was able to improve its margins during the quarter. The company's service gross margins were flat on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, sitting at 66.6% and 67.7%, respectively. However, product gross margin improved on both the GAAP and non-GAAP basis, with the GAAP figure improving by 290 bps y/y to 63.9% and the non-GAAP figure improving by 310 bps y/y to 65.9%. The company's total gross margin figures improved on both the GAAP and non-GAAP basis as well, with the GAAP figure improving by 220 bps y/y to 64.7% and the non-GAAP figure improving by 230 bps y/y to 66.4%. These improved margin numbers seem to point towards the strength of the underlying demand for CSCO's product/services by those companies currently willing to spend.

The company produced GAAP and non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 and $0.77, respectively. This GAAP figure was good enough for 8% growth y/y and the non-GAAP figure was good enough for 5% growth y/y. CSCO's net income improved from $2.8b a year ago to $2.9b today, representing 2% growth in that category. The company's cash flows from operating activities growth was flat on the year, coming in at $3.8b.

With regard to these cash flows, we see that CSCO's balance sheet remains strong. At the end of Q2, the company had $27.1b in cash or cash equivalents on the balance sheet compared to just $14.49b in long-term debt. CSCO's deferred revenue rose by 8% y/y at the end of Q2, now totaling $18.7b. The company currently sports an AA- Standard and Poor's credit rating.

Source: CSCO Q2 CC Presentation, Slide 12

Looking ahead, CSCO management gave guidance for Q3 revenue growth to be in the negative 1.5% to negative 3% range. The Q3 GAAP EPS guide was in the $0.62-$0.67 range. The non-GAAP EPS guide was for a tally in the $0.79-$0.81 range. At the mid-point of these EPS ranges, management is calling for negative 7% y/y growth on the GAAP basis and positive 2.5% growth on the non-GAAP basis.

And lastly, we arrive at the Q2 capital allocation. CSCO management highlighted the fact that the company returned $2.4b to shareholders in the quarter. $1.5b of this came in the form of the shareholder dividend and the other ~$0.9b came in the form of share buybacks. CSCO noted that it repurchased roughly 18m shares for $870m at an average cost basis of $46.71 during the quarter. The company has $11.8b remaining on its current buyback authorization, with no termination date on the authorization.

Source: CSCO Q2 CC Presentation, Slide 13

At the end of the day, while this quarter certainly wasn't a blockbuster by any means, I don't think it was terrible either. They continued to struggle with top-line growth, but management continued to cite industry wide issues (which now seem to have been confirmed by Arista's (ANET) disappointing quarterly results as well) driven by a lack of CEO confidence resulting in lowered capex due to economic uncertainty brought on by the U.S/China trade situation, uncertainty with regard to U.S. politics, geopolitical concerns that have popped up in recent quarters, and now, the threat of a global economic slowdown due to the spread of coronavirus. Yet, management remains confident that over the long term, as they forge forward into the digital age, CSCO's products and services will continue to be in high demand.

Here's what CEO Chuck Robbins had to say in this regard during the Q2 conference call:

"As we told you last quarter and still see now the feedback from our customers is that they remain strongly committed to both our products and services. However, like many in our industry, we are seeing longer decision-making cycles across our customer segments for a variety of reasons including macro uncertainty as well as unique geographical issues. The good news is once this uncertainty passes for our customers, we expect to see spending recover as technology continues to be at the heart of all they do."

The Dividend

I think now is the perfect time to transition over to the dividend discussion. One of the things that bothered me most about this quarter was management's bullish commentary that just didn't seem to match up with the results.

I totally understand that there are macro issues creating a cyclical slowdown in capex that is hurting CSCO's sales. I understand that these issues are inherently difficult, if not impossible to predict in the short term, and I don't mind management providing conservative guidance because of them. Yet, if Robbins and Co. are as confident as they seem to be regarding the inevitable pick-up in growth due to the necessary networking infrastructure that CSCO provides, then I don't think it is necessary to provide the token, $0.01 dividend increase in 2020.

That penny increase seems to go against the bullish commentary that management is providing and when CFO Kelly Kramer said this during the earnings report, my indigestion got the best of me: "Our increased dividend shows confidence in the strength of our ongoing cash flows and demonstrates our commitment to shareholder return."

The fact that CSCO has $27b on the balance sheet and continued prospects of annual free cash flows in the $15b range leads me to believe that management could have demonstrated a bit more "commitment" than a 2.9% increase. Right now, CSCO's forward annual dividend of $1.44/share represents a 44% forward EPS payout ratio using the current analyst consensus for earnings in 2020 of $3.25/share.

Furthermore, the cash on the balance sheet could have allowed management to buy back enough shares to easily make up for the increased dividend burden that a $0.02-$0.03 raise would have amounted to. Right now, shares are trading for less than 15x earnings and I don't think this is a particularly bad price for management to be retiring shares at.

I understand that management needs to be more conservative now that the payout ratio is in the 40-50% range. At this point in time in the maturity cycle of CSCO's growing dividend, it starts to make sense for the dividend growth to be in-line with annual EPS growth. Yet, this isn't adding up in CSCO's regard. In fiscal 2019, the company posted EPS growth of nearly 20% and analysts expect to see EPS growth of ~5% in fiscal 2020. If CSCO would have provided 5% dividend growth in 2020, I wouldn't even be writing this article.

A 5% raise would represent the sort of increase that I could happily bid my time with as I wait for the turnaround that management speaks of to play itself out. That's the type of increase that I could use when justifying adding to my position into the post-earnings weakness. But, instead, management provided a low single digit increase and to me, this does not meet the dividend growth standards of my portfolio for a stock with a 2.9% dividend yield.

With that in mind, CSCO is now in my dividend growth penalty box. This means that while I'm not feeling compelled to sell my shares (remember, this company remains a cash cow with a ~3% yield), I am also not feeling compelled to add to my position until CSCO returns to mid to high single digit dividend growth.

One thing I will say is that rumors recently popped up of CSCO being potentially interested in making a big M&A splash in the security space. Seeking Alpha reported yesterday that rumors of CSCO being interested in FireEye (FEYE) are swirling. Granted, I haven't seen much in the way of sourcing these "rumors", yet I do think the move could make sense for CSCO.

As previously stated, CSCO's security space is posting solid growth. Management spoke at length during the conference call about its plans and goals regarding its focus on developing an integrated security platform. During the CC, Robbins noted the uptake of CSCO's security offerings amongst its client base, stating, "Our differentiated end-to-end approach across the network, cloud and endpoint is winning customers with 100% of the Fortune 100 now using one or more of Cisco security solutions."

I think that digital security is one of the most attractive growth industries in the tech space right now, though unfortunately many of these names have had a hard time generating strong cash flows. I like the idea of adding security into a vertically integrated services suite and I wouldn't mind to see CSCO continue to dedicate M&A dollars to this space. I don't mind to see a slow growth cash cow like CSCO using its cash hoard to buy revenue growth if it fits into the long-term vision of the company. While I'd obviously like to see management do this while still providing an acceptable dividend growth rate, I have to admit that a deal like this would soften the blow a bit when it comes to my dividend related disappointment after Q2.

Conclusion

Throughout 2019, I was pretty bullish on CSCO as the shares experienced weakness due to my belief that this company was on the cusp of breaking out of the low multiple "old-tech" mold due to its focus on SaaS offerings. Yet, the company's recent quarters seem to point towards a much slower evolution that I previously expected.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Today, CSCO is trading for just 14.3x forward looking earnings estimates. To me, this is more than a fair price to pay for a company that offers a reliable ~3% dividend yield and is expected to produce EPS growth in the mid-single digits (analysts are currently calling for 5% growth in FY 2020, 2021, and 2021). With this in mind, I'm sticking to my fair value estimate for CSCO in the $50 range, which represents a ~15x forward multiple on earnings estimates looking 12 months out. I don't think that CSCO shares deserve the 17-18x ttm multiple that we saw the market apply to them in early 2019 until the company can generate reliable top-line growth. Yet, if management is correct about a short-term cyclical issue prohibiting revenue growth in the present and a turnaround is afoot, I wouldn't be surprised to see the market change its tune on CSCO in relatively short order if/when top-line growth occurs again because in today's T.I.N.A. environment, cash cows with reliable yields like CSCO are exactly what many yield thirsty investors are looking for.

But, since CSCO is now sitting in the dividend growth penalty box for me, I'm going to have to see more than a ~10% discount to fair value to pick up shares. In the short term, any further investment that I make in CSCO would have to be a deep value play, meaning that I'd want to see a 20%+ discount to my $50 fair value target. With that in mind, if CSCO were to fall below $40/share, I'd consider buying. At that price point, shares would be yielding more than 3.6%. The closer that CSCO's yield creeps to the 4% market, the better the annual 2.9% dividend growth looks in my book (this is because I have lower expectations for annual dividend growth from my higher yielding holdings). I don't expect to see CSCO trading with a 3-handle anytime soon, but if it were to happen, we'd be talking about a ~12x forward multiple and at that price, I think the risk/reward would be highly in my favor, regardless of dividend growth prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.