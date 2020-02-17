BP Midstream's 9.8% Yield Leads To An Estimated 33% Total Return

The total return expected over the next year then is 33%.

At the same rate of increase and assuming a slightly lower dividend yield, the stock is worth $17.43 or 23% higher than the present price.

As a result, BP Midstream Partners has been increasing its quarterly dividend each quarter for the past five quarters. The average increase has been 3.6% per quarter.

BP Midstream's 9.80% dividend yield is well covered by its free cash flow. As of the latest quarter, dividends took up only 75% of its quarterly FCF.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) is a fee-based MLP formed by BP Pipelines (which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BP (NYSE:BP)), to own, operate, develop and acquire pipelines and other midstream assets. BPMP went public in late 2017. Since then, it has paid higher quarterly dividends each quarter. The stock is significantly undervalued. I estimate it's worth 23% more than today's price.

Right now, BPMP stock has a generous 9.80% dividend yield, based on its latest quarterly dividend hike. In fact, the dividend has been raised 3.6% for the past 5 quarters on average.

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA - based on company data

In fact, BPMP, recently, announced a dividend increase on January 29, paid on February 13, 2019, for $0.3475 per share. This was a 3.6% increase over the prior quarterly dividend and sets the annualized dividend rate at $1.39 per share. At today's price of $14.18 per share, the dividend yield is now 9.80%.

This quarterly raise policy is pretty unique. Most MLPs raise their dividends only every four quarters. I wanted to look into this further.

Free Cash Flow Well Covers BPMP's Dividends

One of the best articles on BPMP was written by Gary Gambino on November 13, 2019, "BPMP - Stronger Than A Typical MLP." I highly urge you to read this article first as it provides a pretty solid background on the operations of the company. Suffice it to say that he makes the point that free cash flow ("FCF") covers the dividend payments of the company. He also points out that this is very unusual for an MLP, which usually uses Distributable Cash Flow to justify their dividends.

In fact, we can look into this further. Here is a chart which shows that dividend payments have been significantly lower than FCF:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA - based on company data

In this regard, it is important to note that BPMP raised its quarterly dividend in advance of the announcement of its Q4 earnings. The company is set to announce its earnings on February 27. I project that the quarterly dividend is still only 75% of estimated FCF for Q4 2019.

Here, for example, is the history of BPMP's history of dividend payments in dollars vs. the dollar amount of dividends paid out:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

You can see that the FCF in green columns has been consistently higher than the dividends in yellow columns.

The same thing is true on a last 12 months basis, calculated quarterly:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

So, clearly, there are plenty of opportunities, so to speak, for the company to continue to raise its dividends each quarter.

If This Continues, What Is BPMP Worth?

Based on this trend and assuming that FCF continues at this same level each quarter, what would the stock be worth in four quarters?

That is fairly simple to calculate. We estimate out the quarterly dividends and then use a weighted average for the dividend yield to calculate the stock price.

For example, right now, BPMP stock has a 12.24% FCF yield and a 9.80% dividend yield:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

So, this shows that the dividend per share could grow to as much as $1.74 per share, which is the level of FCF per share.

Estimating that the dividend is raised 3.6% each quarter brings to the dividend to just $1.60 per share:

Source: Hake

So, even at this higher level of dividends per share in four quarters from now, it would still only be 92% of today's level of FCF. This means our estimate is conservative, as FCF is likely to increase from today's level.

Next, what would the dividend yield be in four quarters? I believe that it would be better than today's 9.80% level, possibly significantly lower. To be conservative, I put a series of weights on the expected yield and then calculated a weighted average price. I did this by multiplying the weight by the estimated stock price. The stock price is derived by dividing the $1.60 dividend rate by the slightly lower dividend yield:

Source: Hake calculations

Then, I add up the "Weighted Avg" column to derive the estimated stock price in 4 quarters:

Source: Hake calculations

Based on this method, BPMP is worth $17.43 per share or 23% higher than today. If you add in the 9.80% dividend yield today, the total return will be 33% over the next year.

Summary and Conclusion

This price estimate of $17.43 for BPMP is just that - an estimate. It is based on the level of FCF staying flat during the year. It also assumes BPMP will continue its practice of hiking the dividend each quarter. This is highly likely since dividends would still take up less than the FCF in four quarters.

BPMP announces its Q4 earnings on February 27. It has already declared a dividend increase which was paid on February 13. This is likely a good entry point to buy in BPMP, especially if its well-covered dividends continue to rise each quarter.

