Bond Tender Offer Brings Hope For Hornbeck Offshore Shareholders

Back at the end of 2019, I wrote that Hornbeck Offshore (HOSS) would have to enter restructuring proceedings in the first half of 2020, with a risk of a complete wipeout of the common equity. Slow recovery of the floater market in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico together with high debt levels and weak cash flow performance in 2019 were the main reasons for my opinion on Hornbeck at that time.

However, Hornbeck is not done yet: the company has recently announced that it entered into a transaction support agreement and stockholder support agreement to solve the problem with debt due in 2020 and 2021. Those who follow Hornbeck Offshore have already had the time to read about the transaction, so I'll be brief. The company is offering to exchange $224.3 million of 5.875% senior notes due 2020 and $450 million of 5.0% senior notes due 2021 into a combination of 10.00% senior notes due 2023 and 5.50% senior notes due 2025. For each $1000 of the principal amount of their notes, bondholders will get $556.12 of 2023 notes and $443.88 of 2025 notes. Thus, bondholders will get the same principal amount of notes that they already have. If bondholders want to cash out of their positions, they can sell their notes at 30% of face value. The cash tender is capped at $66.7 million.

The problem with the plan is that it needs the approval of at least 99% in principal amount of 2020 and 2021 notes and the approval of 66 2/3% of the company's stockholders. At this point, the company has the backing of 80% of 2020 notes, 89% of 2021 notes, and 52% of common stockholders. There'll be no problems with getting the approval from the common equity holders since they face a complete wipeout as an alternative. At the same time, getting 99% participation in the tender from the bondholders may be a serious problem - the bar is set very high.

Source: Hornbeck Offshore 3Q 2019 10-Q report

In case Hornbeck Offshore succeeds with tender offers, it will eliminate 2020 and 2021 maturities while adding $375 million of new 2023 notes and $299 million of 2025 notes. The company's interest payments will increase by $17 million annually as the new notes are more expensive. While it's too early to think about how the company plans to deal with 2023 maturity since the company's equity may not survive if bondholders do not fully participate in the tender, the increase of annual interest is a topic that will have near-term implications.

In the first nine months of 2019, Hornbeck Offshore had a negative operating cash flow of $72.2 million. In case the offshore support vessel market does not show meaningful improvements, Hornbeck Offshore capital structure will not be viable. If Hornbeck Offshore defaults on the new notes or other existing or future debt, the company will issue to the holders of new notes shares that represent 98% of the company's economics. Put simply, even the success in tender offers buys time rather than solves the problem (which is not surprising to anyone who follows the company - kicking the can down the road will already be a huge success).

However, this fact hardly worries current equity holders who will most likely face a complete wipeout if the proposed plan does not work out. Unless certain bondholders are die-hard "loan-to-own" speculators, they are also interested in kicking the can down the road and waiting for the recovery to present itself. Interestingly, certain supporting holders have agreed to pursue financing of a new senior secured loan of no less than $200 million which should be used to fund the acquisition of additional assets. With this move, Hornbeck wants to scoop assets on the cheap and improve its cash flow generation ability during the subsequent recovery.

Not surprisingly, Hornbeck shares have recently had a massive upside on the news. This was clearly not their last move since the early tender deadline is February 28, 2020, while the offers will expire on March 23, 2020. In the meantime, investors and traders alike should expect violent moves in the company's shares which will be based on the market's speculation of whether Hornbeck's proposals will succeed.

Frankly, Hornbeck Offshore management team is a dying breed - executives who continue to fight for their common shareholders in a dire situation. As we know from the most recent fleet status reports (Valaris (VAL), Transocean (RIG)), the floater segment is still dominated by spot work which hurts dayrates and creates gaps in employment. In this environment, Hornbeck Offshore, whose vessels support rigs in their day-to-day operations, require more time to wait for the recovery and improve its cash flow situation. As it turns out, there's still hope for a miraculous escape from bankruptcy. The stock will be very interesting for trading in the following days, but do not forget that any longer-term bet on Hornbeck still carries a risk of losing the principal of your investment.

