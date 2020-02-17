Arista Networks: Starting To Look Interesting

Shares deserve a prominent spot on the watch list, as I look to buy on dips, looking with eager to show clues about growth later in 2020.

Expectations have come down quite a great deal as value seems imminent, provided that revenues stabilize and start growing again.

The long-term promise looks good, and the question is if the company is just losing a few accounts or faces more prolonged competitive headwinds.

Arista Networks has long been a darling yet growth has not just come to a standstill, but in fact has reversed.

Arista Networks (ANET) seems to have lost its mojo. Since the company went public in 2015, it has proven to be a worthy challenger to Cisco Systems (CSCO) and the likes. Shares traded in their sixties in 2015/2016, yet thereafter started a huge momentum run to levels above the $300 mark in spring of 2019. Over the past years shares have fallen quite a bit to current levels of $223, despite the market at large setting fresh highs.

My last take on the business was February of 2018. That article followed the initial review at the time of the IPO at $55 in 2015. When the company went public, shares traded at 9 times sales. While this is on the high side, growth was quite impressive and very profitable, yet I was somewhat scared of the overhang caused by litigation risks.

Early 2018 I noted that shares had essentially increased a factor of 5 times in a period of just about three years. The company reported $1.65 billion in sales in 2017 on which it earned $5.35 per share, while holding $20 per share in net cash as well, implying that operating assets traded at an elevated 40 times earnings. That high valuation prevented me from jumping aboard at the time.

The Business, My Take

The potential for Arista is huge as the company is all about EOS offerings supporting virtualization and cloud solutions for all the major cloud players involved. EOS addresses these scale issues related to placing data in the cloud, as Arista operates in secular growth markets, which has been driving its growth trajectory in the recent years.

When I last looked at the shares in February of 2018, when shares traded at $250 per share, I noted that a 40 times earnings multiple looked very rich, a bit too rich for me. Assuming 25% earnings growth in 2018, that suggests earnings of $6.70 per share. In 2018 I concluded that I would be willing to apply a 25 times multiple to that, and including $25-$30 per share in net cash, I would be happy to become a buyer around the $200 mark.

Shares actually fell a bit during 2018 and fell below the $200 mark during the market sell-off late in 2018, yet that fierce and short sell-off created opportunities across the board of course.

So What Happened?

Fast forwarding to February of 2019 Arista reported its 2018 results. Those results were actually quite solid with full year sales up 31% to $2.15 billion, as momentum towards the end of the year was solid with fourth quarter revenues up 27% year-over-year.

The company reported net earnings of $328 million, or $4.06 per share which actually marks a fall in earnings. While these are still very nice margins, note that the company took a huge $405 million settlement charge with Cisco, exactly the thing I worried about at the time of the IPO. Adjusted earnings came in at $7.96 per share, or $643 million. That number is not really fair, as it excluded a $91 million stock-based compensation expense, which after tax amounts to nearly a dollar per share. Adjusted for that, realistic earnings number came in around $8 per share.

With net cash balances having increased towards $2 billion, net cash has increased to $25 per share. That actually meant that at $200 per share early 2019, valuation multiples had compressed a great deal. After backing out net cash, earnings multiples compressed to 25 times earnings, in line with my entry target as opportunities elsewhere made that I allocated by funds in other investments at the time.

That was quite a shame as these solid results and a market recovery made that shares recovered from $200 at the start of 2019 to $320 in April, with shares showing 60% gains in the time frame of just a few months.

From that moment on, growth has slowed. First quarter sales grew 26% year-over-year. At the start of August it became apparent that growth slowed down to just 17% in the second quarter, as this growth slowdown triggered a sell-off to levels in the low $200s. Shares plunged to $190 in October as third quarter results revealed that growth remained low at 16%. Note that despite the slower pace of growth, the company was still in essence generating earnings at close to $10 per share, as net cash balances had increased to roughly $30 per share. That implied that operating assets were merely trading at a market multiple, despite very strong balance sheet and actual still double digit growth.

This appeal actually triggered a recovery to $240 earlier this year, yet shares now trade at $223 following weak fourth quarter results, with sales actually down 7% year-over-year. This is actually a bit on the contrary to the dip seen in the datacenter market results reported by Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) and therefore suggests some operational weakness, not just market dynamics. Industry talks seem to suggest that the growth slowdown is attributable to Facebook (FB) hitting the breaks, although it does not seem very credible that one company is responsible for the fall in sales.

For the first quarter of 2020, Arista sees revenues at a midpoint of $527 million and non-GAAP operating margins of 34%. At the midpoint of the guidance, sales are seen down 11-12% year-over-year, as the fall in margins makes that earnings could drop about 20%. If this is the new normal for 2020, earnings could easily fall back to $8 per share, yet investors are mostly worried about what is causing this weakness, as it seems that competitors are eating Arista's lunch for a change.

Trading in the low $220s, and recognizing that net cash balances have risen to more than $30 per share, that implies a 24 times earnings multiple applied to the operating assets, assuming this weakness is prolonged throughout 2020. Given the complete lack of momentum and uncertainty about the competitiveness, this is probably a fair approach until more becomes clear.

Final Thoughts

Despite some current woes, the long-term promise of the business look good as I would not rule out M&A interest over time as well, making that I am now truly willing to buy some further dips at $200 per share.

While a short-term recovery might not seem very realistic, I recognize that shares ripped higher from $200 to $320 in a time window of four months this time last year. Recognizing that the $300 call by early 2021 is on sale for just $8, as a similar $120 move higher from here could make you 5 times your money, or even more in case such a similar recovery might occur in a shorter period of time, although I do prefer the risk-reward on the stock for now.

