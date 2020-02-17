Transocean Adds $366 Million In Backlog Since October

I still believe that the company may eventually withstand its debt load shock and remain as it is.

The company's fleet status was released on February 14, 2020. Transocean indicated that it added $366 million in additional contract backlog since October 2019.

Transocean - The SemiSub Leiv Eiriksson

Investment Thesis

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has been my first and only choice amongst the offshore drillers group, and the reason is quite manifest.

Despite a stressful environment that does seem to get better, contrary to what the company has said, Transocean is the most likely survivor in this drillers' group.

I still believe that the company may eventually withstand its debt load shock and remain as it is, evading a harsh restructuring. The reason is deeply embedded in its substantial backlog.

Transocean owns a record backlog of $10.2 billion as of February 2020. Furthermore, the company shows numerous options that could add many more billions after the acquisition of Songa Offshore and, more recently, Ocean Rig UDW on a much smaller scale.

The offshore drilling industry has underperformed the oil industry, and I still have a hard time to imagine what could change this situation even two or three years in the future?

We have probably reached a "rock bottom" in terms of daily rates and contracting activities in the floaters segment. However, it is still debatable with the extension of the recent contracts agreed well below $200K/d that I will talk about later.

It is unquestionably not an invitation to turn mildly bullish or support long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector. RIG had been my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector up until about two years, and I have been reducing my position significantly since then.

Instead, my investment thesis is still promoting a very cautious tiny long-term investment in RIG that I was recommending at or below $4 in my preceding article last October.

And most importantly, adopt a very active short-term trading that presents an excellent opportunity for a quick profit, especially in this sad and unsettled environment. The ongoing Black Swan Event from China is pushing even stronger this strategy as the only one working in this sector.

Transocean has been performing a little better than its peers (e.g., Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) and Valaris Plc (NYSE:VAL) and Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE)) or compared to the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH). However, the picture is dreadful.

Complete Fleet Status as of February 14, 2020

The company's fleet status was released on February 14, 2020. Transocean indicated that it added $366 million in additional contract backlog. However, since January 8, 2020, when Transocean posted an update, nothing drastic has changed, just a few million added.

Since its last Fleet Status Report in October, Transocean added approximately $366 million in contract backlog, bringing total backlog to $10.2 billion.

1 - The semi-submersible Leiv Eiriksson has been awarded a two-well contract, plus three one-well options in Norway. The rig has also been awarded a one-well contract in Norway.

2 - The drillship Discoverer Inspiration has been awarded a three-well contract, plus three one-well options in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

3 - The drillship Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 (Woodside in Myanmar) is scheduled to start in April 2021 and end in August 2021. The dayrate is $250k/d.

Fleet Status/Revenues in Graphs

The backlog distribution per quarter stretches until 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Ex-Statoil, now Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) through the acquisition of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig.

I have estimated the backlog at $2,689 million for the remaining of 2020 (please see graphs below).

The total backlog is estimated at ~$10.2 billion as of February 14, 2020. The graph below shows the yearly distribution.

Note: Those contracts are firm, and if terminated for convenience, Transocean will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them quite safe.

The graph below is showing the yearly impact of Shell's backlog on the total RIG backlog. The five drillships involved were Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa, and Deepwater Nautilus.

I have estimated that Shell activity represents 47.2% of the total backlog of the company ($4.81 billion).

Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business, with over 71.7% of the total backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (mainly in the North Sea) increased to 27.6% of the total backlog as of February 14, 2020.

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 30 18 0 11 1 Cold-stacked/idle 15 8 2 3 2 New build rigs - no contract 1 1 0 0 0 New build rigs with a firm contract 1 1 0 0 0 Total 47 28 2 14 3

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

The backlog addition since October totaled $366 million, which is still insufficient to prevent the contract backlog from continuing its concerning slide, albeit at a slower pace. It is the bottom line.

However, I see some progress toward stabilization or rock-bottom building up. Unfortunately, I do not see any encouraging signs towards a bottoming OUT, and it is concerning. More, with the Black Swan Event that the oil industry is experiencing as I am writing, the picture is not getting better.

Daily rates are hovering in the low to mid $200s now. While it is up from the lows, it is hard to see how the offshore industry will be able to generate positive cash flow from such low day rates and eventually tackle the industry debt problem before it is "too much to handle."

It is a sharp contrast from Transocean's statement, indicating that the offshore drilling market continues to improve, and the company is witnessing an uptick in contract opportunities for its ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. I read that same comment probably a year ago, but I do not see its effects on the backlog yet. Worse, I see a situation that is deteriorating now, with China fighting the risk of a recession.

Technical Analysis

RIG is forming an ascending broadening wedge pattern, which is quite bearish, despite forming higher lows. Line support is $4.50, and the first resistance is at $5.35, with a long-term resistance at $7.00.

The strategy is to accumulate at $4.50 or lower and take a large portion off the table at $5.35. If oil prices turn even more bearish, then RIG is likely to experience a support breakout with a retest of $3.50 (double bottom).

Conversely, if the oil prices turn bullish, I see a potential resistance breakout with a quick retest of the range $6-$7. Still, this scenario is not likely, unfortunately, or at least for the next couple weeks, in my opinion.

