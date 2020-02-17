Western Asset Mortgage: Still Winning

The Q4 report is not due out for another few weeks, so we have to work off old information, but the environment is strong, and we're expecting a strong Q4.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:WMC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust, or mREIT, that we last felt was diversifying effectively and could be bought as shares appeared to be stabilizing. The company has benefited from a strong environment for mREITs. The market has priced shares to new 52-week highs recently. We still believe the stock is a good buy. In this column, we check back in on the critical metrics of the mREIT and discuss the dividend coverage. After all, that is what matters when buying a stock like this. When buying a name like WMC for income any capital appreciation is welcomed. We are in what we refer to as the "dry period", a time that spans nearly 4 months between Q3 and Q4 reports. The Q4 report is not due out for another few weeks, so we have to work off old information, but the environment has been strong, and we are expecting a good Q4 when the company reports in March. We do know the dividend has been maintained, and this is a good sign. Further, the trading range is very positive. Most investors buy mREIT shares for income, so this dividend stability is welcomed.

We know that some investors who have been holding this name for years when mREITs were at their operationally strongest have been counting the dividend payments just hoping to break even, as shares are still down over 50% from 2013. Recent quarters have been strong from a critical metric standpoint. Let us discuss the key metrics investors in this name should be aware of and looking for in the Q4 report. While we will cover data in the Q3 report, the key for you is to take note of the metrics of interest and watch them in Q4.

The critical metrics to look out for in Q4, based on Q3 data

These are the critical metrics which you should examine for all mREITs, most recently for Q3 2019:

Critical metrics of interest WMC's performance Q3 2019 Book value and % change from Q2 2019 $10.60 (+0.8%) Net interest rate spread in Q3 1.69% Dividend (yield)* $0.31 (12.1%) Q3 core income per share $0.28 Dividend covered?** No 52-week share price range $8.26-$10.66

*Based on current share price and forward annualized yield.

**Determination based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid.

(Table source: WMC's Q3 earnings, linked above)

When considering the Q3 results alone, there were some positive and negative takeaways from this quarter. What we discuss is what you should watch for when the report lands in a few weeks. If we have investors holding for income, the standout is the missed earnings, with core coming in at $0.28 per share and technically underneath the dividend payment of $0.31, which has been covered easily each of the last four years at this rate. Some good news was that book value expanded, and shares are at a discount to book. Let us discuss.

Dividend coverage

At the end of the day, we care about whether the dividend will be covered. The company's stock has fallen over the years mostly as a result of dividend cuts. In Q3, the company saw GAAP net income of $19.7 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to last quarter which saw a net income of $10.6 million, or $0.21 per share. A better gauge for the dividend coverage is core earnings. They came up short. While the company does try to engineer positive numbers here, as we detailed in past pieces, Western Asset Mortgage reported that it saw core earnings plus drop income of $15.0 million, or $0.28 per share. This is a decline from $15.8 million, or $0.31 per share, in core earnings last quarter.

Why does this matter? Well, as far as the dividend goes, if using core earnings as a gauge, which we do, the dividend was not covered. Thankfully, past quarters have seen spillback coverage, where core earnings outpaced the dividends, so we are not immediately worried about a cut. So, as we await Q4, recall we have spillback coverage, so we will see if this cushion is added too or is dipped into further. We are expecting a strong result here. That being said, quarterly core earnings have been relatively consistent over the last three years, where they've averaged about $0.33 per share per quarter, which averages higher than the quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share over that same time period. Thus, fear not, the dividend is safe for now. So, what drove the drop in Q3?

Watch the net interest rate spread

We have to tell you that one of the major drivers of earnings potential is the net interest rate spread, which narrowed in Q3. You must watch this figure in Q4 because this was a reason core earnings were down. The spread has been hammered as rates have changed/risen, but with rates coming down, expect some movement during Q4. Just look back over time. You see, the spread was over 3% in 2016 and fell to under 2% in late 2017. This is a problem. As the spread widens, it means the company has greater earnings potential. In this quarter, the cost of funds rose, and average yields fell quite a bit, leading to a narrowed spread. In Q3, average yields from assets fell from 4.94% to 4.53%, while the cost to acquire those funds rose from 2.94% to 3.05%. This certainly is a large move on both ends, and it led to a spread of just 1.69, bringing down earnings potential. In Q4, we think yields will fall a touch but expect costs to decline heavily as well.

Book value should remain relatively stable

We want you to know that the book value of this name has been a quiet strength of investing here. Make no mistake, the book value of the company fell heavily from 2013 to 2016 overall. Book values were crushed for all mREITs those years, but some have seen stabilization, relatively speaking. With WMC, the book value has mostly held firm between $10 and $11 the last few years, and that is welcome news. Book value is still down from where it was in 2016, but it has recovered a lot. In Q3, it rose 0.8% $10.60, and we were pleased with this result. Right now, shares are at $10.88, so the discount-to-book is gone, and we are at a 2% premium. We would like shares to be at a discount when buying. We are expecting book value appreciation in Q4 to close this premium out, and to justify the big move higher.

Take-home

We remain cautiously bullish on WMC. We believe the Q3 core earnings drop was temporary and that the earnings power will rebound in Q4. We also like that the dividend is safe with all of the contingent spillback coverage we have seen in the past. The relatively stable book value is welcomed, but shares are now at a premium. We think shares are going to retake $11 and expect book value appreciation. The metrics we care about are mostly stable. The coverage of the dividend should be your primary concern going forward. Right now, it looks covered combining core earnings and spillback coverage. Residential and commercial real estate markets across the country still remain healthy, and we do not see that changing in the near term.

