Agile Could Reach $10/Share After Twirla Approval

Long-term investors should be patient as there will be great equity value upside once shorter-term traders shake out of the story.

The FDA approval is as expected with required post-marketing studies; the label for the patch is slightly restrictive as implied by the AdCom discussions.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is a now ~$230 million market capitalization biotech company that has just received approval from the FDA for its Twirla contraceptive patch. Based on my analysis of the situation and around past FDA precedent, I viewed this approval as highly likely as detailed in my Seeking Alpha posts here and here from when the stock could be bought below $3/share.

So, what's next for the company and its stock price? The future is bright.

Twirla's Commercial Prospects

Twirla is a once-a-week transdermal treatment with a combined hormonal approach that delivers a 30 mcg daily dose of ethinyl estradiol (a type of estrogen) and a 120 mcg daily dose of levonorgestrel (a well-known progestin). The patch can be worn on the abdomen, buttock, or upper torso.

INDICATION AND USAGE TWIRLA is indicated as a method of contraception for use in women of reproductive potential with a BMI < 30 kg/m2 for whom a combined hormonal contraceptive is appropriate. Limitations of Use Consider TWIRLA's reduced effectiveness in women with a BMI > 25 to < 30 kg/m2 before prescribing. TWIRLA is contraindicated in women with a BMI > 30 kg/m2. Please see Important Safety Information for TWIRLA, including BOXED WARNING on Cigarette Smoking and Serious Cardiovascular Events and Contraindication in Women with a BMI > 30 kg/m2, below in "About Twirla."

This label is better than expected, given the discussion at the October BRUDAC meeting and that AGRX is well-positioned to build a sales force to start marketing the patch to prescribers. While Twirla is contraindicated in >30 BMI women, the label merely directs prescribers to "consider Twirla's reduced effectiveness" in women with a 25-30 BMI, giving clinicians wide latitude to offer their patients another potential contraceptive option - something we heard was widely demanded by prescribers at the AdCom meeting.

The FDA approval also requires AGRX to conduct a post-marketing study around Twirla that assesses the risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and arterial thromboembolism for Twirla users vs. other hormonal contraceptive users. These are quite long-dated in nature, with interim data readout to come in the 2026 time frame, and as such, I do not expect a short or even medium-term commercial impact that would flow through to affect the AGRX share price.

Investors are likely concerned as to the viability of the commercial market for the Twirla patch against Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) Xulane. This is fair, and I think it is too early to tell - given the company's indication they intend to begin commercial sales in Q4 2020, by this time next year, we should have some of the first data that will help us make that conclusion. This serves as evidence that shorter-term investors may not be the ones to reap the reward from an AGRX holding. Long-term equity investors that demonstrate patients may be able to benefit as the company starts inflecting toward cash flow positivity sometime in late 2021.

Range of Outcomes

Twirla is AGRX's first approved product and represents a major inflection point in the public narrative around this company. The commercial prospects outcome will in large part determine the ultimate outcome for Agile on a standalone basis. I believe there is a much larger probability, now that there is approved product on the table, that the company will be acquired by a larger strategic player in the space. Many of these larger companies do not want to stomach approval risk and the pressure that brings to the management team in the event an acquired drug is rejected by regulators. Especially with the long-term drama Agile has experienced, the Twirla approval story was a wild ride, and that overhang is now completely removed for potential acquirers to get involved. I would not be surprised if the company has already received inbound inquiries from potential partners here.

I believe Twirla can achieve >$200 million in peak sales. This would put the company at an implied market capitalization of >$600 million even using a quite conservative peak sales multiple. Even accounting for additional equity dilution, I believe a share price >$10/share is completely achievable for AGRX. This does not account for potential M&A in which a control premium would be paid to the company, potentially sending the share price even higher. Keep in mind my discussion from last month around this last point:

... over the summer the company appointed Dennis P. Reilly as its new Chief Financial Officer. Reilly has served as CFO of three separate biotech companies, all of which were subsequently acquired. Prior to this experience, he was also the corporate controller at the Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO), which incidentally just announced a sale of its own to Novartis (something Reilly had nothing to do with, of course, but nevertheless interesting). I view Reilly's joining AGRX as a strongly favorable development given his prior involvement with biotech acquisition targets companies and one that increases the prospects of a post-approval acquisition of the company.

Again, in the short term with AGRX, I do expect a lot of volatility. Investors should remember that there has been a great deal of stock price volatility around the AGRX story, as recently as the day before approval in the stock market but also around the drama around the FDA BRUDAC meeting in late 2019. There are likely many AGRX holders that are long from a cost basis below $1/share that may be viewing the approval event as a "sell the news" story. As such, longer-term investors may benefit from some patience as there may potentially be more attractive entry points for the equity shares.

Risks

As with all biotech investments, there are substantial risks to investing in AGRX today. The potential equity share price volatility aside, Twirla could be a commercial flop as prescribers are scared away by the label and AGRX share price could suffer as a result. I view this as unlikely, given the strong clinical favorability of the product expressed by the clinicians that participated in the BRUDAC meeting in October. Many of these clinicians wanted another "tool in the toolkit" and viewed Twirla as giving them that option. I think it is unlikely the product does not see a substantial degree of uptake in the market.

The most significant risk to a long investment in AGRX I discussed last month, the prospect of a negative approval outcome, is no longer relevant in the post-Twirla approval world. However, the risk of equity dilution is still very much on the table, and I do expect some announcement of an equity offering in coming weeks. However, the need for as large an offering as before is mitigated with the company's recent announcement of the credit arrangement with major shareholder Perceptive.

Conclusion

AGRX is a company with its first approved product and is a prime buyout candidate for larger pharmaceutical players. While the company should be able to justify a stock price higher than its current market valuation from commercializing Twirla on its own, shareholder value creation will be maximized by pursuing strategic alternatives here, and I expect the AGRX story to end far higher than today's $4-5/share price. Good luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.