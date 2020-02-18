Euronav's Business Strategy Risks Too Much On Spot Tanker Rates

However, the company appears not to be taking protective action of higher time charters.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) CEO Hugo De Stoop recently remarked on the coronavirus impact on his shipping rates,

"Yes, it is a catastrophe, but we know it is temporary in nature, and when the Chinese come back, they will accelerate."

The Belgian executive expects the effects will be felt in the tanker trades into the third quarter of 2020.

De Stoop told Maritime CEO,

"It's been a good reminder to people in the tanker sector that rates can go up and down very quickly."

He was referring to spot tanker rates, not time charter rates, which are much less volatile. EURN's tanker fleet has about 85% exposure to spot rates.

Source: Euronav.

In an earnings teleconference on January 30th, De Stoop said that,

"We have booked around 60 percent of the quarter at close to USD 90,000 per day for the VLCC and USD 57,000 per day for our suezmax."

That meant that 40% was exposed to spot rates in the quarter and 80% for the year. And in the two weeks since then, spot rates for VLCC's have collapsed to $15,600 and to $28,800 for Suezmax. And McQuilling Services estimated "spot market earnings for VLCCs to measure US $24,600/day in 2020 on a standard consumption basis, without the benefit of a scrubber."

February 14, 2020

Source: Poten & Partners.

Risky Business Model

No one could fault Mr. De Stoop for not predicting the outbreak of coronavirus. What can be criticized is the decision to risk the whole company on spot tanker rates and not to take protective action once the outbreak was getting publicity.

Back in October, De Stoop said in an interview that he did not know how high spot rates would go or how long they would last. And yet he was willing to gamble on spot rates.

The alternative would have been to lock-in time charter rates. As shown in the table below, time charter estimates for 1 to 5 years have remained far above spot rates (e.g., $15,600 for the spot rate and $48,500 for the 1-year time charter 5 weeks ago.)

Because future rates are so volatile, EURN should diversify the timing and term structure of its charters. Such diversification could ensure that the company obtains a blended average of term structures and spot rates over time, thereby avoiding the predicament of having much of the fleet exposed to spot rates when the market is weak, as is the case for the foreseeable future.

In addition, EURN hedged its fuel cost for most of 2020 by purchasing compliant fuels in 2019 and storing it in its supertanker Oceania and placing it off Singapore. The fuel hedge was a perfect hedge in that there was no 'basis risk.' However, it was only one half of a hedge because the tanker rates were not locked-in for the year, guaranteeing profitability. De Stoop made the point that Euronav would not have changed anything in its sulphur cap strategy if he had it to do over again, apparently not recognizing it was only one-half of the hedge.

Source: Euronav.

In mid-January, prior to news about the outbreak of the coronavirus, I wrote that,

"Tanker rates may have ended their run for this cycle, as the support from IMO 2020 may not be all that it was cracked up to be."

Consequently, I shorted EURN's stock at $11.86. I would not have done so if EURN had locked-in rates for 2020 or had a hedging strategy to diversify the timing and term structure of its rate-fixing, instead of gambling on spot rates.

According to another analysis, EURN shares were the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January.

"As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short."

Conclusions

Spot rates for VLCC tankers are inherently volatile and difficult to predict. As such, the company should use a strategy that diversifies the portfolio of tankers in timing and term structure. Such a hedging strategy would ensure that the company receives average market rates rather than being subject to very low spot rates at times. Such a strategy would be consistent with the company's mission "To create significant long-term value by strategically planning financial and investment decisions."

Instead of being a "good reminder" of the volatility of VLCC rates, the catastrophic drop should be a call to action to manage rate risks more prudently.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EURN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.