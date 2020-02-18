Valaris Plc.: I Call It The Reco'worry'

My strategy is to take a large part of my position off the game now. It makes sense to buy back only at $3.50 or less.

Valaris indicated on February 13, 2020, that the company had secured an estimated $154 million in new contract awards since October 25, 2019 (~3.5 months).

Source: Shipspotting Picture: Drillship DS-16 (Rowan Resolute)

Introduction

Valaris PLC (VAL) is one of the most significant offshore drillers in the world and represents a possible "risky bet" in this challenging sector, which has been struggling for survival for many years and continues to as I write.

I said "risky bet" because I assume that the industry will experience a weak recovery starting in the second half of 2020 and despite a lack of conviction on my part. When I refer to "recovery," I am talking about a global recovery in the offshore drilling industry, including jack-ups and floaters. The horizon has been even more clouded for the offshore drillers with the last Black Swan event called the coronavirus, which is threatening the world economy.

I have explained various times that I do not believe in the industry anymore, and I do not see an investing interest here. But that's just me. Thus, a while back, I liquidated my Valaris long-term position and kept a small long-term position (dormant) with Transocean (RIG) that seems a little safer due to its substantial backlog well over $10 billion.

The only potential remaining is short-term trading for the ones strong enough to handle the pressure. It is extremely risky but reasonably predictable. With focus and patience, it could be rewarding for traders who use prudent accumulation, followed by a gradual selling with reasonable targets. Many of my followers on Seeking Alpha have switched from their long-term strategy to a more short-term one and experienced first-hand the benefits provided by this adoption and the risks as well.

The industry suffers a sharp rig oversupply and must deal with a significant reduction of exploration CapEx due to the new players in town called US shale. Even if the US shale is also experiencing its slowdown, the situation seems irreversible.

Further, the world economy may be on its way to a mild recession due to the catastrophic effect of the coronavirus on the Chinese economy, which reduces oil demand and, consequently, lessens the need to drill for oil or gas.

It will take a long time to overcome this adverse cycle, and we have to get accustomed to that situation.

Valaris' fleet composition after the merger with Rowan

Source: Valaris Presentation (montage)

Valaris: Fleet status update and analysis as of February 13, 2019

Valaris PLC indicated on February 13, 2020, that the company had secured an estimated $154 million in new contract awards since October 25, 2019 (~3.5 months). The contract backlog is estimated at ~$2-2.1 billion as of February 13, 2020.

Floaters:

1 - The drillship Valaris DS-15 (Ex-Rowan Renaissance) was awarded a contract extension of a one-well with Murphy Oil (MUR) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, with an estimated duration of 45 days. It is expected to start late March 2020 to early May 2020. The dayrate is estimated at $230K/d. The added backlog is $10 million.

2 - The drillship Valaris DS-12 was awarded a one-well contract with BP (BP) offshore Egypt, with an estimated duration of 120 days. It is expected to commence from February 2020 to June 2020. The dayrate is estimated at $200K/d. The added backlog is $24 million.

3 - The drillship Valaris DS-9 was awarded a one-well contract with Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) offshore Brazil. It is expected to begin in July 2020, with an estimated duration of 60 days. The dayrate is estimated at $210k/d. The added backlog is $13 million.

4 - The Drillship Valaris DS-7 was awarded a five-well contract with BP offshore Senegal/Mauritania. It is expected to start in September 2020, with an estimated duration of approximately 320 days. The dayrate is estimated at $235K/d. The added backlog is $75 million.

5 - The semi-submersible Valaris 8503 contract with Kosmos Energy (KOS) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was extended by ~80 days. It is expected to start early April 2020 to late June 2020 to complete the well in progress. The dayrate is estimated at $180K/d. The added backlog is $14 million.

6 - The semi-submersible Valaris MS-1 (Ex-Atwood Osprey) was awarded a one-well contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Australia. It is expected to start in July 2020, with an estimated duration of ~120 days. The dayrate is estimated at $225K/d. The added backlog is $27 million.

Jack-ups:

1 - The jack-up Valaris JU-75 was awarded a one-well contract with Walter Oil & Gas in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which started in late December 2019, with an estimated duration of 40 days.

2 - The same rig was also awarded a one-well contract with the company set to start in February 2020, with an estimated period of 30 days. Under this contract, the Valaris JU-75 will work on a $60,000 dayrate.

The added JU backlog is estimated at $4.5 million.

Retired Rigs and classified "held for sale":

1 - The jack-ups Valaris JU-96 and Valaris JU-68 have been retired.

2 - The semi-submersibles Valaris 6002 and Valaris 5006 were also sold and retired.

3 - The one rig classified as "held for sale" was the Valaris JU-70.

Graphs, analysis

Below, I show the significant slide in the backlog that Valaris PLC has experienced since 2015. However, we see a stabilization shaping up at around $2 billion. We should not forget the new backlog includes Atwood and Rowan.

The backlog remaining for 2020 is estimated at $1308 million.

The most crucial segment is still the jack-ups at $1.367 billion in contract backlog, or 67% of the total backlog. I have presented the details below:

The drillships and semi-submersibles segments combined represent 31% of the total contract backlog.

Conclusion and technical analysis

This new fleet status is telling the same tale over and over again. This time, the worry has expanded to the jack-ups segment as well. The added backlog for the last three months and a half totaled an estimated $154 million (Fun Trading). It is insufficient to cover what has been used. Thus, the backlog continues to erode.

Let's put it this way. The backlog is like the proved and probable reserves for a gold mine. It gives you a specific time to do business and produce cash flow, but when reserves have been depleted, the mine closes and the company is gone.

The calculation is simple here. The last quarterly revenues were $551.3 million, which means a monthly revenue average of $184 million, or $644 million in revenue for three months and a half. Valaris needed to add about $184 million per month in a new contract backlog to keep the backlog constant. You can conclude what will happen next.

The same dilemma is common to the whole offshore drilling sector at various degrees of urgency, depending on the driller's debt load. From Noble Corp. (NE), Diamond Offshore (DO), Transocean to Valaris PLC, all of them are down significantly since January 2019.

Valaris tumbled 63% since the beginning of 2019, and Transocean is the only driller that lost 34% "only," probably due to its substantial backlog still above $10 billion.

Data by YCharts

However, the situation is not desperate, and the company can avoid a restructuring under Chapter 11, but without a meaningful recovery, it is tough to remain optimistic.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

VAL is still at the end of a symmetrical wedge pattern (apex) and should break out soon. The question is that it is hard to know which direction it will take, whereas we can guess which is likely to happen.

Line resistance is about $5.40, and line support is close. I see two possible scenarios.

The first scenario is the bullish one and will happen if oil prices can recover from the coronavirus adverse effects. In this case, I see a retest of the $6 with a potential resistance breakout and retest of $7.75.

However, the second scenario is more likely and is based on a descending channel pattern with line support parallel at about $3.50.

My strategy is to take a large part of my VAL position off the game now. It makes sense to buy back only at $3.50 or less.

Watch oil prices like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade VAL short term and day-trade.