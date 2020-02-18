Urban Outfitters: Take Some Profit

Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at team BAD BEAT Investing

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has been a tremendous stock to trade on both the long and the short side. We were asked about our current take on the stock. Given that it has just publicly announced its Q4 sales figures, we wanted to offer our thoughts. The stock got a decent boost off of the sales figures. However, the full earnings will release will be out in March, so we do not have a sense of how expenses are being managed or how margins have held up. Those are key issues which we must look for in the coming Q4 report.

That said, we have shares approaching $30, which has driven some multiple expansion away from the 10X FWD EPS mark. Point is, the stock moves with real volatility on news items, and astute traders such as yourselves can leverage situations like this. So, with shares making another run higher, we want to take a little bit off the table following our last targeted entry which has now returned 20%. Take some profit. Do not sell it all, because shares could make a run over $30, but with the earnings report as a potential catalyst, we liked the hedge of selling some of this. We can always buy it back if shares dip. That said, sales were a new record, so let us discuss what we are seeing.

Record sales, but mixed results

While much of the specialty retail sector has been struggling, the signs pointed to slight growth in the quarter that was likely to be met, but URBN delivered somewhat of a positive but mixed sales report. Based on the trajectory of the company over the last few quarters, we could see bets on both sides (bull and bear) being reasonable and justified. Upon reporting sales, the Street was initially bearish, but then bid the stock up.

Sales came in at a new record of $1.17 billion and rose 3.6%. This is still lower growth than in years past, but is growth nonetheless. Despite this reality, this result saw the company setting a Q4 sales record. However, a bearish point driving shares lower is that these sales came up short on the wholesale end. In fact, wholesale was down 10%. This was well short of our expectations for a 3% move. However, it was a direct result of a 12% decline in Free People.

However, sales were pretty strong elsewhere. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 4%, driven by growth in the digital channel, partially offset by negative retail store sales. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 9% at Free People, 6% at the Anthropologie Group and were flat at Urban Outfitters. Total Retail segment net sales increased 4%.

One thing that has us a bit worried is the following comment from Richard A. Hayne, CEO:

"Promotional activity was higher than planned which was necessary to ensure ending Retail segment inventories were clean at all three brands leaving them well positioned entering the spring season"

Why is this an issue? Heavy promotion is code word for high advertising expenses as well as big markdowns on merchandise which can hurt earnings. That is something to be cognizant of. We do not see a drastic impact, but it is something to keep an eye on. Once again, full earnings will be out in March, so we will get a sense of margins and earnings then. As such, we have to view valuation based on the prior quarter's earnings.

Valuation

So, how is the value? First, we want to caution you not to get too excited or deflated about the quarterly sales. They were good in our estimation, but we need to see how the promotional activity weighed on earnings. It is definitely something to consider. However, the record quarter for sales is bullish. Shares weren't exactly priced for the company to deliver a strong performance at 11X but have now expanded to 13.4X forward earnings. The one thing that you need to keep in mind is that, over the last few years, EPS has been declining, so multiple contraction was a result of the stock falling heavily. Think about the math. If the stock held firm, but earnings or expected earnings decline, the multiple expands. The multiple also expands if the stock rises and EPS hasn't changed. In this case, we have seen some expansion.

The question is whether EPS in Q4 and any outlook for 2020 will derail this momentum. A real disappointing earnings could send shares spiraling and the multiple lower. Weak guidance could do the same. Overall, on a valuation basis, the stock seems to be offering compelling value compared to the retail sector. But, on growth measures, we see it is drying up, despite sales growth. This is net bearish, in our opinion, and we are taking a bit off the table here. However, if the company can deliver some better-than-expected growth, we can see a large rally, on hopes for the future, then the rest of our position will see further gains. If not, we can consider buying more back.

Looking ahead

Online shopping is killing almost everyone that is physically based and was late to the digital party. Yes, online continues to see increased activity, but URBN has had a strong digital presence. The present sales report tells us that retail, certainly, is not dead. The question of whether performance can be sustained is being asked, especially with the issues of malls 'dying' and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) crushing everyone.

The Street is reacting by saying it expects a good number because of the big rally in shares following the sales number. Another thing we will look for is the balance sheet. As of Q3, here is what we know.

As far as the balance sheet goes, as of the end of Q3, total inventory increased by $79.9 million, or 17.7%, on a year-over-year basis. Comparable retail segment inventory increased 9% at cost. Cash-wise, the company had $167 million on hand, but this is down by half in the last year, as at the end of Q3 2018, we saw cash was $329 million. Total liabilities are also up more than double to $1.9 billion from $0.7 billion last year. It is important to note that $1.1 billion of this is non-current lease liabilities, driving the numbers higher. On the whole, the company has cash and flexibility moving forward, but wiggle room is decreasing. We will be awaiting the numbers on these fronts closely.

Take home

So, we are seeing multiple expansion in this name following the sales report. Overall EPS is shrinking in the last few years. The stock has ebbed and flowed, and we are covering it because we think that, despite deteriorating margins and eroding profits, the company is still highly competitive in this space. Given the CEO's comments over being more promotional than they would have liked, we have concerns over the March report for margins and EPS. At the least, we are on defense following this strong sales report and are taking a little off, and letting the rest run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long URBN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.