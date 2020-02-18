Tenable Holdings: Investors Deserve More Than Promises

The company has started down the M&A path, something that I predicted in my last article.

Company management is aware of the Rule of 40 and intends to meet the requirements in the future.

Over the last year, Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) has substantially underperformed its GICS subindustry, Systems Software, by a wide margin. While Tenable shares lost more than 3%, the subindustry is up by almost 55%.

I attribute the poor performance to declining revenue growth, executive changes, a high level of cash burn and maturing technology. In my last article on Tenable, I indicated that the company would likely go the path of M&A to reach new markets as the result of hiring a Vice President with more than 100 M&As to his credit. I stated:

Strap on your seatbelt and get ready because we are about to see some M&A action. I do believe that we are about to see a "fly faster and higher" strategy to overcome the decreasing revenue growth.

Indeed, Tenable recently made an acquisition, buying Indegy. I expect more M&A activity in the near future as Tenable grows its way out of the maturing VM market segment.

This company has a negative and declining free cash flow margin. This, and 32% revenue growth that will likely decline going forward, means that the company doesn't fulfill the software Rule of 40. Company management is fully aware of the Rule of 40 and claims that it will meet the criteria in the future:

... we have confidence in our ability to sustain attractive long-term growth and are committed to becoming a rule of 40 company.

And I would just like to point out that I am starting a new diet next week. I have good intentions, just like Tenable, but investors deserve more than promises.

I have no confidence that the company has control over its above normal spending, not with an M&A king on the loose. Therefore, I am giving Tenable a Neutral rating.

Cash Burn

For evaluation of cash burn, I look to the SG&A expense margin, which tells me a lot about the state of the company. (Note that the SG&A expense margin includes R&D.)

In the case of Tenable, the SG&A expense margin is 107%, which means that the company is spending 7% more on SG&A than it makes in revenue. This is an untenable situation and means that the company will be taking on more debt or diluting shares to stay afloat.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

In Tenable's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 32.6% - 8.9% = 23.7%

The calculation comes out below 40%, indicating that Tenable is far from meeting its objective of becoming a Rule of 40 company.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Tenable's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. I have also highlighted two of the company's competitors, Qualsys (QLYS) and Rapid7 (RPD), as reference points.

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. Tenable is situated well below the best-fit line, implying that the stock is very undervalued relative to its peers. Rapid7 is also quite undervalued, while Qualsys is fairly valued.

While this chart indicates that Tenable is undervalued based on the forward sales multiple, I come to a different conclusion when I look at next year's earnings estimates instead of sales estimate.

This second scatter plot that is based on earnings estimates suggests that Tenable is not undervalued at all. In fact, it is a little overvalued.

Maturing VM Market

In my last article on Tenable, I suggested that the VM market has matured and that vendors are having difficulty differentiating based on scanning accuracy and performance. Radid7, one of Tenable's competitors, has since diversified into penetration testing among other applications. It doesn't appear that Tenable has diversified into other areas apart from its recent acquisition of Indegy. Instead, the company claims that it has invented a new niche called cyber exposure. In my opinion, this is simply the same VM application with a rating system tacked on. I will be interested in seeing how this plays out.

Summary and Conclusions

Tenable has substantially underperformed the Systems Software subindustry over the last year, actually losing share price while the subindustry gained almost 55%.

I attribute the lack of performance to falling revenue growth, a high level of cash burn and a maturing VM market. While company management is aware of the software Rule of 40 and believes that they will meet the criteria in the future, it doesn't appear to me that this is likely to occur.

I fully expect that this company will be going on an M&A spending spree given the hiring of a VP with over 100 M&As under his belt. This will keep free cash flow underwater and either drive up the debt level or dilute shares. For these reasons, I am giving Tenable a Neutral rating.

