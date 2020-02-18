Why Cisco Is One Of My Top Dividend Picks For 2020 And Beyond

A 3% dividend hike this past quarter keeps the streak alive but it is far from the double-digit increases investors have become accustomed to.

Light guidance, which did not include any possible effects from the coronavirus, has weighed on the company.

In early January, I published my Top 3 Dividend Stocks For 2020, and Cisco Systems (CSCO) was one of those picks. In this piece today, I will give you some insight as to why I am confident in CSCO shares for 2020 and beyond. The company is evolving their business, continues to have ultra-strong cash flows, and pays a growing and reliable dividend.

Looking back over the past 20 years or so, few technology companies have been able to withstand the changing industry and grow their business at such a strong clip as Cisco Systems has been able to do. Cisco is a high-yield blue chip company that continues to stand the test of time.

It is always fascinating to look at the CNBC articles that show the returns on an investment over the years. The Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) unicorn-type stories are few and far between. Cisco has actually had a steady and consistent march upwards for much of the company’s history as a public company, disregarding the tech bubble of 2000.

If you had invested $10,000 in CSCO back in the early 90s your investment today would be worth nearly $4 million. That is staggering.

Since the trough of the Great Recession, Cisco shares have increased nearly 200% during that time. During that same time-frame, the S&P 500 has gained roughly 320%, as it has seen the likes of Apple, Amazon, and Netflix, just to name a few, power it higher on what has seemed like a daily basis for the past 11 years.

However, if we look at the performance of CSCO compared to the S&P 500 the past 5-years, the company has matched the S&P 500 step for step, outgaining by roughly 6%.

The Cisco of today is much different from the volatile days when the company was in ultra-growth mode. Today’s CSCO is not your fathers CSCO, in the fact that they are a much more mature company, and a strong dividend payer.

Cisco Shares Slammed After Q2 Earnings

Let’s begin things by taking a look at the company’s recent Q2 earnings that were not well-received by investors last week. In the wake of releasing Q2 earnings that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines, investors were focused more on the lackluster growth from the company. As such, shares fell over 5% the next trading session.

For the quarter, CSCO reported EPS of 77 centers per share vs 76 cents expectation. Revenue came in at $12.01 billion compared to an expected revenue number of $11.98 billion. However, the top line fell 4% from the prior year and revenue is expected to again decline in Q3.

The turnaround is not expected to take place in the current quarter and one item to note is that the company stated that their Q3 guidance did not take into account, for whatever reason, any impact the effects of the coronavirus could have on supply and thus revenue moving forward. The company guided to a drop in revenues of up to 3.5%.

The earnings were really a downer for me, as I have expected more from the company at the start of the new year. This past quarters growth or lack thereof I should say, was the slowest growth rate in the past two years. This is during a time when the US economy continues to grind higher. Here is a look at the company’s declining growth in both revenue and EPS over the past five quarters.

To say the least, it was not a great quarter and I now expect shares to get worse before things get better. That being said, I still believe in the company’s evolving business plan, which is why I believe CSCO is still a great name for long-term dividend growth investors. After last weeks fall, look for another pullback to jump in this name at a great price.

The Evolving Subscription Business

Now that we have gotten that out of the way, let’s focus on more of the positive side of the business and what has me excited about the company moving forward. The networking equipment space has always operated in an economic cycle where customers pause their orders, which is why the company has looked to capitalize on their subscription model. Here is a quote from the Q2 earnings call where CEO Chuck Robbins hit on the current cycle the company is experiencing.

Like many in our industry, we are seeing longer decision-making cycles across our customer segments for a variety of reasons including macro uncertainty as well as unique geographical issues. The good news is once this uncertainty passes for our customers, we expect to see spending recover as technology continues to be at the heart of all they do.”

The subscription model has certainly helped, but the cyclicality of the sector hasn't ended. As of the company’s most recent quarter, 72% of the company’s software is now sold as a subscription.

The shift in businesses relying on how powered technology is only going to help grow the prospects of the Cisco business model moving forward. The long-term trends of 5G and the shift to cloud will strongly impact the business in a strong way.

Subscription revenue dollars are huge for the company as it allows them to build recurring revenue at high gross margin levels. Look for this to continue to fuel strong cash flows of the company moving forward.

If Nothing Else, Look At The Quality Of The Dividend

The company first began paying a dividend in 2011, which they increased an average of 125% the first two years.

Over the course of the past five years, CSCO management has increased the dividend an average of 13.6% per year, which has been great.

Investors did receive a dividend hike in the recent earnings announcement in the form of 1 penny or 3% from prior quarter. This is far from what investors have been used to over the course of their dividend paying history. The dividend payout, trailing twelve-months, sits at 44%, indicating the dividend is plenty safe with plenty of room to grow.

As revenue gets back on track with consistent growth and the company continues to increase cash flows, I would expect the dividend to grow at a stronger annual clip.

Investor Takeaway

The takeaway from all this is the fact that Cisco is experiencing a bit of a slow patch, but with their evolving business model and their ability to maintain strong cash flows, the company is beginning to look more intriguing from a value perspective. The stock trades at 14.5x earnings while offering a dividend yield of 3%.

The company has plenty of headwinds currently, along with any impact the coronavirus has on their business, which is why I believe investors will see one more solid pullback allowing them to jump in the stock at an even better price. Though the headwinds currently exist, the future of the business model is still strong with the company set to benefit from the likes of 4G continuing to rollout globally and 5G coming soon as well.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.