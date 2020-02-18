SunPower's Transition May Come Too Late

SunPower's spinoff should allow the company to better focus its attention on vital business segments.

SunPower (SPWR) is undergoing major changes to adapt to the ever-shifting solar industry. The company is putting more focus on solar DG (distributed generation) in an attempt to capture market share in an increasingly promising segment. This shift towards DG could be incredibly promising considering the rise of DG-friendly technologies like storage.

Although SunPower is heading in a positive direction, the company recently experienced a sharp price decline after disappointing Q4 results. While the company's Q4 GAAP revenue of $603.8 million grew ~32% Y/Y, it missed expectations by ~$24 million. Moreover, SunPower's 2020 revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.3 billion is underwhelming to say the least.

Given how well the general solar industry has been performing in recent quarters, SunPower's underperformance is especially worrying. With a transitioning business model and a spinoff underway, SunPower is in an extremely precarious situation. A weak quarterly showing is certainly not the good news that investors were waiting for. Despite the weak quarter, SunPower could turn things around moving forward.

Growing Focus on DG

Solar PV is making DG a primary focus of its business model. The company even exited the large power plant business in order to put more emphasis on DG. With lithium batteries becoming cheaper than ever as a result of the EV boom, energy storage is becoming increasingly viable. Cheap energy storage is making DG far more attractive in a growing number of areas.

SunPower has been directly investing into energy storage. The company even has its own lithium Equinox storage solution, which could prove vital to the company's success in DG. Given that solar PV does not provide baseload power, cost-effective energy storage will be incredibly important. SunPower could lead the next generation of solar companies as the solar-plus-storage phenomenon grows.

Cost-effective storage will be an increasingly vital part of SunPower's DG plan.

Source: SunPower

The SunPower split would make the new SunPower a leading pure-play DG solar company. The new SunPower would be a more efficient driver of DG growth as its attention would be entirely focused on growing the DG business. SunPower already has more than 500 commercial and residential dealers in the US, which could put the company at an advantage over DG competitors like Vivint Solar (VSLR) and Sunrun (RUN).

The company's high-efficiency manufacturing spinoff Maxeon will also have a strong presence in DG markets. In fact, high-efficiency modules work particularly well in DG markets where soft costs are relatively high. High-efficiency panels allows for disproportionate reductions in costs like installation simply for the fact that there are less panels to install.

High-efficiency modules do not make much of an impact if in large utility-scale projects where such soft costs are proportionately lower. Smaller DG projects, on the other hand, are highly sensitive to such soft costs. The SunPower spinoff would allow the company to be more focused both on high-efficiency manufacturing and downstream solar DG. This spinoff could prove vital for the company's long-term success.

SunPower's global solar DG footprint is rapidly expanding and could be further bolstered by the spinoff.

Source: SunPower

Risks

While SunPower is a leader in many promising solar segments, the company continues to underperform in many aspects. SunPower's disappointing Q4 proves that the company's troubles are far from over. If SunPower continues to produce lackluster results in this period of transition, the company could quickly deteriorate. The solar industry is strewn with solar giants collapsing seemingly overnight. SunPower could easily become one of these companies if it continues to underperform.

The solar industry is only becoming more competitive with the rise of Chinese solar giants. Even technology standout Tesla (TSLA) pouring in billions of dollars into DG technologies like energy storage and the solar roof. In fact, Tesla could become SunPower's main rival if Tesla mainstreams its highly innovative solar roof product. Given Tesla's track record of success, the company could very well reshape the DG industry.

The Tesla solar roof could legitimately revolutionize the solar DG industry. Given Tesla's track record of success and vast resources, the company could very well dominate the solar DG industry moving forward.

Source: Tesla

Conclusion

SunPower's valuation tumbled to $1.4 billion after its disappointing quarter. Despite the drop, it may still be wise for investors to stay on the sidelines. While SunPower is making some positive changes to its business model, the company still has to prove that it can grow profitably at a solid rate over the long-term. With competition from the likes of Tesla, Vivint Solar, and Chinese solar giants, SunPower has a tough road ahead.

