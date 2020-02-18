Baytex Energy: Maturities Are Slip-Sliding Away

The debt ratio for the trailing twelve months is 2.1. That ratio could expand some if the lower cash flow guidance is met.

For as long as I have covered Baytex Energy (BTE), there has been considerable concern about the ability to refinance the long-term debt. Recently that issue has been "put to bed."

BAYTEX ANNOUNCES PRICING OF US$500 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES"

Source: Baytex Energy January 22, 2020, Press Release

The cost of this is a roughly three percentage point increase in the interest cost at the most. For those who love to cite percentage increases because they are more "newsworthy," the percentage increase in interest will be approximately in the 50% to 60% range for this refinancing. The market atmosphere is such that the attention shifted from the impossibility of doing the refinance to the "horrible" burden all that extra interest would cost in the future.

Source: Baytex Energy February 2020, Corporate Presentation

Normally one would have expected a celebration after so many "know-it-alls" declared that no oil and gas company could get financing from the market. One of the signs of a market bottom is that nothing management does is an accomplishment in the eyes of the market. But the fact is that the maturities have been pushed far enough back that management now has breathing room to go and increase production to attract Mr. Market to an attractive growth story with a vision.

The far more likely story is that the banks and other parts of the lending market have finally recovered their common sense soon enough to realize that the only lending should go to viable businesses. Too many times in the recent past, money was lent to businesses that subsequently "crashed and burned." Any commodity business is generally full of broken models. Oil and gas is certainly no exception to that. However, Baytex just proved to the lending market that it has a viable business model. So this company may now be worth considering as an investment.

The important accomplishment from the refinancing is the elimination of any debt due before 2024. Currency swings will not be as important because this company earns money in both Canada and the United States. Still management does hedge to minimize unfavorable currency exposure as management feels is necessary.

The debt ratio is now far better than it has been for some years. Mr. Market does not forget past debt ratio transgressions easily, though. Therefore this management will have re-establish a conservative financial track record in the future.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy February 2020 Corporate Presentation

Debt has now been reduced to a very acceptable twice cash flow. More importantly, the enterprise value is only three times the recently reported annual cash flow of approximately C$900 million. The market was less than thrilled by previous announcements by management to make debt reduction a priority. Nonetheless, management made impressive strides by reducing debt more than 15% in the last fiscal year.

Combined with the recent debt issuance followed by the debt redemption, the new debt structure is far more favorable than it was in the past. Even with the current strip pricing indicating cash flow of about C$600 million this year, the company is really in no danger of financial stress. Management can wait for the inevitable oil price rally back to more normal levels. Current debt is slightly more than 3 times projected cash flow before any debt is paid this year. This company has an excellent chance of remaining within conventional investment guidelines during a time of weaker commodity pricing.

Unnoticed by the market was the steady guidance "beating" for production numbers. That allowed some production growth in a year that was supposed to feature no production growth. Much of that growth came from increasing light oil production.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy February 2020 Corporate Presentation

The latest pricing forecasts allow for some free cash flow (that Mr. Market appears to want) in the latest fiscal year. Therefore, more debt will be repaid. Last year, continuing production improvements allowed for some surprising production results that aided the free cash flow. Whether that happens again this year is anyone's guess. However, much of the industry still reports no end in sight to potential well design improvements and other operational changes. Therefore, there is a good chance for single-digit production growth in the current fiscal year to slightly beat guidance (both production and cash flow guidance).

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy February 2020 Corporate Presentation

This producer has managed to avoid most of the Alberta curtailment effects while also avoiding the bulk of the WCS pricing differential challenges. That double accomplishment has meant generally superior heavy oil pricing by transporting the product to better markets in the Southern United States. The cost of expensive rail transportation is more than offset by the better pricing. The decline of Venezuelan oil has created a decent market for Canadian heavy oil. This is one of the producers taking advantage of that demand.

Far more importantly has been the use of the United States debt market. The dollar-denominated debt is offset by the Eagle Ford earnings in United States dollars. Canadian pricing can also be quoted in United States dollars. But for the market and many investors, there is a clear offset between United States debt and Eagle Ford earnings that is easier to understand.

Despite the accounting requirement to convert everything to Canadian dollars, the fact that there are clearly earnings in the United States to offset the debt provides a clear "cancellation" or at least a partial offset in many investors' view. The currency exchange volatility risk is not as great in this situation.

Eagle Ford

One of the reasons for the very cheap enterprise valuation is the perception that this is a Canadian company. However, more than one-third of earnings are derived from the Eagle Ford. This company does not operate the Eagle Ford acreage. But the acreage is profitable enough to ensure "first call" on capital dollars.

Source: Baytex Energy February 2020 Corporate Presentation

The Eagle Ford acreage breaks even at a very low oil price. Therefore, this acreage produces cash flow under some of the more hostile industry conditions. More importantly, the premium frequently earned by the oil produced here (and lack of a Permian takeaway capacity discount) allows for above-average profitability.

More importantly, the operator continues to report well improvements as shown above. Lower activity throughout the industry has decreased service costs while continuing well improvements have led to more permanent cost savings. The paybacks shown above are excellent. It is far easier to hedge a minimum profit amount with those short payback periods.

The Eagle Ford is only one interval in this stacked play. Many operators are now drilling Austin Chalk wells successfully. I have also watched some smaller operators exploring other intervals like Georgetown. There is every possibility that this acreage could be producing profitably for a very long time as other intervals become commercially viable. The potential drill sites could expand considerably in the future for more upside potential.

The Eagle Ford turns out to have the lowest breakeven in the company portfolio. The other light oil production from the Viking breaks even at US$46. Those wells are extended reach wells in a shallow play that are cheap to drill. The payback here is a little longer but still very profitable for the company. The addition of this production is what allowed the company to bring the key debt ratios to investment grade levels. The current refinance would not have been possible without this additional source of cash flow.

The heavy oil production has the highest breakeven at roughly US$50 per barrel. However, this oil production also increases in profitability far more than the light oil production as oil prices increase. Profitability for the heavy oil production has been sporadic since the oil price drop back in 2015. The last year or so has been the first significant period of decent profitability since that time period. The heavy oil production is a kind of lottery ticket for periods of oil prices near WTI $60 and above. Then the returns are fantastic.

Summary

Baytex Energy has a goal to decrease the leverage ratio to 1.5 times adjusted cash flow from operating activities. That should allow for an investment grade rating of the company during times of cyclical industry downturns. Management is clearly well on its way to achieving its goal. The current industry technology revolution is also aiding the lower leverage goal by steadily decreasing well costs and well breakeven points.

Source: Baytex Energy February 2020 Corporate Presentation

In the meantime, the East DuVernay light oil discovery is slowly being explored while a development strategy evolves. The profitability of this prospect has yet to be determined. However, the continuing well costs and production improvements are definitely a positive sign.

In the meantime, this is one of the cheapest oil and gas companies when compared to the cash flow. Production should grow some this fiscal year. How much debt will be repaid is anyone's guess. Last year oil prices surprised enough to enable nearly C$400 million of debt repayments. Management has targeted another C$100 million of debt payments in the current fiscal year.

The target of long-term debt to be 1.5 times cash flow would be about C$1.4 billion of debt. The lower cash flow projected this year would imply a long-term target of C$1.2 billion. Mr. Market may be discouraged by such a large long-term reduction because that implies no growth of production for several years.

On the other hand, North American rig counts have been dropping steadily. That implies a reduction in the growth of supply in the near future. There are worries about softening world demand. But demand growth has gone through soft periods before. This current softness is unlikely to be either sustained or severe.

Therefore, this stock is worth consideration for its recovery potential. Like much of the industry, this stock has very little upside priced in. Instead, the price reflects a very pessimistic future that is unlikely to last more than a year if it even happens at all. A five-year holding period should find this stock recovering to previous levels. The price should average between 6 and 8 times cash flow. That will happen again in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.