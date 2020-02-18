How To Retire: Bank Robs You

Most people like to think they have a good grasp of economics.

Leaving your money at the bank is a good idea if you hate money.

You’re planning to retire? How much cash do you have? If it is a substantial amount, you’ll want to make sure you aren’t just leaving it in a savings account.

No, we aren’t suggesting that you need to spend it. Instead, we’re suggesting that you use an investment account. For most of the last two decades, the income generated on a savings account was comparable to the income from cash in an investment account. That’s no longer the case:

What’s happening? In a nutshell, your bank is taking advantage of you. They’re earning a solid return on their capital but paying you a terrible rate. What happens to the difference? Profits!

There’s nothing wrong with banks turning a profit, but part of their interest income comes from “Interest on Excess Reserves”. The bank takes your deposit, places it with the Federal Reserve, collects interest with zero risk, then pays you a tiny fraction of that money.

Beat the Bank

How can you beat the banks? Use an investment account. You can get a decent yield on your money. Your broker won’t pay a respectable amount on cash balances? That’s okay, most brokers offer free trading. You can park your cash in the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV):

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

It may seem like the price action is jumping quite a bit, but that price is almost always between $110.40 and $110.60. Think about that for a bit. Almost every day of the year, the price was within a range of 0.2%. Not bad for an ETF which paid out 2.15%. Yes, the ETF exists to make money. It has a 0.15% expense ratio. That’s vastly smaller than the margin your bank is currently taking on your deposit.

Beware Your Pension

You may figure your pension is automatically safe. That’s a dangerous assumption to make. Some plans have been far more conservative in estimating future returns:

(Source: J.P. Morgan)

While the S&P 500 on average has at least been moderately realistic in evaluating its potential for future returns, state and local government funds have not. The state and local government funds only reduced their expected rate of return from a little over 8% to about 7.5%.

Why is that such a stupid assumption? Well, back in 91 to 95, they could earn around 6-8% by buying a 10-year Treasury. That implied a substantial upside across all assets.

If Treasuries pay 8% and an investor tells me they think they can earn 8.2% with low risk, I agree. Do Treasuries still pay that much? Someone remind me.

When you can earn 8% on a Treasury, you would only buy stocks if you expected to earn materially more. You would buy stocks if you expected significantly more than 8%. Otherwise, the Treasuries offer a much better risk/reward.

Today, investors are willing to buy Treasuries at 2%. Investors as a group clearly have much lower expectations for stocks. You shouldn't expect the stock market to provide their "average historical returns" when bond markets offer dramatically less than their "average historical yields".

If those Treasuries pay less than 2%, investors shouldn’t believe that their returns going forward will be as high. Think about it. If you thought equities would return 9% going forward, that isn’t much benefit compared to getting 8% on a Treasury. Investors didn’t simply start accepting lower yields on bonds while the stock market is set to deliver the historical average. Who really wants to make that argument?

Yes, I know, there is at least one moron in the crowd right now. Thank you, good sir.

Economics

Most people like to think they have a good grasp of economics. It’s a remarkable field. I’ve hardly encountered a person willing to say, “I don’t understand economics”. That includes people who have never taken a single class on economics, read a single book on economics, or undertaken any other form of study.

No, watching the news doesn’t count. The news is there to do two things:

Fill the space between commercials so people keep the channel on. Kill your brain cells.

Allow me to demonstrate. Did the economy perform pretty well since 2009? The stock market certainly says it has:

How about looking at a fundamental measure? We’ll go with the unemployment rate:

(Source: Trading Economics)

Did you think the economy was doing well throughout that time? Probably not! While both sides of the political aisle agreed the economy was terrible from 2009 through 2012 (while the market was running higher), there is a clear trend:

Can you spot the trend? In almost every year, members of the group controlling the White House are more optimistic than their political adversaries. Don’t rely on the news for your interpretation of the economy. The information you’ll get is the information that supports your political beliefs.

What Should You Have Owned?

You should’ve bought REITs:

That’s been the answer for a long time. REITs have delivered exceptional returns, even when we include the great recession. Remind me, did property prices fall?

Thanks. So that performance for REITs is pretty solid given the setbacks from the recession.

Americans Love Real Estate

Real estate is a great way to build wealth.

Many a millionaire has built their fortune through investing in real estate. It offers investors:

Stable cash flow Appreciation over time

Buying a REIT is similar to buying the property

Do you like real estate? Most investors do:

Real estate is the most popular investment for long-term wealth creation. It has won each year since 2013. That makes sense. Many investors have earned a fortune off real estate. Investing in real estate can be a very simple method to build wealth, and many investors are familiar with the concept if they’ve purchased their own home.

The biggest difference between buying a home and purchasing real estate for investment is the rental income. Buying a home is useful because it allows the investor to avoid paying rent. Owning rental property is great because it allows the investor to receive rent. When investors are looking for consistent cash flow to give them greater financial freedom, real estate is a natural choice.

There are a few key challenges to buying real estate directly. These barriers can prevent many potential landlords from achieving their dreams of financial freedom through real estate.

The 3 biggest barriers to investing in real estate are:

Enormous minimum amount to invest. The high transaction costs in both time and money. The difficulty of having enough time to manage your properties properly.

Now, let’s consider how investing in REITs allows an investor to get around those 3 major barriers.

Minimum Investment

An investor planning to buy real estate directly would often have their smallest transactions around a few hundred thousand. Properties with a lower price tag are usually in need of massive renovations. For simplicity's sake, let’s consider a condo in a coastal market. The price tag could easily exceed $300,000. The investor could get a mortgage to help with the upfront cost, but they would still need $60,000-90,000.

In several coastal markets, the prices are even higher. An investor who wants to buy a slice of a hotel, a shopping center, or an office building may be asked to come up with substantially more even if they only intend to have a very small position in it.

Let’s compare the two:

Investing in real estate directly often has a minimum value in excess of $60,000. An investment at that level usually carries extreme debt leverage.

Investing in a REIT will require a minimum of around $20 to $300.

The REIT easily wins on being more accessible to investors.

Transaction Costs

The REIT easily wins. It shrinks the time costs from a few weeks of full-time labor to an evening. It shrinks the transaction cost down from 10% to around $5 for a buy, or $10 for both the purchase and sale. What’s that? Most brokers offer free trading now. Well then, I guess that’s $0 for a buy and $0 for both the purchase and sale.

If I recall correctly, on most property transactions, a cost of 10% would be greater than $0. Anyone care to prove me wrong?

Managing Properties

Do you like repairing air conditioning units? Fixing toilets? Mowing the lawn or hiring a company to do it?

I don’t particularly care for those things either. So, what do I do? I invest in a REIT. The job still gets done. Someone is paid to do it, but the REIT generates incredible economies of scale on those expenses. I couldn’t hope to ever match those economies of scale using individual investments in real estate. That doesn’t mean no one can ever do it. The Blackstone Group (BX) can probably achieve some great margins. It has a market capitalization of $75 billion. So, that’s probably not a good comparison to your typical investor.

How Can You Invest

The first step is to be careful. You’ll want some allocation to liquid investments. As we discussed earlier, it doesn’t need to be cash. Using a fund like SHV is a great substitute for cash. It lets you earn a more respectable rate of return. It may not quite keep up with inflation, but it beats leaving the money in savings for your bank to earn the return.

We put together a sample portfolio here built for dividend growth:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

The majority of the stocks are REITs. The table below contains their names and tickers.

Ticker Company Name ESS Essex Property Trust FRT Federal Realty Investment Trust MO Altria Group PM Philip Morris International Inc. AMT American Tower Corp. SPG Simon Property Group WPC W.P. Carey & Co. LLC KO Coca-Cola Company MSFT Microsoft LOW Lowe's Companies HD Home Depot O Realty Income Corp. NNN National Retail Properties T AT&T Inc. VZ Verizon Communications Inc. AAPL Apple DLR.PK Digital Realty Trust AGNCN AGNC Preferred Share DX.PB Dynex Capital Inc. NLY.PF Annaly Capital Management Inc. Pfd

This example portfolio carries a 3.5% yield. That isn’t huge, but it is designed for growth. Most of the stocks within this portfolio should end up with growth in almost every year. The bottom 3 stocks are preferred shares. They tend to be much less volatile than the common shares, but still offer a significant yield. Including some in the portfolio is a great way to generate better risk-adjusted returns. That doesn’t mean higher returns in every period, but it can significantly reduce the plunge when the market dips (or plunges).

Conclusion

If you’re thinking about retirement, it’s time to think twice about your portfolio structure. You’ll still want cash, but you’ll want the income on that cash to be paid directly to you. You’ll want to avoid the news, so you can avoid having your opinion polarized by the talking heads. Finally, you’ll want to build a portfolio you feel comfortable using for retirement. That could be following a buy-and-hold strategy or a trading strategy. Either is acceptable, so long as the investor feels comfortable doing it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AINGZ, NLY-F, ANH, DLR, ESS, FRT, MFA-B, MO, PM, SPG, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.