Dividend Increases: February 8-14, 2020 (Part 2)

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

Part 2 covers the Dividend Challengers. See Part 1 for coverage of the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List (CCC list).

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, 29 companies in the CCC list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The following table covers the Dividend Challengers. Please see Part 1 of this article for coverage of the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Ames National Corp. (ATLO)

ATLO operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposit and loan products, as well as cash management and trust services. ATLO was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

On Feb 12, ATLO declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.2% from the prior dividend of 24¢.

Payable May 15 to shareholders of record on May 1; ex-div: Apr 30.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

BAM is a publicly owned asset management holding company based in Toronto, Canada. The company owns and manages office properties and offers clients bridge and mezzanine lending services. Through subsidiaries, it operates hydroelectric power and transmission facilities. Finally, BAM manages real estate and hedge funds and invests in equity and fixed-income markets worldwide.

On Feb 13, BAM declared a quarterly dividend of 18¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.5% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Mar 31 to shareholders of record on Feb 28; ex-div: Feb 27.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

CSCO designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol-based products and services. It also delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. CSCO serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and communications service providers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

On Feb 12, CSCO declared a quarterly dividend of 36¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.9% from the prior dividend of 35¢.

Payable Apr 22 to shareholders of record on Apr 3; ex-div: Apr 2.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO)

CTO, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. CTO was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

On Feb 12, CTO declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 92.3% from the prior dividend of 13¢.

Payable Feb 28 to shareholders of record on Feb 24; ex-div: Feb 21.

Equinix (EQIX)

Founded in 1998, EQIX connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees, and partners inside the most interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone, and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures.

On Feb 12, EQIX declared a quarterly dividend of $2.66 per share.

This is an increase of 8.1% from the prior dividend of $2.46.

Payable Mar 18 to shareholders of record on Feb 26; ex-div: Feb 25.

First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

FR is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate in about 23 states in the USA. FR’s in-service portfolio consists of light industrial properties, research & development properties, bulk warehouse properties, and regional warehouse properties.

On Feb 12, FR declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.7% from the prior dividend of 23¢.

Payable Apr 20 to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

IPG is a global advertising and marketing services company. The company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. IPG was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Feb 12, IPG declared a quarterly dividend of 25.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.5% from the prior dividend of 23.5¢.

Payable Mar 16 to shareholders of record on Mar 2; ex-div: Feb 28.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

MFC and its subsidiaries provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. Additionally, the company holds interests in oil and gas properties and royalties, as well as foreign bonds and equities. MFC was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

On Feb 12, MFC declared a quarterly dividend of C28¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.0% from the prior dividend of C25¢.

Payable Mar 19 to shareholders of record on Feb 25; ex-div: Feb 24.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

MPW is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. The company's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations, and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, and other investments in operations.

On Feb 14, MPW declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.8% from the prior dividend of 26¢.

Payable Apr 9 to shareholders of record on Mar 12; ex-div: Mar 11.

Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, PAG is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States and Western Europe. PAG also distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services in Australia and New Zealand.

On Feb 12, PAG declared a quarterly dividend of 42¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.4% from the prior dividend of 41¢.

Payable Mar 3 to shareholders of record on Feb 24; ex-div: Feb 21.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

QSR owns, operates, and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes brand names. Its restaurants offer a wide variety of foods and beverages. The company owns or franchises restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide. QSR was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

On Feb 9, QSR declared a quarterly dividend of 52¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.0% from the prior dividend of 50¢.

Payable Apr 3 to shareholders of record on Mar 16; ex-div: Mar 13.

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

REXR is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. As of February 2019, it owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

On Feb 10, REXR declared a quarterly dividend of 21.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 16.2% from the prior dividend of 18.5¢.

Payable Apr 15 to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

Terex Corp. (TEX)

TEX manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms, Cranes, and Material Processing. The company also provides financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. TEX was founded in 1925 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

On Feb 11, TEX declared a quarterly dividend of 12¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.1% from the prior dividend of 11¢.

Payable Mar 19 to shareholders of record on Mar 6; ex-div: Mar 5.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Formerly known as Virginia Holdco, VMC produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete in the United States and the Bahamas. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. VMC was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

On Feb 14, VMC declared a quarterly dividend of 34¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.7% from the prior dividend of 31¢.

Payable Mar 10 to shareholders of record on Feb 26; ex-div: Feb 25.

Western Union (WU)

WU provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. Its Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions. WU was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

On Feb 11, WU declared a quarterly dividend of 22.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.5% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Mar 31 to shareholders of record on Mar 17; ex-div: Mar 16.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: WU, BAM, and IPG.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas, depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

WU's price line (black) is at the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in WU in January 2010 would have returned 5.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

BAM's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in BAM in January 2010 would have returned 17.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

IPG's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in IPG in January 2010 would have returned 14.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Please note that the table covers the ex-dividend dates of the Dividend Challengers only. Please see Part 1 of this article for the ex-dividend dates of the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 18-March 2, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (14 Feb) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Wednesday, 19 February (Ex-Div Date 02/19) Delta Air Lines (DAL) 2.73% $58.90 7 38.1% 0.4025 03/12 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 2.30% $76.42 9 12.8% 0.44 03/05 Griffon Corp. (GFF) 1.46% $20.55 9 17.6% 0.075 03/19 Thursday, 20 February (Ex-Div Date 02/20) Energizer Holdings (ENR) 2.33% $51.47 5 N/A 0.3 03/18 Monday, 24 February (Ex-Div Date 02/24) Brunswick Corp. (BC) 1.48% $64.93 7 14.1% 0.24 03/13 Tuesday, 25 February (Ex-Div Date 02/25) Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 1.64% $648.65 5 N/A 2.66 03/18 Wednesday, 26 February (Ex-Div Date 02/26) Barnes Group (B) 0.98% $65.07 9 7.3% 0.16 03/10 Thursday, 27 February (Ex-Div Date 02/27) Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) 8.12% $14.78 8 17.0% 0.3 03/17 Aircastle (AYR) 3.98% $32.19 9 8.3% 0.32 03/06 Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 1.06% $67.96 8 8.4% 0.18 03/31 Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) 7.24% $18.37 7 5.7% 0.3325 03/31 Cabot Corp. (CBT) 3.22% $43.45 8 9.9% 0.35 03/13 EPR Properties (EPR) 6.41% $70.16 9 5.7% 0.375 03/16 Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 1.32% $72.99 8 12.9% 0.24 03/18 Corning Inc. (GLW) 3.08% $28.59 9 14.9% 0.22 03/31 Friday, 28 February (Ex-Div Date 02/28) Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 3.55% $20.27 8 13.3% 0.18 03/16

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!

If you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series, please let me know in the comments below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.