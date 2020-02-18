Syngenta AG (SYENF) Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Syngenta AG (OTC:SYENF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2020 2:30 AM ET

James Halliwell - Head of Group Finance and Treasury

Chen Lichtenstein - Chief Financial Officer

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, James Halliwell. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

James Halliwell

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. So this is James Halliwell, Head of Group Finance and Treasury for Syngenta AG. I’m here this morning with Chen Lichtenstein, our CFO.

Chen Lichtenstein

Hi, good morning.

James Halliwell

If I can kick off with the normal cautionary statements around forward-looking statements. So everything we see today, which includes the respective words around estimate and anticipate et cetera is covered by the statement.

Moving on to summary of our 2019 financial performance; so sales were $13.6 billion, flat in dollars, 4% higher at constant exchange rates. Volumes, as we said at the half year, were reduced by severe flooding, delayed planting and reduced acres in the United States; and also a record drought in Australia, as many of you have seen in the news in the newspapers.

This was largely offset or offset by strong growth in Brazil. And you can see with increased weighting of Brazil in the second half – strong recovery in the second half relative to the first half. As a reminder, at the end of the first half, we were 7% down in sales, 2% at constant exchange rate, so a significant recovery in the second half.

Brazil’s sales price increases mitigated the weaker Brazilian real. And in the case of Europe, we also saw a weaker euro that reduced sale. But the impact on EBITDA from the euro is broadly neutral.

Moving to EBITDA, EBITDA was 2.9. But if you exclude $344 million of capitalized development costs, which we capitalized for the first time, EBITDA was $2.6 billion. So 3% lower, 1% at constant exchange rate. It’s worth pointing out, EBITDA was flat or plus 3% if you actually stripped off various one-offs, including divestment impact from 2018 and the change of control income that we received in 2018 and to a lesser extent in 2019.

EBITDA margin was 19%, down from 19.7% in 2018, impacted by higher oil and raw material sourcing costs out of China. Now, the net income picture is fairly complex. Net income was $1.45 billion, but overall flat with 2018. But it’s 20% lower if you strip out these capitalized development costs. And the reason for that, the main reason is the divestment gains in 2018, where we have $365 million worth of divestment gains. So it was up 3% if you strip out restructuring. But again, this is helped by another one-off, a one-off deferred tax gain from Swiss tax reform. So there is a number of moving parts, so that we’ll come on to that later on.

And then, free cash flow before acquisitions and the U.S. litigation settlement was $1.4 billion, from $1.8 billion in 2018. As we mentioned at the half, the impact to the lower U.S. sales in H1 on free cash flow, we took a variety of actions in the second half to mitigate that impact.

Moving on to more detailed picture on sales, so 2018, and this is 2018 restated for a change in accounting policy around Brazilian interest income, so 2018 sales $13.6 billion. We had about $0.1 billion of impact from the change of control and divestments. So, excluding that it was $13.5 billion. And we ended up 2019, with back at $13.6 billion; so 1% higher, 5% up on this adjusted basis.

Now, the growth there was driven by Crop Protection, the thick green bar. And that bar was dominated by Latin America, in particularly Brazil, with the strong volumes that I mentioned earlier; but also, with a good contribution from India. And those factors more than offset the U.S. weakness that we saw particularly in the first half.

Seeds sales on an adjusted basis slightly down, broadly flat at constant exchange rates; with growth in corn, in Latin America and Asia, offset by the same weakness in the United States from weather patterns in the first half.

And just moving over towards the right hand side, you can see a minus $496 million from currency. As I said before, the main areas for that were for the euro, which had a relatively small impact on the P&L, and the Brazilian real, where we significantly offset it through sales price.

Moving to the next slide, giving a bit more detail around the sales picture. First of all, this is for Crop Protection sales. So, on the adjusted basis, taken into account divestments were up 2% or 6% at constant exchange rates. North America, as I said, extreme weather, severely delayed season and reduced planted area, all reduce the U.S. market, but there was a recovery in the second half.

In the case of Europe, we were 1% down at constant exchange rates. We had some solid volume growth in Russia, South Europe and Africa/Middle East. But we did face challenging credit conditions in Eastern Europe. And we also had a prior year comparative, where – which was impacted by the regulatory environment, particularly in the European Union.

And then, the big positive, Latin America, up 21% at constant exchange rates; with the positive momentum from – well, from last year, but also from H1 this year, maintained through the year; and also supplemented by volume growth in Argentina.

The performance in Asia Pacific, plus 3% at constant exchange rate was more mixed. We have strong growth in India and Pakistan. But on the other side, we had drought in Indonesia and record drought in Australia, as I mentioned earlier. And we also saw some license to operate challenges and regulatory challenges in Thailand.

And then, China, plus 9%, so accelerating momentum in China with an increase in market consumption. But we’re also able to leverage the – some of the Sinochem routes to market, particularly the MAP, the Modern Agriculture Platform.

Moving to Seeds, Seeds sales were flat at constant exchange rates on an adjusted basis. North America, as with Crop Protection, the extreme weather in the first-half reduced – delayed and reduced planting. We also saw some adverse impact from fuel economics in the biofuel space, impacting on ENOGEN, that we have actually partly offset that with growth in the use of ENOGEN for feed. And obviously, in that difficult market, we also saw very aggressive pricing.

Europe, plus 3% at constant exchange rates, with growth in corn in East and Southeast Europe. But 2018 had been [flattered] [ph] a bit with a sell-in in sunflowers, in particular. So that adversely impacted the comparison. And we have the same challenging credit conditions in East Europe as we have in Crop Protection.

Latin America, we had growth in corn in Brazil and Argentina, particularly on the back of the successful Nidera integration. But that was offset by the impact of the sunflower area reduction in Argentina.

Asia Pacific, and in this case, it’s including China, plus 31%. And I would say the 31% is somewhat [flattered] [ph] by the fact that we gain control of our Sanbei joint venture in November of the year, so that added some top-line growth. But it was well into double-digits even before that, from continued strong momentum in corn, particularly in ASEAN with new product launches.

And global vegetables are down 1%, particularly lower sweet corn area. So, just to move to the EBITDA walk, so the 2018, it’s $2.675 billion; the impacts of the divestments and change of control royalties, taking that out, so gets to $2.58 billion. And if you look across to the right hand side, excluding the capitalized development $2.583 billion. So overall, we had a flat EBITDA picture from 2018 to 2019 on an adjusted basis.

Now, behind that, you can see the positive from the net to price and FX. FX alone with minus $69 million. But the Brazil CP plus $110 million in itself more than offset that. And we also have higher sales prices or higher net sale price in the United States, because of lower discounts and rebates following the poor season.

We have some positive volume growth, of course, that is partly offset with mix as we grow in Latin America and have a more challenging year in the United States, we get some adverse mix, but we did have volume…

Operator

Please continue to stand by, your conference will resume shortly.

James Halliwell

Apologies for that, our line dropped here. Hopefully, you can all hear us now. So if we carry on with the EBITDA walk, so it covered price and volume. In the COGS and inflation area, we had adverse raw material costs from China, where a number of plants were closed during the year for – these weren’t Syngenta plants, but plants closed due to environmental concerns in China, where they were – they’re shutting plants in certain areas and there were a few environmental incidents, but as I said, not involving Syngenta plants.

We also had an adverse oil impact of $47 million. Because of our time-lag with our inventory period and the sourcing contracts, that effectively relates to changes in the oil price between 2017 and 2018. So looking into 2020, we would expect to see some benefits from the lower oil prices of 2019 versus 2018.

Then we have one-offs, so we have some disposal gains, around property, plants and equipment, particularly sale and leaseback transaction in 2019. But we had a higher level of bad debt provision charges in 2019, also as a result of the challenging economics particularly in Eastern Europe.

And then, the other net, plus $65 million, is a combination of some increase in litigation spending, higher investments in digital platforms and capabilities. Increase in spend in Seeds, both go-to-market and research, somewhat offset by productivity savings. So those factors together get us to the flat EBITDA picture, plus 3% at constant exchange rate.

So I mentioned the complicated picture of net income, let’s move on to that now. You can see that we started off at $1.447 billion. The end point is $1.450 billion, very flat. But if you take out the capitalized development of $291 million after tax, we got this 20% decline to $1.159 billion. Now, the key elements there, operating income, the minus $159 million that also includes the $95 million impact to divestments and change of control, so the overall picture on operating income was underlying with more favorable than that.

NFE and other minus $34 million, primary factor is we have the $4.75 billion worth of bonds for the full year in 2019, from the issue part way through the year in 2018. Then you can see the – within the plus $235 million that includes $195 million from the change in the deferred taxes relating to the Swiss tax reform.

And then, the big minus $330 million, the predominant factor there is that we have $365 million worth of divestment gains in 2019 from mandated divestments – sorry, 2018, from the mandated divestments.

This table shows the same thing in tabular form. So rather than mentioning the tax rate, I’ll move on. So the main tax rate was, as you can see, was 6% excluding restructuring, 4% excluding capitalized development. But the underlying tax rate, if you stripped out the U.S. tax reform was about 17%. So the underlying tax rate, excluding restructuring and impairment was broadly stable apart from this Swiss tax one-off.

Moving on to free cash flow – oops, gone too far – I got free cash flow. So this chart shows the move from the EBITDA cash generation, all the way down to the ultimate free cash flow of $0.3 billion or $1.38 billion excluding the acquisitions and the litigation settlement. Acquisitions were very minor, so that’s predominantly related to the Viptera litigation settlement. So we had a built-in working capital $0.2 billion, about $89 million embedded in 2018.

That was a combination of a higher inventory build, which I can tell it’s partly due to the economic challenge or the weather challenges in the United States around the middle of the year. But also some deliberate inventory build in Crop Protection. And that was offset with increased payables as we driven to consistent payment terms across the world and established a general level of around 60 days for our payments.

Receivables net were broadly flat, but there was some increase in factoring within there. CapEx $621 million. Tangibles were a bit higher than previous years. Intangibles a bit lower. So the net figure was broadly flat. We would expect to see a similar sort of picture in 2020.

Restructuring and Disposals, so we got $396 million net predominantly from the sale and leaseback or tangible asset disposals. But as you can see that from a cash flow perspective, that’s broadly similar to 2018, where we have the mandated divestments.

And then, minus $793 million from financing, tax and other. So that’s $326 million higher than 2018. In 2019, we had the 2 coupons on the $4.75 billion worth of bonds issued in 2018, compared to only one coupon in 2018. But we also had higher tax cash outflows in the – as well. That’s predominantly related to tax on the Viptera litigation settlement.

So the net-net $1.385 billion, bit lower than last year, as we indicated $376 million, predominantly impacted by this U.S. – the U.S. lower receipts, at least – the impact compared to our expectations. Otherwise, obviously, the higher financing outflows.

So this chart shows the net debt picture. So, going from the $6.3 billion at the end of 2018 through to $7.6 billion at the end of 2019, with – as we would normally expect to peak around halfway through the year. So that’s the picture we presented to you back in July. So we have the litigation settlement obviously in the full year at $1.1 billion. You can also see the major seasonality of our cash flow. So on the left hand side, we have a free cash outflow excluding litigation at $0.3 billion and in the second half inflow of $1.7 billion.

So overall, the net $1.4 billion we talked about before. And then the dividends, $0.9 billion for the full year, it was actually $450 million in both the first-half and second-half, but for rounding purposes that was quoted $0.5 billion and $0.4 billion. And then the FX and other element, the predominant factor here this year is the change in lease accounting. So within the $7.6 billion of net debt at the end of the year, there is about $0.6 billion of lease accounting. So, excluding that, we’re broadly in line with the $7 billion that we indicated earlier in the year as being our expectation for the end of 2019.

And we maintain our target of getting the 2.9 down to 2.5, in terms of EBITDA multiple over the next couple of years.

In terms of balance sheet ratios, I mentioned inventory was higher, so you can see the increase from 33% to 37%. I would expect that percentage to come down somewhat in 2020. Receivables broadly flat and the payables higher, as I mentioned, in terms of the standardization of lot of our payment terms. I wouldn’t expect to see significant further improvement in that coming through in 2020.

Tangible CapEx up at 3.8% compared to 3.3%. I would expect that to be lower in 2020 as a percentage. And obviously, the net debt we talked about before. So from a financial perspective, just a quick look through what we’re seeing now for 2020. So we’re looking at some recovery in the United States after the major flooding. We would normally expect recovery from a – as a major issue. So that could take a couple of years. So we’re expecting recovery, but not a full recovery.

But equally, we would expect some sort of normalization of the growth rate in Latin America from the very strong level we saw in Crop Protection in 2019, partly after the Phase 1 resolution of the U.S. trade dispute. And there is potentially some impact, of course, for the macroeconomic situation in Argentina.

Europe will continue to have some regulatory impact. But we expect to be able to significantly mitigate that with new product launches. So overall, we’d be looking at low mid-single-digit level sales growth. The blue box in the middle, we will be maintaining our investments in innovation and marketing. And particularly, with the sustainability and the refocusing of R&D as was signaled in the press release a couple of months ago.

So again, going back to the sales pitch, we would expect to see above-market growth in China from the positive momentum we saw in 2019, and as I say, an overall low mid-single-digit lower sales growth. We won’t, however, of course, be repeating the, or expecting to repeat the disposal gains, the asset disposal gains we had in 2019. So there will be some drop from that, particulars from that are disclosed in the financial report.

And we would expect to see continued positive free cash flow generation as we go through the – go through 2020. So finally, I put in a slide on the new Syngenta Group that was announced a few weeks ago and Chen will talk to us about that.

Chen Lichtenstein

Thank you, James. So just to say a few words about the new group structure, at the moment it’s not yet complete. But we have announced and our shareholders have announced that we’re basically moving all the assets of ChemChina and Sinochem in the space of agriculture under a common group, joint group, which will be called the Syngenta Group.

And this group is expected to have – all these numbers are approximate around 48,000 people, $23 billion in sales, excluding the intra-group sales. And we’ll be becoming the number one player in crop protection, number three in seeds, a strengthened position, and number one in fertilizer in China.

And also having a very interesting and rapidly growing distribution network in China, which is called a Modern Agriculture Platform. So essentially, we’re going to be running as four distinctive businesses. The Syngenta Crop Protection with about $10.6 billion in sales, Syngenta Seeds with more than $3 billion, Adama with roughly $4 billion, and all the operations in China, which includes the Yangnong Group, which is a significant active ingredient manufacturer for Crop Protection; the Sanbei Seeds, China National Seeds, and of course, the Sinofert, which is the number one fertilizer company in China.

All of that together would adapt to the rest, so we’re expecting to have a group that is essentially the largest agricultural input company in the world, spanning fertilizer, crop protection, seeds, distribution, digital services; a very strong position in China, which we intend to grow significantly; so creating significant synergy potential across the group. We’ve already identified 100s of synergy areas, mostly driven by growth. And some by creating a much more efficient supply network, efficient procurement, efficient production with a strong backbone in China.

And we expect to see well above $1 billion of additional sales in the coming years. Significant contribution at all levels, including the EBITDA and the bottom line. So it’s basically all coming together. And this week, we expect the new group to be established. The company which is going to host all of us is already established. It’s domiciled in Shanghai. The Syngenta Group, the new Syngenta Group Company. And we’re now in the process of moving all the different assets under that common umbrella.

So we hope to be able to start communicating also as a group from the end of the first quarter. Obviously, Syngenta AG will continue to be an important entity, the most important entity of the Syngenta Group. We intend to keep running it the same way that we’ve done in the past, of course, benefiting significantly from the synergies and are fully committed to maintaining the strong financial standing of Syngenta AG as part of the newly created Syngenta Group.

But I think I’ll pause here and open it up for any questions.

James Halliwell

Yes, so that completes the presentation side. So, operator, if you can explain to people how to submit questions via chat. We’ve got a couple through already, but if you can just briefly explain, then we’ll go on to Q&A.

[Operator Instructions]

Chen Lichtenstein

Okay. So, first of all, we have a question on the locust crisis and what the locust crisis have on the agrichem industry and Syngenta. So hence, so I imagine you are discussing the locust situation in Africa. We see that expanding and even getting to some extent beyond the areas of Africa, where we have a number of products that can be relevant.

The funny thing is that once you go to see these real threats to agriculture, people kind of remember that without Crop Protection it’s difficult to run agriculture. And we do expect to see that as a positive to the business. I just – it’s very disturbing to see the impact of that, obviously, on agriculture, especially in some of the poorest areas in the world.

It’s also an opportunity to mention the coronavirus situation which is obviously something that we are taking a very close look at as it impacts our businesses. I think that for Syngenta AG, we don’t expect any material impact in the course of the first quarter. We pretty much have most of the inventories, where they need to be for sale, ready for sale, but for the Syngenta Group that has a much more significant operations in China directly.

It is likely to have an impact already now. For Syngenta AG, if situation, the situation in China kind of starts resolving within the next few weeks, then I think we’ll be able to accommodate it, without material impact throughout the year. If it gets prolonged, it will have an impact on many industries, including our industry. And this will need to be assessed closer to the end of the quarter.

James Halliwell

It is possibly worth noting that both our Crop Protection manufacturing sites in China are opened and working today. But clearly, there are logistical challenges in the current environment.

There is a question. You have some bonds due in April 2020. Can you talk about the re-financing of these bonds? Will they still be issued out to Syngenta Finance N.V. with the guarantee from Syngenta AG? Is the plan that Syngenta AG will be dissolved? Can you speak to that, also an update on the coronavirus impact? So I covered that. But, yes, so we got $750 million maturing in April.

We’re doing a variety of things to refinance that bond, but also, we did have a Swiss franc bond maturing in the final quarter of 2019. We are looking at options including, for example, a Swiss franc bond, which is – the Swiss Franc bond would not be out of Finance N.V. It would be out of Switzerland; but potentially, also possibly a euro bond issue, which would be out of Finance N.V. So we do expect to continue to use Finance N.V. And it will still have a guarantee from Syngenta AG. There is absolutely no intention that Syngenta AG will be dissolved. Syngenta AG remains a major holding in the Syngenta Group.

Following up, there is a question. Is there any IPO or capital market plan for the new Syngenta Group? If so, when is an IPO expected? So, Chen?

Chen Lichtenstein

I will say that we were – obviously, as we put together the Syngenta Group, there will be a need to reorganize the financing structure of the group. This is, obviously, elements that are outside the remit of Syngenta AG. And there is a very specific plan about dealing with some of the financing, debt level, which involves moving some of the borrowing debt levels above Syngenta AG to the shareholder, swapping some of the borrowing into equity; and then, of course, reaching an IPO at some stage.

But I would not be trying to guess when this would happen. Obviously, it requires having the full legal structure in place, working through some of the legacy borrowing that are there, and then being prepared to go out to the market when we’re ready, when the performance is there, when the market is there. So sometime, I would say, within the next 12 to 24 months is reasonable, but I wouldn’t try to guess the exact time.

James Halliwell

We have a question. Can you elaborate on any debt that may be consolidated onto Syngenta AG’s balance sheet as part of the injection of agricultural assets into the new Syngenta Group? There is no intention that any debt will be pushed down into Syngenta AG, so I think we can categorically answer that one.

And then, there is – apart from integrating all assets of new Syngenta, does management plan for additional acquisitions?

Chen Lichtenstein

I would say, absolutely yes. We can have different types of acquisitions, obviously, acquiring assets in China can also happen in the form of acquisitions for a mixture of cash and equity; acquisitions outside of China, obviously, more for cash. At this point, I would say that we don’t have any mega billion acquisitions in mind.

But for sure, there could be important relevant acquisitions that come along and we’re at ease to execute them if they make sense from a value standpoint, business standpoint, so we’re on the lookout for acquisitions.

James Halliwell

I’ll probably say, in addition to that, though that all the acquisitions will be looked at and funded in the context of us having a determination to maintain Syngenta AG at investment grade at least with 2 out of 3 of the agencies. So, all acquisitions will be taken into account in that context. It must be also worth saying that acquisitions in 2019 only total $18 million. But, yes, we would expect 2020 to be higher than that from a sort of averaging perspective, relative to the sort of $200 million per annum we signaled a few years ago.

But it is coming off a very low base in 2019. And now there is no more questions on the system at the moment. Maybe we’ll give a few seconds for people to see if they’ve got any further questions.

So another question has come through. You mentioned commitment to strong financial standing for the [enlarge group] [ph], any commitment specifically on credit rating?

Chen Lichtenstein

Obviously, this is fundamentally a Syngenta AG call and we do have a commitment to maintain our investment-grade credit rating for Syngenta AG. For the Syngenta Group, I wouldn’t want to get ahead of the game. It’s not formally fully in place yet. But I think it is fair to say that we would be aiming for investment-grade ratings for the Syngenta Group also. Maybe the way to think about it is that as we plan for an IPO at some point and we can see the levels of ratings of companies of our nature.

So we wouldn’t want to be materially different from the band that which most of the peers in the agricultural input space are trading. So this gets back to what James was just alluding to. So we would aim to have the Syngenta Group also funded at a comfortable level for equity investors, which should portray positively on the debt side.

James Halliwell

Question, do you see any synergies between fertilizers and either Seeds or Crop Protection?

Chen Lichtenstein

So I’d say that if you want to understand, and James already mentioned the strong impact that MAP, the Modern Agriculture Platform, the distribution platform, that we’re building up, ramping up rapidly in China. Of course, this is within the Syngenta Group. So that has already strong impact on sales of Syngenta AG in China in 2019.

So, obviously, once we ramp up this network, the network sells all inputs, including even machinery to farmers. And, obviously, to have a daily dialogue with farmers at a level that we entertain within MAP, we need to supply more than just Crop Protection. So if you think about Crop Protection as medication for plants. So you go to the physician once or twice every year, but you go and buy food, which is fertilizer on a weekly or daily basis.

So the fertilizer has got a very important impact as we go closer and closer to the farmers and the end customers. So that’s where things come together. And we see the – in MAP the fertilizer is a critical element of the solution package that we are offering to farmers in China as we transform agriculture in China into much more advanced.

So also in the fertilizer space, there is a need to reduce the amount of fertilizer which is being used to increase at the same time the yields. And MAP and Sinofert are doing just that, so the combination is not so much when you go to do a direct sale of Crop Protection or Seeds together with – as you go down into distribution network, the fertilizer is a critical component of that network. So just think about yourself going into a supermarket, trying to buy food and you have a counter for pharmaceuticals, that’s the way it works also in the distribution space for ag.

James Halliwell

There is a couple on the dividend. What will be the dividend level in 2020? Is the 60% dividend payout target still in place? Any likelihood of cutting the dividend in future to preserve the balance sheet? So, if I kick off and maybe Chen can add.

We haven’t proposed a dividend at the moment. We will be looking at that over the coming weeks. Yes, the sort of 60% to 65% policy is still in place. But notwithstanding the policy, we will look at the dividend for 2020 in the context of maintaining Syngenta AG’s investment grade, in terms of both Syngenta’s cash needs and potential acquisition. So we haven’t determined it yet, but we will be doing it in the context of keeping that investment grade.

And that in a sense also implies that if there is a need to cut it, we would cut it. Do you expect an increase in free cash flow generation compared to finance year 2019? I would say our expectation today is broadly flat, excluding – when you’re looking excluding litigation settlement and acquisitions. So, I mean, if you take the $1.385 billion, we’re looking at something which is broadly flat with that level.

And then, we have a question, what impact do you think that China’s commitment to buy ag products from the U.S. will have on Syngenta?

Chen Lichtenstein

So I think that’s a very positive one. Obviously, again, just assuming that China logistics gets back to where it should be, but I think here it’s a must. So there will be a need, corn reserves, corn and grain reserves in China have been going down in recent years. And I think that the commitment to buy more U.S. grains is very positive for us. We have a big business in the United States and strong trade relations especially on the grain front, very positive for the business.

James Halliwell

And there is another question on the coronavirus. Can you provide an outlook for Crop Protection and Seeds sales in China in the next few quarters in the light of the coronavirus? Hearing that there is been some culling of livestock due to widespread shutdowns.

Chen Lichtenstein

So again, I would say, if China is able in the next few weeks to return to normal, even, let’s say, outside of, and maybe Wuhan itself and some of the most affected areas.

If logistics in China returns to, even I would say 80% of normal, then I think that we will be able to catch up for Syngenta AG. I think if things prolong, beyond, let’s say, the next few weeks or beyond this quarter, then there could be more significant impact on Chinese agriculture in a more general sense. And then, there will be also impacts on our business in China. But if that would be averted, then I’m sure that the Chinese government would do everything in its ability to avoid that then probably will be able to catch up.

It’s still deep in the winter also in China, and the season is not yet quite started. So if things revert back to anywhere near normality within a few weeks, then we’ll be able to catch up within Syngenta AG Seeds and CP businesses.

James Halliwell

Okay. There are no more questions at the moment. Maybe just a couple of seconds; see if anything coming through.

That not being the case. I suggest we hand back to the operator. So, operator, could you please close the call.

