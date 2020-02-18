NZD/CHF Downside Risks Hold As Risk Sentiment Drops

Going forward, this bias is likely to continue, and therefore, NZD/CHF should remain moderately bearish over the short to medium term. On the other hand, when risk sentiment returns (outside of the U.S.), the wide interest rate differential could make NZD/CHF an interesting carry trade.

Global markets appear to favor the United States above most other traditional safe havens at present in light of the coronavirus threat.

These moves are a reflection of risk-off activity; while U.S. equities are rallying, so is the U.S. dollar.

The NZD/CHF pair is a classic "risk-on" pair in the FX space given the extent of New Zealand's commodity exports and Switzerland's safe-haven characteristics (not to mention gold exports).

The NZD/CHF currency pair, which expresses the value of the New Zealand dollar in terms of the Swiss franc, fell into the New Year. That followed an extremely supportive period through December, a month in which the New Zealand dollar rallied against most other currencies (most notably, the U.S. dollar). After year end, the rally immediately ceased. The NZD/CHF pair is now trading back down to the lows of its prevailing short-term trading range.

The chart below illustrates this trading range for the NZD/CHF pair, the lows being around 0.6200 and the highs being just under the 0.6550 level (about 350 pips).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

This pair is positively associated with risk-on activity in global markets. The New Zealand dollar is a commodity exporter. While Switzerland is also an important exporter of goods, Swiss exports are different in their nature; top exports from Switzerland include packaged medicaments (12%) and "human or animal blood and vaccines" (7.4% of total exports). On the other hand, gold is another export of Switzerland, which is indeed a commodity (see chart below for Swiss exports by category).

(Source: The Observatory of Economic Complexity)

Interestingly, gold itself is a commodity that typically finds greater demand during times of risk-off activity (such as when perceived political and economic uncertainty rise). The Swiss franc is also viewed as a safe haven, and hence, what is good for gold might also be good for the Swiss franc.

That is possibly one reason for the strong upside that the Swiss franc has demonstrated against the Japanese yen in recent times, in spite of the Japanese yen also being viewed as a safe haven. Both may be safe havens, but there may be something to the theory that the Swiss franc (with its direct association with gold too, via Swiss exports) might function as a longer-term safe haven. The Japanese yen, on the other hand, might be better associated with shorter-term risk-off moves (such as yen-funded trades being unwound).

With respect to the relationship between the Swiss franc and gold, the below chart uses daily candlesticks to illustrate CHF/USD (i.e., USD/CHF but inverted, to focus on Swiss franc strength) vs. the gold price (see gold line, set against the far-right y-axis).

The strong, positive correlation is clear, although it is notable that most recently the Swiss franc has dropped off in spite of gold holding steady (we might see either CHF strength or gold weakness in the near term). In any case, to buy the New Zealand dollar is to be optimistic on global economic growth (New Zealand's exports as a percentage of GDP exceeded 28% in 2018), whereas to buy the Swiss franc is to be "short risk" (i.e., to bet on risk sentiment weakening).

NZD/CHF is, therefore, a risk-on pair. We can also compare Swiss exports to New Zealand exports, to illustrate the differences. The commodities that New Zealand exports are mostly dairy-related (milk, butter, cheese), but they also export meat, wine, rough wood, fruits, etc. Food and beverage-related products are evidently important for the country.

(Source: The Observatory of Economic Complexity)

This author has previously looked at the AUD/NZD pair by monitoring the 50-day moving average of the ratio between gold futures and skimmed milk futures (gold is an important export for Australia too).

However, since oil is a more liquid market than skimmed milk futures prices, and since oil prices perhaps provide us with a better (broader) gauge of global risk sentiment, the ratio between oil and gold prices could be useful to monitor. In the chart below, we set NZD/CHF price action (the daily candlesticks) against the red line and green line (the 50-day moving average and 20-day moving average, respectively, of the ratio between WTI crude oil prices and gold prices).

When the 20-day moving average (or "20MA") crosses below the 50-day moving average ("50MA"), or if the 20MA appears to be ticking toward the 50MA, the NZD/CHF tends to fall. The reverse is often true. Yet, at present, the 20MA of our oil-to-gold ratio does not seem to be rising (in spite of recent NZD/CHF upside). It is this author's opinion that we may see a repeat of the period from June to July 2019 (also shown in the chart above), in which short-term NZD/CHF upside is seen before a larger drop.

Markets are showing risk-on signs in some key places, such as U.S. equities. However, this appears to be a global flow into the United States for safety (especially in light of the coronavirus threat to global growth). Money is flowing into both U.S. dollars and equities, sending both higher simultaneously. While the USD (and perhaps equities) may therefore flag as being potentially overbought, this is characteristic of risk sentiment, and as such, there is no hard and fast rule to determine whether these sorts of moves have longevity.

(The positive correlation as of recent; between the dollar index, or DXY, and S&P 500 futures, the latter as illustrated by the green line.)

The combined pressure of the drop in oil prices, and stable-and-high gold prices on the other hand, is a pressure that is likely to transmute into NZD/CHF downside over the medium term. Nevertheless, there are two other factors to consider. Firstly, the Swiss franc is strong, and therefore, the Swiss National Bank will possibly intervene in order to measurably the weaken the currency (to improve the country's international export competitiveness). I wrote about this recently, covering the USD/CHF pair.

Another factor to consider is that much of the recent risk-off activity, including CHF strength and oil price weakness, can probably be attributed to the coronavirus and the ongoing quarantines of suffering (and non-suffering) patients, particularly in China. The negative economic effects on global supply chains are already having an effect, but the ultimate cost and timeline of this virus on the global economy is yet to be seen (or calculated). Hence, the uncertainty is fueling demand for traditional safe havens (USD, CHF, JPY, gold, etc.) and weakening risk asset prices (oil prices, copper prices; although, notably, not U.S. equities).

Unless there is a measurable improvement with respect to the coronavirus in the near term, and/or unless there is explicit (or non-explicit but aggressive) SNB intervention in FX markets, the status quo should hold that the NZD/CHF pair will remain mostly bearish over the short to medium term. On the other hand, with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's short-term rate set at +1.00% versus the SNB's comparable rate of -0.75%, the NZD/CHF could be an especially interesting "long" trade in the coming weeks should global risk sentiment begin to improve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.