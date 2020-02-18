Borr Drilling Gets Financing For Rig Delivery Due In July 2020

Borr has two years before it will have to deal with major maturities. So far, the market is developing in the right direction and the company's thesis looks valid.

Borr Drilling (BORR) has just announced that it has entered into a new financing agreement for newbuild jack-up Tivar, which was scheduled to be delivered in July 2020. As per this agreement, the existing $50 million bank financing for the rig will be replaced with a new $100 million take-out facility that matures on December 31, 2021. This agreement also implies that jack-ups Vale and Var can be delivered upon full repayment of the facility or carried out 180 days after an early repayment of the financing. Vale was scheduled to be delivered in October 2020, while Var was scheduled to be delivered in December 2020. All these rigs are of the same design – KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class.

This is the second move from Borr on the financing side this year which follows the amendment of the bank covenants, which was announced at the beginning of 2020 (I wrote about it here). In my opinion, there’s no surprise that Borr continues to get financing since the modern jack-up market is doing well. The chart below shows that most modern jack-ups (built after 2010) enjoy utilization that is close to 80%, at a time when most jack-ups under construction do not have solid owners which could quickly introduce them to the market.

Source: Bassoe Offshore

The short term of the credit facility which matures in less than two years may worry some investors. However, Borr will have to refinance 2022–2023 maturities anyway, so adding some debt to the very end of 2021 does not change the big picture for the company.

Source: Borr Drilling Q3 2019 report

The company stated: “The $100 million in financing and delivery date amendments will, together with the adjustments in the bank agreements achieved in December 2019, substantially improve the company’s liquidity position in 2020 and 2021.” In my opinion, Borr is adequately assessing the situation and should have no problems making its way to 2022 as financial markets remain open for the company.

The key question, which was raised in the comments sections of Borr-related articles by those who are skeptical about the company, is whether Borr Drilling will be able to deal with 2022 and 2023 maturities. Obviously, the company will have to refinance them. In my opinion, the continued upside trend in the modern jack-up segment will allow Borr to increase utilization of its rigs, improve its cash flow and achieve day rates which will be sufficient to ensure the company’s ability to service its debt past 2021.

In addition to the size of maturities in 2022-2023, some investors are worried about the impact of a potential recession, which typically comes with depressed energy prices. I think that the modern jack-up market will be the least impacted among offshore drilling segments since shallow water drilling requires less upfront cost and provides faster payback compared to deepwater drilling, which may face challenges in such a scenario.

An additional potential catalyst is the retirement of older jack-ups built in the eighties. For example, the recent fleet status report of Valaris (VAL) contained several announcements of jack-up retirements. The cost of periodic special surveys together with the clients' desire to get modern and efficient equipment in a world of increasingly tougher regulations will lead to a material decrease in the number of employed old jack-ups in the next few years.

To sum it up, I remain bullish on Borr since I view the company’s bet on modern jack-ups as a viable strategy in current market conditions. At this point, it looks like Borr will be able to refinance its debt due in 2022–2023 and enjoy the increased cash flows from higher day rates and improved utilization. From a practical point of view, investors and traders alike should keep in mind that they are dealing with a highly volatile stock and adjust their strategies accordingly.

