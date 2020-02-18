Leaving Visa On Autopilot Mode

Investors need to set back their recency bias and instead put their investment on autopilot in order to easily benefit from Visa's growth.

It is a tremendous growth and value stock and as it rarely appears cheap it could be difficult to get into the stock.

The stock has appreciated by 968% over the last decade and has almost never dropped below a 20-times earnings ratio.

Visa continues to be one of the best-performing, large-cap stocks which you should simply leave on autopilot mode and not worry about any noise.

Many investors are ducking away from seemingly lofty valuations of many growth stocks and thereby miss out on some large rallies. In my view, every portfolio should have a healthy exposure to stocks with proven track records, amicable dividend growth and businesses operating in environments featuring secular growth trends.

Two stocks to which all these criteria apply are Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V). Both stocks have basically only known one direction since their IPO and throughout that time hardly ever appeared cheap or undervalued. The 10-year chart for both stocks is breathtaking.

Data by YCharts

Over this 10-year period you hardly see any dips as both stocks have marched upward year after year. Even the almost 50% drop during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009 is hardly recognizable. Both stocks have easily outpaced the S&P 500 (SPY) over virtually any time period since their IPO with Mastercard even outperforming Visa quite significantly.

The latest correction for both stocks occurred in December 2018 but has quickly been compensated with both stocks setting new highs on a regular basis. Visa's latest earnings report from January 31 disappointed the markets due to softer guidance and as a result, the stock dropped almost 5% the next day, but even that rather sizable sell-off has been reversed within days with Visa setting new all-time highs in February.

If you see that stock chart it appears to be a "no brainer" to invest in Visa and Mastercard no matter what the price is. This is basically true but psychologically it is not that easy to invest in a stock which is almost always trading near its all-time high with a valuation between 20-40 times earnings.

An investor's recency bias is difficult to overcome in this case. Instead, I believe the better way to play Visa and Mastercard is to invest on autopilot via an automated savings plan. Given that I currently only own Visa stock - although I would love to buy Mastercard as well - I am going to quickly review Visa's last quarter and then show my own investment path with Visa and its results which will demonstrate how you can build up wealth even with tiny monthly contributions if you just pick the right stocks.

What is going on at Visa?

Visa's latest FQ1/2020 earnings featured a very rare double miss albeit very narrow in terms of magnitude. Visa's revenue growth dropped to 10% as earnings per share rose by 12.3% Y/Y. On a TTM basis, this currently values Visa at around 37 times earnings - another lofty valuation for the stock.

Source: Visa Investor Relations

Visa continues to benefit from secular growth trends which see transactions being shifted to mobile and ongoing growth in the number of digital transactions as the importance of cash transactions continues to decline.

Source: Visa Investor Day 2020

This fuels high single-digit to low double-digit growth in payments volumes, cross-border volumes and processed transactions for Visa representing strong growth that is reflected in Visa's earnings. Visa operates the largest credit card network in the U.S. and in many other countries.

With less and less transactions being handled with cash, Visa is set to grow strongly for years if not decades. Visa is a pure cash-generating machine and while its current yield is significantly below 1%, its dividend growth and payout ratio are second to none. Over the past 10 years, Visa has grown its dividend with a CAGR of a whopping 25.33% and while that figure certainly benefits from the virtually zero dollar starting dividend, its 3-year CAGR of bang on 20% is among the best as well.

At the same time, this explosive dividend growth has not come at the expense of a deteriorating payout ratio. Despite some ups and downs in this chart, Visa's business is basically not depending on Capex and as such Visa can convert most of its operating cash flow into free cash flow. Based on earnings, its current payout ratio is still only at 20% despite these massive dividend increases and has virtually not changed since 2015.

Data by YCharts

On a Free Cash Flow basis, things look very similar. For the latest Q1/2020, Free Cash Flow came in strong at $3,684M with dividends amounting to $671M which translates into an even better cash flow based payout ratio of only 18%. Visa's FCF was also sufficient to fund stock purchases worth $2.3B which help drive earnings growth and keep that payout ratio stable despite strong double-digit dividend growth.

Visa's cash position is very healthy, well with the company holding cash and cash equivalents of $14.4B as of December 31, 2019, which translates into a net cash position of around $700M if we only consider Visa's long-term debt of $13.7B.

Visa and its main rival Mastercard are operating in a league of their own and their stock prices reflect that unique position. I personally only owned Visa so far, but I consider both stocks to be generational buy-and-hold forever holdings.

There is always a lot of news about both Visa and Mastercard regarding new fintech companies like Square (SQ) or tech heavyweights like Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN) trying to disrupt the space and take away the precious business. Also, traditional banks may start to launch their own blockchain-based payment networks, for instance JPMorgan (JPM) with its JPM coin, and those are certainly valid threats.

However, with decades of experience in payment networks and payment processing, Visa's ecosystem is very advanced and is handling billions of transactions (37.8B during the latest quarter) in a fast, secure and reliable manner and to replicate such a system requires tremendous efforts.

On top of that, management is certainly aware of these threats, especially at times where technology is evolving rapidly and thus taking strategic steps to mitigate that risk. One of those is the recent acquisition of Plaid for $5.3B which "develops financial services APIs" that help "developers share banking and other financial information more easily."

Source: Visa Investor Day 2020

How to invest in Visa

Personally, I very much prefer to buy quality stocks which have been beaten down but with that investment methodology you either need to have a lot of luck or you need to wait a lot of time until this criterion makes a stock like Visa a buy. The last time this happened very briefly was in December 2018 and you would have to basically monitor the stock markets daily in order not to miss this opportunity.

As I consider Visa to be one of very few buy-and-hold forever stocks, I want to be able to constantly invest in this company without having to worry about the company's stock price. As a result, I have initially set up one monthly savings plan in December 2015 which always invests a fixed amount of 50€ (growing 5% p.a.) every month on day 1 into Visa. Two years ago I decided to expand this path by setting up another savings plan on Visa which gets executed on day 15 of every month. Occasionally, as I was short on cash quite a few times, I had to pause one or both monthly savings plans but long term, the idea and the target are certainly to keep them both running and active and also add Mastercard with a similar setup.

This chart depicts all my individual purchases in Visa. The bars represent the stock's opening price on the day of purchase and the label annotates the respective number of shares I have bought. The thickness of the bar indicates how many fractional shares I was able to purchase with my given savings rate and the color highlights the relative size of this position. That means the more it turns red to dark red the higher Visa's stock price at time of purchase and the less shares I was able to purchase. Thus, it is totally expected that generally the further back in time we go, the more shares I was able to purchase with my fixed monthly savings rate. It also shows that it takes years for such a plan to really get going.

Also, for this to work as it does, it is important that the broker allows to buy fractional shares. For me as a German investor, the only broker with this feature and automated savings plans is consorsbank.de but for U.S. investors there are numerous ones and luckily virtually all of them feature zero fees. The chart is no rocket science and you can easily see that the higher the stock price the less shares were purchased. Having said this, it is also blatantly obvious how the December stock price correction has helped me buy more shares.

Certainly, the invested amounts are small but contributing around $100 every month for years (and for even more years in the future) will ultimately also accumulate a lot of capital.

Over a long time, multiple single purchases of $50 or a $100 every month can also generate significant returns. Here is a chart showing how each single purchase has performed so far as well as the accumulated gains over time.

A lot of my purchases between 2015 and 2016 have effectively already doubled whereas more recent ones have naturally generated far less capital appreciation. Strikingly though, at the time I wrote this article, there was not a single purchase with an unrealized loss. If you now mentally plot this against Visa's stock price chart and its valuation, which has shown that Visa was hardly ever cheap over this period, I am very delighted to have decided to put Visa on autopilot.

Had I not done this I would have been very restrictive with purchasing shares as I would have almost always considered them to be expensive and instead bought other shares. Finally, here we can see how these purchases (shown in pink) are plotted on Visa's stock price chart.

On the bottom of this chart I have shown how the dividend payments have developed over time. The growth is fueled by Visa's organic 20% dividend growth as well as all the new purchases over the years. Although in absolute terms my dividend income is still very low (for instance, it would only take 20 shares of AT&T (T) to generate identical net dividends today), it has grown quickly and predictably and will soon approach the $10 net dividend quarterly milestone. At the same time, total return since my initial purchase currently stands at 71%, making it one of my best-performing stocks since I started my financial journey.

Investor Takeaway

Visa is a great stock to own but it almost always appears to be expensive. Waiting for the stock to be "cheap" could take a long time and means that investors could miss significant returns. Imagine the stock is currently at $50 with a P/E of 30. Over the next 3 years, the stock doubles and still sports a P/E ratio of 30. Now the stock suddenly corrects and drops to $75 which sends its P/E to 22.5 (assuming constant earnings). In that case you would probably consider it to be a great buy at this price, but having waited these three years for the P/E to drop to these values has prevented you to accumulate stock between $50 and $75 at higher P/E ratios.

No stock is immune to price drops regardless of whether they arise from general profit-taking, less stellar-than-expected guidance, sector rotation or just an overall market correction. For instance, Visa's stock has not moved anywhere between end of July 2019 and early December 2019 staying in the high $170s and low $180s price range before suddenly lifting off and reaching that next price leg in the $190s and $200s, and thus waiting for the stock to drop further would have been costly.

To overcome this psychological hurdle, I have set my investments in Visa on autopilot and have no complaints about the results. As long as Visa can maintain its unique position and benefits from secular mega-trends, I see no reason to change any of this. The only thing I want to change is to add Mastercard to my portfolio.

