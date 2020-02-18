IGR: A Compelling Global Real Estate Fund That Trades At A Nice Discount

One of the best asset classes for conservative income-seeking investors is real estate. One reason for this is that real estate serves as a way to protect your hard-earned money against the ravages of inflation, much like gold does. However, real estate has the advantage of being able to be leased out to tenants and thus generate an income for the land owner. This characteristic has even given rise to a whole class of companies that do this, which are known as real estate investment trusts. Historically, these trusts have been boasted some of the highest dividend yields on the market. It can be somewhat difficult to choose which companies to invest in from the universe of all trusts though, which is why it is fortunate that there are several closed-end funds available with professional management to help you in this regard. One of these that I have discussed several times on this site and which has delivered solid performance over the course of this year is the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR), and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has the stated objective of generating a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. This is not a particularly unique objective, as most real estate closed-end funds have a very similar one. In fact, this objective makes a lot of sense, as the primary reason why most people invest in real estate is to actually get an income. Thus, the fund is delivering what its buyers are most likely to be interested in.

As the name implies, the fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of securities issued by real estate companies from around the world. These securities include both common and preferred stocks, although the overwhelming majority of the portfolio is common stocks. In fact, as we can see here, only 14.93% of the fund's assets are invested in preferred shares:

Source: CBRE Clarion Securities

As a general rule, preferred stocks boast higher dividend yields than common stocks but do not have the same potential for capital appreciation. Thus, the fund appears to be attempting to balance income and capital appreciation. It may be able to earn more income if it invested more money into preferred stocks than the current mix, but I will admit to liking the current setup, as I would prefer to own the common equity as that provides something of a better hedge against inflation.

One thing that I have frequently pointed out in articles about global funds is that the United States tends to account for an outsized proportion of the funds. This is the case here as well. As we can see above, approximately 65% of the fund is invested in American stocks. This is substantially higher than the United States' share of the global economy, although it is in line with what most global funds boast. Thus, I will admit that the fund does not have the geographic diversification that I really want to see, but the management is not doing anything that its peers are not.

A look at the largest holdings in the fund also reveals a substantial exposure to the United States. Here they are:

Source: CBRE Clarion Securities

The one thing that jumps out at me when previewing these holdings is that IGR has substantially increased its position in Crown Castle International (CCI) since my last review of the fund. This is a company that we very frequently see among the largest positions in real estate funds, but it is not exactly a typical real estate investment trust. Rather, this company owns relatively small plots of land around the world upon which it has constructed cellular telephone towers. It then leases these towers to telecommuncations companies in order to support their networks. This business model may also be able to offer significant growth potential, at least partly due to numerous companies in the industry rolling out fifth-generation network technology. This new technology allows for significantly higher speeds over cellular connections, but also requires cellular towers to be placed much closer together than older technologies. Thus, the expectation here is that Crown Castle and American Tower Corporation (AMT), another major holding of the fund, will need to construct more towers to meet this demand. This could certainly result in growth for these companies, and it appears that the fund's management agrees. If this is correct, shareholders in the fund should benefit.

As my regular readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I generally dislike seeing any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the point at which that asset begins to expose the portfolio as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification, but if that asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then this risk is not completely diversified away. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the stock price of a given company to decline when the overall market does not, and if this asset is too heavily weighted in the portfolio, then it will drag the fund down with it. As we can see above, there is only one asset that accounts for more than 5% of the overall fund, and it is both a growing company in a hot industry and is not significantly above this 5% threshold. Thus, it does not look like there is anything to worry about here.

There are many different kinds of real estate. For example, there are apartment buildings, office buildings, retail storefronts and strip malls, and many other kinds. IGR invests in several of these different types of real estate without having any outsized exposure to any individual type of property. We can easily see this here:

Source: CBRE Clarion Securities

The biggest advantage that this provides is that many of these property types have different dynamics and fundamentals. An easy example of this is that retail real estate like strip malls is much more vulnerable to an economic downturn than a hospital is. If the tenants of these real estate companies have financial difficult, then this will extend to the landlord. Thus, by spreading its asset around to many different kinds of real estate, the fund should be able to ensure that it is not severely hurt by a localized downturn in a single sector of the real estate industry.

Performance

IGR has delivered relatively solid performance over the past year, which any potential investor should find appealing. As we can see here, the fund has delivered relatively steady price appreciation over the past twelve months:

It is important to keep in mind that the fund has been paying out its regular monthly distribution over this entire time period. Thus, the owners of the fund would have seen even greater returns than the chart above would indicate, particularly if the distributions were reinvested. Overall, an investment of $10,000 a year ago would be worth $12,308.02 today.

Source: CBRE Clarion Securities

This is surprisingly comparable to many, if not most, other things in the market over the same time period. This is certainly nice to see, as it shows that IGR is finally getting some love from the market.

Distributions

As already discussed, one of the reasons why investors purchase real estate is that you can lease it out to tenants and generate an income. In fact, this is the basic business model of the real estate investment trusts that IGR invests in. These trusts themselves thus pay out reasonably solid distribution yields, although the low interest rate environment has resulted in the yields not being as high as they once were. As such, we might expect the fund to also boast a reasonably high yield. This is indeed the case, as IGR pays a monthly distribution of $0.05 per share ($0.60 per share annually), which gives the fund a 7.05% distribution yield at the current share price.

One of the things that might concern potential investors about this distribution is that a sizable proportion of it is classified as return of capital. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this might be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough income to cover the distribution that it pays out, and therefore, may be returning the investors' own money back to them. Obviously, this scenario is not sustainable on any kind of extended basis. There are, however, other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. These things can include the distribution of unrealized capital gains, the distribution of money received from the sale of options, and the distribution of money received from partnerships. The important thing is whether or not these distributions are destructive to the fund's net asset value. As we can see here, IGR's net asset value has generally increased along with its market price over the past year:

Source: Morningstar

Thus, it appears that the fund is not paying out in excess of what it can afford. Investors should therefore enjoy the tax-advantaged income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like IGR, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors in the fund would receive if it were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of February 13, 2020 (the most recent date for which data was available as of the time of writing), IGR had a net asset value of $9.27 per share. However, it currently trades hands for $8.51 per share. This gives IGR an 8.20% discount to net asset value at the current price, which is a very reasonable price to pay for the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, real estate is a reasonable asset class to use in order to both protect your wealth and generate an income. The CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund is one way that we can obtain this exposure and generate a very attractive yield at the same time. The fund is fairly well-diversified across the real estate universe, so investors will not have any outsized exposure, and the market has finally started to reward it. The fund does still trade at a hefty discount though, so it appears to still offer a good value proposition to investors.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.