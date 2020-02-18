Transocean: Operating Cash Flow Increases On The Back Of Improved Utilization

Transocean (RIG) has just released its fourth-quarter report. Just like shares of other offshore drilling companies, Transocean's stock has been under pressure since the beginning of the year and lost almost 35% of value year to date. In this environment, showing decent financial results is especially important for the stock. Without further ado, let’s look at the numbers.

Transocean reported revenues of $792 million and adjusted loss of $263 million (or $0.43 per share), missing analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a loss of $0.08 per share due to $212 million of net favorable items which included gains on termination of construction contracts and related to tax items. Transocean’s financial results in the quarter benefited from higher utilization but were somewhat offset by lower revenue efficiency, which was 96.2% compared to 97.0% in the previous quarter.

The company commented: “As utilization across our floating fleet improved for the first time in over five years, and day rates for high-specification ultra-deepwater assets increased 75% over the course of the year, we believe that 2019 marked the beginning of the much-anticipated recovery in the offshore drilling industry […] Looking forward, we are mindful of the risks COVID-19 represents to near-term oil demand, but believe that improving longer-term market fundamentals, along with an increasing list of opportunities, bodes well for a year-over-year increase in contracting activity, utilization and day rates."

Now that we are done with the “obligatory” items, it’s high time to evaluate the bigger picture. Transocean finished the year with $1.8 billion of cash, down from $1.9 billion of cash in the third quarter. Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter came at $147 million, which is an improvement from prior numbers – Transocean generated $193 million of operating cash flow in the first nine months of 2019.

At this point, Transocean has $568 million of current debt (and $8.7 billion of long-term debt), so the company’s cash position is set to take a hit from the debt side unless Transocean refinances debt with 2020 maturity. Investors and traders should keep in mind that the company will have to finance the construction of two newbuild rigs, including the most expensive rig in the world – Deepwater Titan. In these circumstances, I see no chances for rig reactivations anytime soon since Transocean needs to preserve liquidity.

When I wrote about Transocean’s recent fleet status report, I noted that the company had a whole fleet of cold-stacked rigs but no scrapping activities were expected due to the devastating consequences to the balance sheet. The reason for this is that impairments will decrease the amount of equity on the balance sheet which is already under pressure from losses.

In 2019, equity on the balance sheet decreased from $13.1 billion to $11.9 billion. For example, Transocean’s credit facility has covenants like minimum liquidity of $500 million and maximum debt to capitalization ratio of 0.60 to 1.00. The lower the equity component, the higher the debt part of the ratio, and the closer a company is to default under the covenant. This is how non-cash accounting adjustments lead to severe real-life consequences, so investors and traders should not expect any major scrapping activity from Transocean anytime soon as the equity line on the balance sheet continues to decrease.

All in all, Transocean presented a normal report. In current circumstances, cash flow dynamics are more important than an earnings beat or miss, although the headline number can impact near-term trading. I maintain my view that Transocean substantially weakened its balance sheet with the unfortunate acquisition of Ocean Rig, buying stacked drillships that are at risk of never working again. It will be very interesting to hear what the company has to say during the earnings call – Transocean is, perhaps, the most bullish driller when it comes to market projections, and even it mentioned coronavirus risks in the report. Stay tuned!

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.