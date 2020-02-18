Polyus Q4 2019 And Full-Year Financial Results: Solid As Ever

Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) continues to deliver magnificent results with simple but effective combo of high gold prices and increased gold production. A quarter ago I didn't anticipate anything particularly interesting for the stock, but the recent coronavirus outbreak may start a new round of gold rally once liquidity-fueled stock markets become disillusioned about fundamentals. With that in mind, my rating on the stock stays unchanged.

Q4 And Full-Year Financial Results Highlights

Gold production in Q4 grew by 7% QoQ to 804 koz (+26 YoY). Overall production in 2019 increased by 16% to 2.84 million ounces. The fully ramped-up Natalka mine contributed the most in gold production growth.

Source: Polyus

Gold sales amounted to 894 mln ounces in the fourth quarter, showing an increase of 39% YoY and 23% QoQ. Full-year sales grew by 23% to 2.88 mln ounces.

The company's revenue in Q4 is up 20% QoQ (+66% YoY) to $1.29 billion. For the full year of 2019, revenue increased by 37% to $4 bn.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2019 amounted to $883 million, showing a 25% QoQ (+82% YoY) growth with EBITDA margin amounting to incredible 69%. In annual terms, adjusted EBITDA increased by 44% to $2.7 bn.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter amounted to $520 mn, showing an increase of more than 79% YoY and 13% QoQ. For the whole of 2019, adjusted profit increased by 20% to $1.59 bn.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

The management updated its capex guidance for 2020, estimating capital expenditures at $700-750 mln. The growth of capex was announced by the company back in the third quarter, so it was totally expected. In its earnings call presentation, Polyus provided an exhaustive capex breakdown and rationale:

Source: Polyus

The increased capex makes perfect sense as it will allow the company to become even more effective and intensify exploration activities at the core assets.

The company's net debt amounted to $3.39 bn as of December 31, 2019, but due to higher profits, the ratio of LTM Net Debt/EBITDA fell to 1.23x.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

All in all, Polyus has published an expectedly solid Q4 and full-year results. Even though many investors expect a dividend hike amid exceptionally strong results, Polyus decided to focus on deleveraging first, which is a clear positive for the company anyway. Mikhail Stiskin, Polyus' senior vice president of finance and strategy, told during the recent conference call about the company's plans to redeem $700 million worth of Eurobonds using its cash. In my opinion, deleveraging is strategically important for Polyus as the company will have to develop its most complex and lucrative asset - Sukhoi Log.

Sukhoi Log Update

In 2019, Polyus completed the exploration and verification drilling program for Sukhoi Log launched in 2017. Furthermore, in December 2019, the сompany completed geotechnical, hydrogeological drilling required for the design of the Sukhoi Log pit.

In line with the initial schedule, the company expects to provide a further update on the Inferred & Indicated Mineral Resources estimates and to publish an Ore Reserve estimate for Sukhoi Log in 2020.

In 2020, Polyus plans to complete an additional 30 thousand meters of drilling at Sukhoi Log. The drilling works will be focused on the future pit area, where the company expects to carry out mining activities during the first years of Sukhoi Log’s operations. Therefore, this year in many ways will define outlines of future development of the project.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, some words on dividends. Polyus' board has preliminarily approved a dividend for H2 2019 of $462 million or $3.50 per share, representing 30% of H2 2019 EBITDA in line with the dividend policy, which implies a dividend yield of 2.8% (for this particular payment). The final registration date for closing the list of shareholders was not announced.

At the beginning of the first quarter, gold prices remain at high levels, which, if the situation with the coronavirus persists, may allow Polyus to show excellent results for the Q1 2020. I appreciate the management's conservative approach regarding deleveraging and guidance (Polyus expects average gold prices of just $1200/oz for 2020) as it ensures long-term sustainability in a volatile gold market.

It's important to note that in the U.S. Polyus trades on very little volume and "by appointment only," so look toward the London Stock Exchange, where the shares are also traded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.