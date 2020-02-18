OZ Minerals Ltd (OZMLF) CEO Andrew Cole on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OZ Minerals Ltd (OTCPK:OZMLF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2020 7:30 PM ET

Andrew Cole - MD, CEO & Director

Warrick Ranson - CFO

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Paul Young - Goldman Sachs Group

Hayden Bairstow - Macquarie Research

Lyndon Fagan - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dylan Kelly - Ord Minnett Limited

Peter O'Connor - Shaw and Partners Limited

Daniel Morgan - UBS Investment Bank

David Radclyffe - GMR

Andrew Cole

Good morning, and thank you for joining our full year financial results briefing today. Today, we're going to continue the tradition of reporting our results in a combined annual and sustainability report, which is available on our website. I will recommend the report to you as a valuable source of information on our assets, our strategy, our progress on many fronts but also in our social, environmental and safety performance.

Again, with me today is the Chief Financial Officer, Warrick Ranson, who is going to be doing most of the talking through the session this morning. But before going into the results, I do want to draw your attention to the disclaimer at the beginning of the presentation, which you can review at your leisure.

So firstly, let me start off with the highlights for 2019. We are pleased to report a net profit tax -- after tax of $164 million and operating cash flow of $511 million for the 2019 calendar year. This was after additional investment into our growth pipeline of $27 million over the prior year and the absorption of $24 million in losses against our hedge book. Warrick is going to talk to you more about these results shortly.

So 2019 was certainly a big year for OZ Minerals with a number of important milestones achieved as we continue to execute on our growth strategy. We're also very pleased to be able to reward shareholders, with the Board declaring a final fully franked dividend of $0.15 per share, bringing the full year dividend to $0.23 per share fully franked, consistent with prior years.

I'm just going to run through a few of the key highlights for 2019. Firstly, the new Carrapateena mine surface construction and underground development remain largely on track with first concentrate produced at year-end. Operational ramp-up of the processing plant is expected to commence in the next few weeks as we target the design run rate of 4.25 million tonnes per annum by the end of this year. Earlier in 2019, we demonstrated the viability of a possible block cave at Carrapateena to take the deeper half of the mineralization. The PFS for this work on the brownfield expansion option is progressing well, and results are expected in the middle of this year.

The Carajás Hub strategy started to take shape as we commenced first construction on the third satellite mine at Pedra Branca. The decline is currently slightly ahead of schedule with first development ore scheduled for trucking to the Antas Hub in mid-2020. And we released our West Musgrave prefeasibility study last week, and I think the team has shown West Musgrave can be a long-life, low-cost, low-carbon footprint mine. And I'm going to talk a bit more about this towards the end of our session here this morning.

This growth activity is funded by the Prominent Hill mine, which again delivered the copper-gold end-cost guidance for the fifth consecutive year. The team demonstrated its operational reliability. They extended its mine life by another year to 2031 and increased our confidence in the stated reserve. We are also well progressed on a brownfield expansion option at Prominent Hill to build a shaft into the resource to allow us to increase the annual mined rate and reduce our operating costs. This study and the decision on Prominent Hill's annual throughput rate is expected towards the end of 2020.

The end of the year is an opportunity for us to reflect on where we have been. We are now a vastly different company than where we were just 5 years ago when we only had 1 mine with a short mine life. Now we have three mines and a pipeline of opportunities, three of which are in advanced stage, the West Musgrave, the Carra expansion and the Prom Hill expansion, giving us the opportunity to allocate capital to the most value-accretive options.

The next slide is about how we operate. At OZ Minerals, we consider our culture as the enabler to what we have achieved. In other words, how we achieve things is absolutely critical, and we see this as a competitive advantage. In 2019, as we continued to grow, we developed the purpose statement to encapsulate why we joined OZ Minerals and helped guide our decision-making. We developed this with input from across the company, including our Board. The unifying statement of going beyond what's possible to make lives better is the essence of who we are and captures our intent to push the boundaries, do things differently and create value, as measured by all our stakeholders captured within our 5 stakeholder pillar framework. In 2019, we also revised our strategy to focus more on how we're doing things with the addition of the partnering and investing responsibly elements.

Creating value for our stakeholders remains at the center of our strategy, and in 2019, we embedded this concept into our governance framework. As an example, our risk process standards impact assessment table now requires assessments against all 5 stakeholder pillars for every risk, with risk being both threats and opportunities. Other key elements of the strategy also remain, for example, our focus on copper and the underpinning of the strategy with the How We Work Together principles.

During the year, we mapped out our operating system, which we refer to as the OZ Way. The OZ Way enables people to see how all the parts fit together and provides a framework for how we think about things. With this framework in place, we are comfortable and confident that the culture we're building at OZ Minerals will continue to strengthen and that we will achieve our aspirations in a devolved organizational model.

We are confident about our capacity to deliver our goals in line with the taskforce, as an example, for climate-related financial disclosure framework because it's not a bolt-on system. It is actually part of our operating system, similarly, the commitment to work towards 0 carbon emissions by 2050.

We also made further inroads into transforming our workplace: challenging the traditional mining company norms; looking to spread flexible work arrangements beyond our head office to the mine sites; and setting the foundation for an inclusive culture that encourages greater diversity in all elements, including age, gender, race, backgrounds and thinking. We want to create a workplace that can cater for the people with the skills we will need into the future.

The snapshot of the company on the world map shows how we have evolved over the past 5 years, with 2 mines now in South Australia and the Carajás Hub elements in Brazil. It illustrates the studies and exploration opportunities I spoke about earlier. It's an exciting time for OZ Minerals, and we will use this year to embed the new operations and our culture, allowing the assets and our people to catch up. In this year, we will firm up our platform for future growth as we carefully consider our options for the West Musgrave project, the two South Australian expansion project studies due later this year as well as advancing the CentroGold project in the Gurupi province post injunction release.

So I'm now going to hand over to Warrick, who is going to take us through the operating and financial results. Thanks, Warrick.

Warrick Ranson

Thanks, Andrew, and good morning, everyone. I won't spend a lot of time on the first slide given our recent quarterly update. Perhaps just to highlight a small number of items. Prominent Hill has been another strong year of delivery. As we've reported in quarter four, mill throughput was the second highest for any quarter since commissioning, and for the fifth consecutive year, the team delivered on our copper guidance. Both our copper and gold production were at the upper end of our 2019 guidance, and once again, the projected life of the operation was extended by a further year out to 2031.

As Andrew mentioned, the Carrapateena first copper-gold concentrate was produced, and a faster ramp-up is now being targeted. We've started caving the first sub-level and expect to see our run rate achieve 4.25 million tonnes per annum by the end of 2020, having advanced the installation of crusher 1 and the 3-kilometer conveyor to surface. And we announced further investment into Carra over 2020 to 2022, with the objective of increasing annual throughput rates above 4.7 million tonnes.

In Brazil, we commenced the implementation of our Carajás Hub strategy and entered into a series of interlinked strategic agreements with Brazilian mine, Vale, that simplifies activities and allows us to draw on Vale's extensive transport, operating and tenement assets.

Operationally, the existing Antas mine exceeded 2019 guidance for both copper and gold production, and we expect first development ore from Pedra Branca midyear following commencement of the development of the decline.

Moving to Slide 8, and 2019 has been another strong year for OZ Minerals financially as well. The lower U.S. dollar -- copper prices we experienced in the second half of 2018 were carried through for the duration of 2019. And although the market remained volatile with trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty dominating over more robust fundamentals, our total revenue remained on par with the previous year, assisted by a weaker Australian dollar and higher gold revenues. This was also despite some additional pricing headwinds this year, as Andrew mentioned, as we began to unwind our hedge book on the gold stockpiles, reducing our total revenue position by some $24 million.

Our customer base remains strong, with regional sales following a similar pattern to the prior year, probably the smallest variance we've seen across our regional targets year-on-year for some time.

Our ongoing focus on both production and the control of costs continues to position us well, enabling strong operating cash generation whilst investing further in our efforts to keep identifying growth opportunities and turn over our pipeline. Pleasingly, we haven't seen material changes in our absolute operating cost base year-on-year, and our 2019 results are also inclusive of a full year for Brazil.

Productivity efficiencies and higher gold production subsequently flowed through to our overall C1 operating performance. Although underlying EBITDA and our net profit after-tax performances were lowered by the expensing of additional investment in growth, some higher freight costs and a full year's amortization of our concentrate treatment plant IP.

With cash costs reduced, operating cash flow continued to improve, supported by the draw on our open-cut stockpiles and the absence of the prior year's final tax payment last year, which was a legacy from 2017 before we switched to the ATO's PAYG regime. And as Andrew has mentioned, the Board has announced the maintenance of a fully franked final dividend for 2019 of $0.15 per share.

Moving on to Slide 9, and I've already touched on our revenue performance. As mentioned, 2018 costs only include 0.5 year of Brazil expenditure given the acquisition date there. In a short period, the team there has made some major inroads into their cost base, reducing mining and processing costs as they completed a major waste-removal campaign and opened up a number of high-grade pockets in the pit. You'll see that stronger performance reflected in the segment note in the accounts.

With CPI remaining below the RBA's target range and the next movement in interest rate is still anticipated to be downwards, we expect wage and cost growth to remain below recent historical levels. Higher freight costs this year were principally related to a modified customer mix within the Asian region.

As previously mentioned, we continue to expense our investment in our early project pipeline, with the block cave prefeasibility study at Carrapateena and increasing our exploration prospects through activities such as the Red Metal alliance, our work in Sweden, and tenement activity in Brazil, and the Pedra Branca prefeasibility costs prior to the Board's approval to commence development of the decline.

Corporate costs include further organizational capability build as we develop the business and restructuring costs in Brazil. Like all businesses, we continue to see significant increases in annual insurance premiums, with a further impact from the range of recent natural disasters most probable. Putting those items aside, we're generally comfortable we've got the organization at the right level now in terms of our corporate overheads which we benchmarked against others.

Net depreciation and amortization expense was relatively unchanged year-on-year. Though this year includes some $24 million for the amortization of right-of-use assets associated with operating contracts we've been required to capitalize to align with AASB 16. Costs associated with these operating contracts were previously included within our Cost of Sales line.

We also amortized an additional $7 million in relation to the technical IP associated with the concentrate treatment plant, as I mentioned. Of course, the unwind of the depreciation component previously capitalized into inventory will continue to be reflected here as we drawdown our stockpiles.

In combination, these key factors contributed to the net profit we've been able to report today, maintaining a robust net EBITDA margin of 42% overall, 52% at the operating level, and an underlying net profit after tax of $164 million.

Slide 10 reflects the same story with a little bit more detail on our performance breakdown. I've touched on most of these items already. Our effective tax rate for the full year was just on 28%, a bit lower this year due to the recognition of additional restricted tax losses, reflecting the positive impact on group taxable income going forward following the construction of Carrapateena. Though this was offset somewhat by additional nondeductible expenditure in Brazil, principally in relation to exploration.

Just a reminder that our earnings in Brazil are not through for tax consolidation purposes. However, the Carajás operation does currently receive a reduced applicable tax rate under Brazil's mining investment regime. Our total franking credits prior to today's dividend declaration was just on $180 million.

Operating cash flow continued to remain extremely robust as our assets focus on continually improving their productivity, reliability and consistency of performance. Operating performance was again complemented by the drawdown of open-cap material from the Prominent Hill stockpiles and the blending of low-grade material in the Carajás. Once again, we've provided some additional guidance on the impact of this inventory drawdown on our depreciation and amortization numbers going forward as a supplementary slide at the back of today's pack. Investing activities continued at Carrapateena with the milestone of first saleable concentrate reached in December. We saw additional investment at Prominent Hill in 2019 with the construction of the new Malu paste plant. And whilst that work will be completed this year, we will see a similar pattern of expenditure with the lift of the tailings facility wall and some strategic project investment to modernize facilities and support remote operations before tapering off.

We also commenced work in 2019 on the lift of the TSF at the Carajás processing hub and completed preparatory site works for Pedra Branca. Following the announcement of the West Musgrave prefeasibility study towards the end of 2018, those costs have been subsequently capitalized and included here.

Lease payments reflect the adoption of AASB 16. For OZ, we have about $180 million on the balance sheet right now -- or now for right-of-use assets and associated liabilities, which, for 2019, about half related to our mining services contracts and most of the remainder is associated with the power transmission line being built by ElectraNet under our BOOM contract with them. This latter component will increase over the course of 2020, as outline is completed and commissioned.

On Slide 12, we summarize the comparative year-end balance sheet. Again, I've talked about some of these items already, so I'll just touch on a couple of the key ones. We've continued to follow our capital management strategy and invest in our current portfolio through our cash reserves, particularly as we generate additional cash through the drawing down of our existing stockpile material.

Overall, inventory levels declined in line with the strategy, and we now have around 19 million tonnes of various grades of material remaining. With the higher-grade common stockpiles principally depleted in 2019, we moved to supplementing our higher-grade underground feed by processing the regular-grade gold stockpile before transitioning to the lower-grade gold material from 2021. The values for each of these categories is reflected within the notes to the accounts.

Tax liabilities include the deferred tax component of the fair value assessment of mineral rights acquired through the Avanco acquisition. Our provision values increased this year following the construction of Carrapateena and its associated rehabilitation obligations being recognized, and our concurrent review of our methodology for valuing our rehabilitation allowances. And of course, we've also picked up the liability component of our operating leases under AASB 16.

We continue to maintain a very strong and compelling balance sheet, replacing our nonproducing cash asset with an increase in producing property, plant and equipment, positioning us well for additional growth going forward. As already highlighted, given the strength of our balance sheet, the delivery of Carrapateena on budget and in the context of our recent guidance, the Board has declared a fully franked final dividend for 2019 of $0.15 per share. This takes the total dividend for 2019 to $0.23 per share, reflecting a 45% return of funds to shareholders on an earnings-per-share basis or around 20% of our pregrowth cash flow. This approach by the Board continues to recognize the importance of an appropriate level of shareholder returns at the same time as allocating capital to growth, ensuring we remain disciplined in our choices of which opportunities we actually progress.

Our capital allocation framework ensures we are committing funds to projects that achieve our growth objectives, whilst our capital management strategy ensures those projects fit into a portfolio that is fundable and maintains our balance sheet strength, retaining sufficient headroom in our credit facilities to ensure we have the flexibility and the optionality to do so. 2020 will be another year of transition for the group as we focus on ramping up our production at Carrapateena and begin to align Prominent Hill with its future production profile. In parallel, the team in Brazil are progressively reshaping the Carajás and making inroads to the vision we had on acquisition through our low-risk, low-capital hub strategy. Ensuring a strong operating performance from the current portfolio will continue to underpin our future choices and remains our key priority as we continue to grow. Andrew?

Andrew Cole

Thanks, Warrick. This growth slide we're now on shows how our profile has changed with the three operating mines now in the far right column and also the various maturity levels of the elements in the pipeline. We're in a good position with a number of options for consideration during this year within our capital allocation framework, and depending, of course, on the outcomes of the various studies.

Some things are outside of our control like the CentroGold injunction, but in this case, we continue to support the removal process with a view to starting the feasibility study and community relocation activities once the injunction has been removed. Let me talk -- I just want to talk a little bit here about the West Musgrave project, given that we released the prefeasibility study just last week. So we've now demonstrated that West Musgrave is an investable, long-life, high-margin project. It is in a highly prospective build, which is unexplored within Australia. The team demonstrated the base case is a 26-year mine life at a 10 million-tonne per annum throughput rate. They've drilled and confirmed a maiden ore reserve we estimate the capital cost of the mine would be circa $995 million for an NPV of roughly $800 million and IRR of 20%. The average annual production would be expected to be about 28,000 tonnes of copper and 22,000 tonnes of nickel in 2 concentrates, with bottom-quartile cash costs.

So pleasingly, we feel we've overcome the issues of remoteness with off-grid renewable power; large-scale, open-pit mining and an innovative processing plant underpinning a low operating cost. The project team has worked in a very collaborative way with key stakeholders, including the local Jameson community and the traditional owners, who are quite keen to see this project developed. They've also worked with the West Australian government to help identify how we can create mutual value together.

Next steps are the continued critical path activities, including approvals and selecting our engineering partner. But before moving to the next stage, we are assessing the project within our capital allocation framework. With the PFS now complete, the partners have a solid platform for engaging with potential lenders and advisers on how best to fund and structure the project. The outcomes of this may impact the scope of a future feasibility study, so require attention prior commencement.

On our asset time line, it shows the project time line and potential decision points over time. These time lines evolve and milestones move as we learn more about each of the projects. This time line does not guarantee that all projects will move through all phases, and each project will be assessed on its merits at each milestone. Also, it may appear for now that some projects overlap, but as I've said, time lines will evolve and the spending for each project is actually quite different.

In terms of key milestones, this slide shows the key 2020 milestones coming up through the year ahead. We show this to you at each reporting period so you can see how we are progressing against our stated commitments. We have ticked off the West Musgrave PFS and maiden ore reserve since we last spoke at the Q4 report and at the end of January.

So before moving on to questions, I just want to wrap up with a few quick key messages. 2019 has been a strong year. We have funded our growth, we've provided returns to shareholders via a fully franked $0.15 end-of-year dividend, we've created a solid foundation for 2020, and we will be embedding our new assets in Carrapateena and the Carajás Hub along with our company culture whilst we consider our next growth opportunities from our strong pipeline.

I'd like to thank many people, firstly, our shareholders, for staying with us through this journey. I'd also like to thank our entire team at Prominent Hill. They have again delivered and generated the cash to enable shareholder returns and growth at Carrapateena where they have built a mine; thanking both the project and the operations team; and in Brazil, where we asked a lot of the team as they adopted new ways of working and reporting, and the start of a new underground mine development; the West Musgrave and other study teams that are helping us build a sustainable company for the future; and our many partners and suppliers that we work with.

So that brings my summary to an end. Operator, could you please remind people how to ask questions, please?

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Mr. Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley.

Rahul Anand

A couple of questions. I'll start with the ones on West Musgrave, if I may. The preproduction capital has seen a bit of an increase. Just wanted you to outline and help us understand what the drivers were there. And was the previous capital estimate also excluding the power plant or was that part of the estimate? That's the first one. Second one on the Centro injunction. Are you still expecting that to be removed this quarter? And this year's guidance, would that then see an uptick if that happens, and how much should we expect?

Andrew Cole

Yes, Rahul. I'll work backwards here. So firstly, CentroGold, yes. Last year, we had hoped that the injunction would be removed in Q4 2019. Now that has not eventuated. The process is still underway, though, and we are still expecting that that injunction gets removed this quarter. So we're working hard on that, but we are at the discretion of the bureaucratic process in Brazil. So that's still our intent.

If the injunction gets removed and we started a feasibility study or other works, we would need -- and that got approved by the Board, we would need to update our annual guidance on studies or exploration in accordance with whatever work we approve. So further work at Centro is not currently in our guided numbers.

In terms of your first question on West Musgrave, I assume, Rahul, you're referring to the first scoping study that Cassini published, that would have been a couple of years ago now, I think, or at least 18 months.

Rahul Anand

Yes, that's correct.

Andrew Cole

Yes, Rahul, look, I think it's fair to say that a lot of things have changed, so it will be difficult to do a like-for-like comparison between the 2 projects. The flow sheet is materially different. The mine design is materially different. The power solution is actually quite different. We've brought -- there's a bit more capital on the front end to reduce operating costs. So Loesche Mills, for example, costs more to actually buy and install. There's more bin capacity in the flow sheet to take more run-of-mine crushed ore. But all of those have beneficial impacts on operating costs.

So I mean that's just a few top-of-mind things, but there's actually quite a lot of changes to give us the flexibility in the operation to take advantage of lower power costs when we use renewable energy. So that's one of the primary reasons of using Loesche Mill, for example, as we get to campaign and operate the crushing circuit when you have lower-cost solar or wind and then switch it off. But that comes at a capital cost to do that, as one example.

Rahul Anand

Okay. So I understand they're not comparable. I mean I understand that the first one was just a scoping study, but was the power plant part of that as well? Or was it still externally sourced power?

Andrew Cole

Yes. It was actually externally sourced power, and it was diesel power as the base case, not the renewable solution we've got now.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question in queue is from Paul Young from Goldman Sachs.

Paul Young

Yes. Further questions on West Musgrave. Andrew, seeing as you're focused on value creation and NPV is one of the key drivers of how you assess projects, the outcome from the PFS in West Musgrave as far as NPV is concerned, it's a big number, $800 million. So the question is this is the front-runner now just based on your focus on NPV when you compare it to the block cave at Carrapateena and also the expansion of Prominent Hill?

Andrew Cole

Hi, Paul. So can I just make a philosophical comment first? So we don't just use NPV. We use a lot of metrics. So when we assess these types of projects, we look at NPV, as you rightly said. We look at internal rate of return, capital intensity. We look at payback periods and then importantly and equally, the risk profile that goes along with the project, both threats and opportunities. And I don't think you can just line up projects based on an NPV. There's far more to it than that so -- with that statement, I guess.

The second thing is these projects are all at different phases of their journey, if you like. So Prom Hill is in a feasibility study phase effectively, and that will be an investment decision by the end of this year, whereas the Carrapateena block cave is still in the middle of a pre-feasibility study. And if we went ahead with the feasibility study, that wouldn't finish until late next year. And if we went ahead with the construction, the bulk of the construction on the Carra block cave wouldn't be until 2024, 2025. So I don't think I'd sit here today and say one's a front-runner over the other. Brownfield expansions tend to have lower risk profiles than greener -- than greenfield development projects as well.

So Paul, I think we are very pleased with the PFS that's released for West Musgrave. And to have a good, investable project in our pipeline like this is a real opportunity for us. But I couldn't tell you as yet which one is more important because they're all at different stages. And I think if you look empirically at the time lines right now, they're actually all sequenced. That's not to say that we will do all 3, but they actually do sequence from a resource planning and capital allocation perspective. So it's not necessarily one or the other either. I know I've talked about lots of things and haven't answered your question directly, but that's because we really can't right now.

Paul Young

Yes. There's a lot of moving parts. I understand that. But in a nutshell, the sequence as it stands today possibly could be Prom Hill underground expansion followed by West Musgrave followed by the Carra block cave. Would that be a...

Andrew Cole

As far as...

Warrick Ranson

Look, so one aspect to restate with sort of projects like Carra expansion and Prominent Hill underground is that they're progressive spends. And as Andrew said, a Carra block cave, for example, will take us a couple of years post any final investment decision just to develop the decline to the base of the ore body. And then you've got another couple of years of extraction-level development. So it's sort of -- they're not sequential, but the spend is -- yes, times itself quite nicely. I mean, if we were to proceed with West Musgrave, for example, we're obviously then in a period of significant free cash flow being delivered from the existing Carrapateena operation. So as Andrew said, the timing continues to work quite well for us, I think.

Andrew Cole

And I will add to this, Paul. Just simplistically, if you look at our time line today, you're correct. Our Prom Hill feasibility study, so decision to invest at the end of this year. Depending on where we get to the FS scope for West Musgrave, the decision to invest might be second half of next year and a decision to invest at Carrapateena is probably going to be a staged decision to start with, and the first one won't be until the end of next year, with the bulk of it being '24 -- 2024.

Paul Young

Okay. Great. And then a question on Carrapateena. Andy, you mentioned that the plant is ramping up in the next few weeks. Just to confirm that all the plant components are complying to all the processing units. And then also, how long will you run on this campaign, this milling campaign?

Andrew Cole

Yes, effectively all complete now. They're just tying up last-minute walk-downs and final commissioning of various pieces, and it'll be ramping up operationally in the next few weeks. First campaign, I can't remember off the top of my head, it's -- it will be a month or 2, that sort of time frame, Paul. It won't be much longer than that. So we've got over 300,000 tonnes of run-of-mine ore sitting on the surface now. So that's the stockpile that we will use to commission ramp-up. And once that stuff is depleted, then we'll shut the mill down whilst we build that stockpile back out from underground.

Our next question is from Mr. Hayden Bairstow from Macquarie.

Hayden Bairstow

Just a couple for me. Just touching back on Brazil, firstly, with CentroGold. I mean, you talked a lot about sort of longer-term focus on value in copper. I mean, is that gold asset potentially something that you get ready for production or get ready for construction and then look to sell? I mean, obviously, you've invested a fair bit of money getting into Brazil to begin with. And that -- does that present an option to sort of get some cash back early doors while you pursue the longer-term exploration line on the copper side of things?

And then just on Musgrave and the other projects, I mean, there's obviously a bit of a difference in the economic assumptions on reserves and resources versus what was in the Musgrave PFS, particularly on the $8. Just interested to see sort of how you're thinking about do we take that as an indication that you're looking at changing some of these longer-term assumptions? Or was that just a one-off for that feasibility study.

Andrew Cole

Yes. Let me just -- I'll talk about Centro then I'll ask Warrick to talk about pricing and exchange. So firstly, when we do a capital allocation -- make a capital allocation decision, what we look at is the economics of the project and make sure they're robust obviously, but we also then compare and contrast that to the returns on doing a buyback or issuing a special dividend or putting the money towards another project. But we -- in addition to that, we also look at whether somebody else might value the project more than us so -- just because of projects in our pipeline doesn't mean that we are the best people to build that asset, to create the most value.

So with CentroGold, we think there's a lot of locked value up in that asset right now with the injunction and the work that's been done to-date. So we plan to unlock as much of that value as we can through the next phase. When we get to a decision to construct, as an example, we will be assessing CentroGold, its value to us and compare it to what somebody else might value it at. So that's a decision for then, not for now. So I might just ask Warrick and ask you to talk about pricing and exchange, can we do that?

Warrick Ranson

Yes, sure. Yes, I mean, firstly, just to clarify, we have one set of economic assumptions that we apply across the business. So it's not specific to West Musgrave. And obviously, we review those economic assumptions regularly.

I think on the FX, there's a few things to probably just to note. So I think you need to consider it against the U.S. dollar commodity price assumptions we've also applied. And given the expected demand in EVs between now and 2030, I think the question of shorter-term incentive pricing for nickel to induce additional supply is something worth considering when you have a look at those assumptions, but the project -- because the project also benefits from a short payback period with strong early cash flows given the mining sequence. And whether or not the AUDs are strengthened longer term has a sort of a lesser impact, I suppose, in terms of the NPV outcomes as a result.

But having said that, I mean, we do expect the AUD set for a long period of residing at a sub-70 level, softening economic growth, the sizable accumulation of offshore assets by Australian super funds out of Australia and then the lower interest rate environment against the potential -- for what we're seeing as potential for a rising inflation in the U.S. And I think if you look at the current 10-year forward curve, it's about $0.68 nominal for -- across that period. So we're comfortable with our current assumptions.

Hayden Bairstow

So just following up on that, Warrick. I mean, just on Musgrave specifically, just on the PFS submissions, I mean, the reserve come out on the same day. I would have thought the same economic assumptions would have been used for both because the Aussie dollar nickel price -- well, we've all got high nickel prices for sure, but Aussie dollar nickel was over $11 versus $9.80 on the reserve cap.

Warrick Ranson

Yes. The reserve cap is done sometime earlier, Hayden. So -- and we would always update our PFS publication or any of our publications in terms of study results, et cetera, for the -- for our current review so...

Andrew Cole

Can I just add to that, Hayden? As -- what we need to -- as you'd know, when you're building a resource and a reserve, there's a fair material lag between building a resource statement, making assumptions about building your reserve and then completing and optimizing your mine design, plant design, et cetera. And we do update our CEA, so our economic prices and exchange rates quarterly. So we'll continue to optimize and review the resource and reserve as those commodity prices and exchanges -- exchange rates change.

One thing I would say though about just the nature of the reserve -- resource and reserve itself is that the grade tonne curve is such that if you move those numbers around a bit, we're probably not going to change the resource or reserve all that materially because it's well below the sort of steep, slow part of the grade tonne curve. So it will have some bearing, but I don't think it'll be that material.

Our next question is from Lyndon Fagan from JPMorgan.

Lyndon Fagan

So just back on the projects, I guess, you've mentioned the Prominent Hill is the most certain and closest to development, but I also think it's the one we know least about in terms of trying to model it. I'm just wondering whether you're in a position to give us a range of CapEx for what an underground might look like and, I guess, how many years the resource could perhaps support that. I realize it's still being assessed, but given how much we know about West Musgrave and Carra, is there anything you can talk about then? And second one is just a basic question. Just on depreciation guidance, is there anything you can say about what to expect for 2020?

Andrew Cole

Do you want to do that second one first or do you want me to go first?

Warrick Ranson

No, I can do the second one, okay? So in the presentation, Lyndon, in the supplementary slides, there's -- the first slide, Slide 20, has the guidance for depreciation and amortization.

Andrew Cole

So Lyndon, on Prom Hill, I understand what you're saying about the data that you've got. Obviously, we probably know more about, ironically, Prom Hill than we do the others in terms of our understanding of the resource, understanding how it converts to reserve, understanding of our operating base, all of those types of things, which is important because that helps de-risk our final design for whatever investment we think is warranted of Prominent Hill longer term.

So what we have already said is that the -- through the studies we've done to-date is that we're anchoring towards two options. One is really tightening Prom up to be a lean, 4 million tonne per year mining -- underground mining operation, a stoping operation and trucking to surface. So that's really taking our existing operation and really tightening it up and focused on quality, process control and getting operating costs down as much as we can. And that would result in our current mine life, which is 2031, being extended for as long as we can convert resource to reserve and sustain and cover the costs effectively to do that. That's our base case.

The expansion case we're working on is a -- the central case is using a shaft with an ore haulage system up the shaft. And we're working around the -- we're looking at things between 4 and 8, but it's around 6, 7, 8, that sort of type of range as an annual throughput rate. Now it's quite an iterative process because of -- as we gain more information on the resource, as we drill more of the inferred indicated resource, we get more data on what mine plan could look like and the schedule could look like and what an annual throughput rate can look like. So this will be iterative, but we're fairly well advanced on the costs and study on what I would cost to put a shaft in the ore haulage system. So we haven't released any detailed data on that, but we will consider releasing some of that data as we get closer towards the end of the year. If you look externally to the company, so I'm quoting external numbers here, not OZ Minerals numbers, there has been shafts installed at other operations in Australia at a cost of between AUD 80 million and AUD 150 million depending on the shaft, depth of shaft with ore haulage metrics, et cetera. So that sort of gives you a real rough capital range for what's being done elsewhere.

In terms of underground development, what you need to remember is that to support a 6 million tonne per year operation, you need to operate more stopes at the same time. They're not necessarily new stopes. They are bringing forward stopes that would have otherwise been done in the future. So this underground is not necessarily about new capital. It's about the acceleration of capital in our base case, if that makes sense. So I appreciate you're going to need some data and some numbers on this. So as we get through the rest of the year, we'll try and bring in a little bit more information on that study, how it's progressing and start putting some boundaries around it through future quarterly updates on them.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next telephone question is from Mr. Dylan Kelly from Ord Minnett.

Dylan Kelly

Two questions from me in regards to West Musgrave. It just wasn't clear to me what was happening next in terms of feasibility costing to actually do that and what internal deliberations you have to make in terms of a decision around the next steps.

Second, just on how to fund the project capital. You've got a partner that's got to fund 30% of this. How do you think about raising debt and equity in the -- sorry, a debt component or an equity component of project level? Can you just talk me through how you're going to -- what your current thoughts are around that?

Andrew Cole

Sure. So in terms of next steps, so what we're currently doing is we're maintaining critical path activities on the project. So most of that is quite low-cost, desktop community permitting-type work. So we're maintaining those activities. In parallel with that, we are reviewing options for funding so -- and I'll ask Warrick to talk about that in a second -- how we structure the project, how we fund the project because they do actually have a bearing on what the scope of a feasibility study could look like and the timing and the schedule of that work. So we want to spend a bit of time working on how we would structure, how we would fund and then, in turn, finalize the scope of the pre-feasibility study, schedule and cost, which we would then have to take back to the Board to get approval or not to proceed to the next phase.

So that's the work we're doing now. It's probably going to take us a couple of few months, I would say, to get through that process. So there will be another update on next steps for West Musgrave in a few months, plus or minus, I would say. You want to talk about funding?

Warrick Ranson

Yes. I think you've covered sort of most of the aspects, Andrew. It's really about -- now that we have the PFS completed and we understand the overall funding requirements, we have a base on which to assess the best way to approach that with Cassini and working with them on that. So there will be a mix of, obviously, our own corporate funding in terms of our equity contribution into the project, and then how we fund the balance is what we're effectively working through. So we don't -- I think that's all I can probably say at this stage so...

Our next telephone question is from Mr. Peter O'Connor from Shaw.

Peter O'Connor

Two questions and one observation. Warrick, firstly, I mean, you mentioned the forward curve, AUD 0.68 at the moment. And in my observation would be this forward curve is not a good indicator. It's $0.80 since we started 2018. It could be back at $0.80 in 2023, so just an observation.

On capital allocation, you just mentioned a lot of undue events, but I just wanted to ask you about your own capital allocation that you did last year. And the funding, I think, it's struck at 1x EBITDA, seemed conservative in the scheme of the broader industry. Why? And is that something you're looking at flexing? Or -- but let's say you don't need to flex given the sequential nature of these projects, but I'm just wondering why it's 1x.

Warrick Ranson

Yes. I mean, what we've said, I mean, there's a Board-endorsed policy so -- but what the Board has said is that we're, as a foundation, 1x EBITDA is the level that we're comfortable with. We have said that we're comfortable also taking that up to 1.5x as long as we've got a pathway to bring it back down to around about 1x. And again, I think it's about making sure that we've got the right platform for further growth. I think although you need to put that in the context of our EBITDA, at least from our perspective, there are estimated EBIT levels come forward as we start to see that ramp-up of Carrapateena come on and the capacity that that actually generates. So I think there's a bit of a mix there.

Andrew Cole

I'll just add one comment to that, Peter. It wasn't that long ago where most of this sector was heavily leveraged and a number of those companies have near-death experiences. So I know we can quickly forget that in industry generally, but we aim to maintain a conservative balance sheet because I think it gives us strength. It's actually helped us attract some of the partnerships we've got because we're not heavily indebted. And I don't think we need to do that to achieve our growth aspirations.

Peter O'Connor

Can I follow-up, Andrew, with another question on the portfolio of the pipeline?

Andrew Cole

Sure.

Peter O'Connor

And just if I could be provocative. Listening to the call today and listening to the last couple of calls, what you have in your pipeline is extraordinarily favorable with West Musgrave, Carra and Prominent Hill. And I try and piece together where Brazil fits. And I get this sense there's buyer's remorse. Is that a fair observation? And does it fit?

Andrew Cole

No. There's no buyer's remorse on Brazil. Brazil is a longer-dated growth opportunity, Peter. So as you start to see it unfold, I think people will start to see how it fits. The Carajás Hub strategy -- and I have to reinforce, we are focused on the Carajás because of its degree, because of the many known either current resources or exploration projects further there, whilst we are developing small mines at a hub level, if these satellite operations get up the way that we expect them to get up, we'll actually generate quite a substantive hub. So I think it will fit and I think it's going to generate a lot of cash, but it's not going to happen today. It's going to happen over the course of the next few years as we put these various pieces together. And West Musgrave sat in exactly the same place as the Carajás does, I would say, only 3 or 4 years ago. When we took on the West Musgrave and people looked at it and said, "This is not of interest to OZ Minerals. Why are you there?" And I would say the same thing applies to the Carajás. So I just ask people to give it some time.

Peter O'Connor

Okay. And just one quick follow-up. The West Musgrave study, so you concentrate terms that you assumed in that? Were they made public at the time? Can you give a guide as to -- we're using the so-called alt terms or the new generation terms that's being announced by several of the companies over the last couple of months.

Andrew Cole

So we have not used the same terms and conditions that you'll have seen a few other companies published with regards to nickel pricing. For example, we've used more conservative numbers than others. So I don't know, have we actually published those out? Yes, we'll might have to come back to that. I don't recall where we actually put them into the PFS document itself, but I can tell you that we have not taken some of the latest term conditions that other nickel companies have reported on in the market.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question is from Paul Young from Goldman Sachs.

Paul Young

Back again on West Musgrave with a follow-up. The second option on the power, is it a gas pipeline? Can you, if you know it, step us through, I guess, the CapEx and OpEx comparisons between the gas pipeline and renewable power?

Andrew Cole

Yes. Good question, Paul. So in terms of a -- we'll start at an NPC level. At an NPC level, a gas pipeline with a gas supply versus a renewable energy farm with a renewal energy supply on the current flow sheet is actually quite comparable in terms of value. So they're actually quite line-ball to one another. What you'd overlay on the top of these two things though are the assumptions you make about the future. So we know that renewable energy is getting more efficient, less cost to build them and producing lower-cost energy if you look backwards. Converse to that, what we know is there's more pressure on carbon. You've got to start making assumptions about carbon price and gas price escalation. So I would articulate, from a very high level, that a renewable energy farm has probably more upside potential in it and a gas pipeline has more downside potential with it -- to it, notwithstanding the risk around building a pipeline and transmitting gas versus building renewable energy farm and using that. So right now, they're both viable options. I -- we put our renewable energy farm in the base case because we think it's very robust. And our aspiration, and I think all of our industry's aspiration, needs to be reduced carbon from the sector. So this actually achieves it and in a quite a reliable way based on technology that's being used elsewhere around the world already.

Paul Young

Yes. We just had a round back on what gas price assumption you're using for the comparison, so I might take that offline. The next question, and just back on Prominent Hill underground expansion, I appreciate that you can't give too much away because the studies and the drilling is still ongoing, but just wanted to sort of flesh out the full scope of that project and fully understand that what a share cost isolation. But when you're basically doubling potentially your mine development -- and yes, you're bringing it forward, but obviously, the size of reserve will grow. So the ongoing mine development, on annual basis, therefore will grow over a long-life project. But what else is in this project with respect to the underground crushers, obviously your mining fleet [indiscernible]? Anything else you can sort of help us to sort of complete the project scope?

Andrew Cole

All of those things you've just talked about, Paul. So it's the complete ecosystem underground and everything to get ore to the primary crusher effectively. So that includes all underground development, all air, ore reticulation, ore crushing, moving ore around, which you can do by trucks or other methods, so it's the complete scope.

And yes, you're right, if you accelerate your annual throughput rate, then we have to accelerate underground development and the generation and maintenance of stoping. However, you should also see a reduction in operating costs just from efficiencies to start with, but the removal of a large part of your trucking fleet and the diesel to do that and all the things that go on with it so -- and that has ventilation benefits. So there's lots of things in there, but the scope is complete, Paul. So when we come out with the study and the decision, we'll be able to articulate -- our intent is to articulate what that complete ecosystem change will look like from capital of shafts to what we truck, what we don't truck, what development will look like, et cetera.

Paul Young

Yes. Great, Andrew. So basically, with all that considered, the $80 million to $150 million is comparison of shafts, we should be thinking something above that on capital considering those other items.

Andrew Cole

Yes. That number that I quoted is just using some external numbers on what a cost to build a shaft and all the things that's winding up, et cetera. Yes, that's right. So you need to add on the time value of bringing forward the capital from extra stuff you do in the future to bring it forward to give you that annual throughput rate increase.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question is from Daniel Morgan from UBS.

Daniel Morgan

Just a quick accounting one on commercial production on Carrapateena. Do you have any update on when you might think that would be? Is that a Q2 thing?

Warrick Ranson

I don't know what -- if that counts as an accounting one. But just to reiterate, Daniel, that all our costs outside of the stockpiled ore that -- from development that we had at first concentrate will start to flow through the P&L through inventory. So what you'll see is, obviously, that -- the metal content out of the first -- and the stockpile that we had to first concentrate, the processing costs associated with that ore basically will be capitalized and so will the revenue offset. And then from then on, we will expense that through inventory and the P&L as per our guidance note.

And we have another question from Mr. David Radclyffe from GMR.

David Radclyffe

So just a quick question here about, obviously, current events that we're seeing in China and really how it relates to concentrate shipments, so whether you're seeing any impact there or interruption? And then the second part of that would then come to, are you seeing any impact or risk to consumables?

Warrick Ranson

Can we share this detail?

Andrew Cole

Yes.

Warrick Ranson

So as far as the first thing to note is that committed deliveries to China for us is not really a feature in our sort of first half sales forecast. And in fact, in 2019, sales to China was -- our actual exposure is quite limited. So we had around about 10% of our revenue went into China. But I think regardless of that, these types of events highlight the importance of being able to produce in the first half of the cost curve because obviously, the inflow from the price -- current market prices is something that we have to also absorb.

I think within China itself, we are already sort of seeing TCRCs revert and -- but I sort of put that in the context of sort of some of the supply constraints that are also becoming evident out of South America. And I think the biggest issues at the moment within China is probably still around the logistics side, so logistics of concentrate in in terms of whether shipping crews are able to land. And then obviously, acid is probably the bigger issue in terms of being able to transport acid across the provincial borders, which also creates -- is creating issues. So accumulation of acid stocks may require some short-term capacity reductions, but for us, it's not a current issue outside of the pricing flow-on.

David Radclyffe

Okay. So little impact from -- in terms of concentrate out. But in terms of consumables, I mean, sure, I assume you get more consumables from China, so ball mills, that type of thing.

Andrew Cole

Yes, we do. We do get some from China. To-date though, we don't foresee, depending on the path this takes -- the coronavirus takes more generally though, we don't see any foreseeable bottlenecks or constraints for the operations.

There's no further questions at this time. I'd like to hand the call back to the speakers for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Andrew Cole

Great. Thank you, operator, and thanks, everybody else, for dialing into the call. If you have any further questions, please call Tom, Tom Dixon, and we'll organize the right people to answer your question. Thank you.

