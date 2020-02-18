The Chemours Company Is About To Recover

The company forecasts 2020 adjusted EBITDA to go up 13% at the mid-point.

On February 13, The Chemours Company (CC), a global chemistry company I have been covering since September 2019, published its 2019 and Q4 results. The investor community was impressed with the second consecutive profit beat and did not pay much attention to lower than expected revenue. The stock soared a stupendous 22%.

Again, as I pointed out in my November coverage, the EPS beat did not tell that much regarding the 2019 financial performance and short-term prospects of this chemical industry heavyweight. Inside 2019 results, there are a few matters that can bolster both bullish and bearish sentiment. Bears will likely point to negative GAAP profit and slipped revenue amid softness in the TiO2 and Fluoroproducts segments, while bulls will surely notice positive free cash flow and management's confidence regarding moderate 2020 growth.

Anyway, the full-year results deserve a much more profound examination required to reassess my sentiment on the stock.

Top line

Expectedly, 2019 results were buffeted by the U.S.-China trade confrontation and illegal imports of HFC refrigerants to the European Union.

In 2019, for the first time since 2015, CC's efforts to turn GAAP net income ended in failure. Profit was sent plunging by revenue contraction and shrinking margins, which, in turn, were caused by soft growth in the company's end markets (e.g., automotive). Other principal culprits of unprofitability were the Netherlands Pension Plan obligations together with onsite remediation at the Fayetteville facility; the latter expenses totaled $150 million and were included in the cost of goods sold (see page 36 of the Form 10-K; remediation is discussed in greater depth in Note 22).

However, the silver lining is that the adjusted figures like EBITDA and EPS purified from the one-off charges were both positive and equaled $1.02 billion and $2.51 respectively.

Speaking about segmental performance, I should say Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies were all afflicted.

The first division (e.g., it manufactures and sells Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion products), which is responsible for the bulk of revenue and adjusted EBITDA, ended 2019 with a 7% revenue slide. Weakness in the automotive and electronics end-markets (as clients optimized their costs of goods sold due to lowered sales outlook) reduced both volumes and prices. Fluoroelastomers produced by CC are used by auto manufacturers in air-intake manifold gaskets, vent hoses, axles, etc. If they scale down their manufacturing plans, chemical companies feel the burn. This is precisely was happened last year. Another culprit was the above-mentioned illegal imports of HFC refrigerants into the European Union that reduced the market share of Chemours' Opteon in the region. CC was not the only company impacted by that. In the article published by Financial Times in January, it was mentioned that for American Orbia/Koura, Honeywell and Chemours, French Arkema, and Japanese Daikin, illegal traffic of hydrofluorocarbons originating in China cost millions in lost profits. During the Q4 analyst conference, Senior Vice President Mr. Newman mentioned that "we are working with the EU member states to help accelerate the implementation of mechanisms and enforcement actions to stop illegal imports". I hope these measures will ultimately bear fruit.

The Chemical Solutions segment that contributes much less to the consolidated figures also failed to deliver revenue growth but impressed with a 25% increase in the adjusted EBITDA despite an 11% drop in annual sales.

Titanium Technologies, the division CC heavily relies on, posted the steepest decline in annual revenue. Its top line contracted 28% due to the market share reduction and lower volumes sold of Ti-Pure titanium dioxide, together with slightly weaker pricing. After all, 2019 adjusted EBITDA more than halved and equaled $505 million. For a broader context, one of its peers, Kronos Worldwide (KRO), has not presented its full-year report yet, but the analyst community anticipates a 4.5% revenue increase.

In sum, the group delivered $5.53 billion in revenue, a 16.8% decline year over year. As I have mentioned above, total sales were not sufficient to cover COGS, opex, interest expense, tax, and turn a profit.

Besides, while lower volumes and weak pricing sent sales plunging, one of CC's most-watched profitability indicators, Return on Invested Capital, expressed as adjusted EBIT divided by average invested capital (the sum of total debt and shareholder equity less cash & cash equivalents) more than halved and fell to 17%.

Also, there are other vital metrics like operating cash flow and FCF. As it was said in the press release, Chemours delivered $169 million in annual free cash flow, defined as net CFFO after outlays allocated to property, plant & equipment. Besides, net cash flow from operations slipped 43% to $650 million; however, Cash Return on Total Capital (Net CFFO/Average total capital) remained in the double-digit territory and equaled 13.3%.

$169 million in free cash flow to equity is great news for dividend investors, as this amount more than adequately covers annual dividend distributions. The flip side is that it was too low to cover all shareholder rewards, as apart from the regular dividends, the company also repurchased shares. According to the 2019 Form 10-K, purchases of treasury stock required $322 million. In this sense, I think the company's capital allocation priorities were not perfect, as, with an enormous debt on the balance sheet, it would be better to use cash to reduce borrowings, not to return it to shareholders.

A cyclopean debt pile and Debt/Equity of more than 590% are still factors worth mentioning in the case of Chemours. In the fourth quarter, borrowings of the company increased marginally, while shareholder equity fell. Now, Total debt/Adjusted EBITDA multiple is over 4x, while Total debt/Net CFFO stands at 6.3x.

CC has a massive cash pile, but even with cash taken into account, a 3x leverage looks worrisome. Among other things, the overleveraged balance sheet is one of the reasons why traditional profitability metrics should be avoided and substituted with total capital-based ones. So, in the future, as market conditions normalize, I hope a portion of the company's recuperated cash flow will be allocated to debt reduction.

2020 Outlook: Slow recovery

The company's executives are confident 2020 can be the year of recovery. CC forecasts adjusted EBITDA to be between $1.05 billion and $1.25 billion, which specifies a 22.5% growth in the best-case scenario and 13% at mid-point.

Analysts are also moderately bullish on the 2020 financials; they anticipate 2020 revenue to improve around 4%, while adjusted EPS might rise almost 28%.

Apart from that, a 20% reduction in 2020 capital investments will likely bolster a substantial increase in free cash flow to $350 million, which is adequate to excessively cover the annual dividend.

Valuation

CC is trading at Enterprise Value/Adjusted EBITDA of 6.2x and Enterprise Value/Net CFFO of 9.7x. Forward EV/Adjusted EBITDA (assuming a 13% improvement) is lower and stands at 5.5x. With no changes in cash flow margin and a 4% revenue growth in 2020, the forward cash flow multiple goes down to 9.4x. In sum, I believe CC is relatively cheap.

Its peers Tronox (TROX), Venator (VNTR), and Kronos Worldwide have not presented their results yet; I will update a more detailed comparison in the article on KRO.

Final thoughts

In sum, for The Chemours Company, 2019 was clearly a mediocre year, and the stock performance reflected it. However, even amid mounting headwinds, the company managed to deliver cash surplus and double-digit Cash Return on Total Capital.

Smuggled greenhouse gas will likely still cause troubles for Chemours' Fluoroproducts segment this year, but I hope measures to stop illegal imports undertaken by authorities and corporations will ultimately bear fruit, and 2020 financial performance will live up to expectations.

I reiterate my long-term bullish outlook, while I also believe in 2020 the stock will recuperate.

