Despite A Short-Term Operational Issue, SunPower's Turnaround Is Well Ahead Of Schedule

If there's one word to describe the solar sector, it would be volatile. From a business standpoint, many of the top tier solar module manufacturers have most of their shipment volumes locked in as much as for the entire forward year. The only variables have been input costs and selling prices which have swung wildly in the past but have been much more stable and predictable in recent years as the levelized cost of solar power fell below grid parity in many markets around the world. One example of the solar sector's volatility is SunPower (SPWR). Just in the past year, SunPower has seen its shares rally but as much as 300%, then collapse by as much as 50% from 52-week highs despite very little changing regarding its operational turnaround. More recently, SunPower shares rallied by over 40% since the start of 2020 only to fall victim to a 24% retracement after a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report. Despite the headline miss, SunPower kept its annual targets unchanged and is well-positioned to capitalize on a potential US residential solar boom this year and next.

The Commercial Segment Disappointment

For the fourth quarter of 2019, SunPower reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 on revenues of $607 million. While non-GAAP EPS was in line with Wall Street expectations, revenues did miss slightly by $8 million. The company also guided for a weaker first-quarter 2020 than analysts were expecting. As a result, analysts' estimates for Q1 2020 were taken down from a -$0.06 EPS loss to -$0.19 loss on a non-GAAP basis.

The root of SunPower's negative surprise was an unexpected loss in the company's Commercial Direct segment. This business unit installs solar systems for commercial applications ranging from big-box retailers to high technology companies. The loss was especially surprising since this business was one of the company's bread and butter profit streams capable of delivering earnings even when the company could not compete effectively in the commoditized panel manufacturing business. In past years, the commercial segment generated healthy margins exceeding 20% and in a recent investor presentation SunPower targeted gross margin for its installation segment at above 20%.

According to the management during its fourth-quarter earnings conference call, project delays resulted in contract liquidated damages. This is almost shocking to hear since the company has been in the commercial installation business for over a decade and should by now have contracts worded appropriately to limit exposure in case of delays beyond the company's control.

We had an unusual number of projects that were delayed by virtue of permits or interconnection issues... Restructuring contracts that were less liable for LDs on things that we shouldn't be liable for that we've had to clean up.

The only reasonable explanation would be an unexpected change in regulations which management at the Commercial Direct unit did not take into consideration. Indications the sales team chased volume instead of quality may have contributed to the company entering into bad contracts. Whatever the exact reason, it was clear by the tone of SunPower's CEO during the conference call he was not happy. In hindsight, the company's SEC filing just two days after Christmas citing the release of 80-90 employees in its SPES installation unit was perhaps foreshadowing the underperformance of the commercial unit. Based on information provided in SunPower's Q4 2019 earnings, the following table shows the vast underperformance of the Commercial Direct unit relative to the company's SPES segment.

SPES Total Channels Commercial Direct Revenues $355.50 $256.70 $98.80 EBITDA $19.00 $23.00 -$4.00 EBITDA Margin 5.34% 8.96% -4.05% Depreciation (Estimate) 0.84% 0.84% 0.84% Gross Margin 13.70% 17.24% 4.50% Operating Expenses (Estimate) 9.20% 9.12% 9.39% Gross Profit $48.70 $44.26 $4.45 Operating Margin 4.50% 8.12% -4.89%

(Data compiled from SunPower's Q4 2019 supplementary metric sheet and supplemental earnings slides. Percentages are relative to each segment's revenues. Dollar figures in millions.)

Based on the CEO's statement during the conference call, the commercial unit underperformed expectations by over $10 million. This implied the company expected gross margin to be at least 16% during the quarter. While still well under the long-term target of over 20% gross margin and while still below the residential unit's Q4 2019 18.2% gross margin, it would have been a big step in the right direction. Fourth-quarter non-GAAP EPS would have also come in at least $0.05 higher under the same quarterly tax rate assumption. Revenues likely would have far exceeded expectations had some of those contracts been recognized as revenues instead of liquidated damages. SunPower had guided for Q4 2019 revenues to come in as high as $720 million in the previous quarter.

Ongoing Positives

2020 Guidance Maintained

The Commercial Direct unit's fiasco aside, there were a lot of bright spots in SunPower's latest earnings report. The first being the company's annual guidance for 2020 remained largely unchanged. The following table shows the company's prior 2020 annual guidance made after its third-quarter earnings and current guidance issued during its fourth-quarter earnings release.

Maxeon Solar OLD Maxeon Solar NEW SunPower OLD SunPower New Revenues $1000-$1200 $1100-$1300 $1200-$1400 $1200-$1400 Gross Margin 9-12% 9-12% 14-17% 14-17% Adjusted EBITDA $65-$85 $65-$85 $65-$85 $60-$90

(Data compiled from SunPower's November 2019 investment supplementary slides and Q4 2019 supplemental earnings slides. Differences in bold and all dollar figures in millions.)

As the table shows, annual gross margin for the SunPower business was kept the same despite what could be a similar $10-15 million EBITDA hit in the first quarter from its Commercial Direct unit. For full 2020, SunPower only expects the Commercial Direct unit to contribute to $5 million in adjusted EBITDA. At stable year-over-year revenues and assuming the prior anticipated gross margin for this segment, the Commercial Direct unit could have contributed to about $35 million in annual adjusted EBITDA. That is a very significant difference which should have knocked gross margin down by 2.5% at the midpoint for the company's annual revenue guidance. Instead, the only slightly negative annual revision was the lowering of adjusted EBITDA's low end range from $65 million to $60 million in order to compensate on the potential impact of contract liquidated damages.

However, the company's annual adjusted EBITDA revision was mixed with some potential positivity. The upper range was raised by $5 million on potential positive impact from SunPower's new storage products. Based on early indications, Equinox residential storage products set to debut in the second quarter could see stronger than anticipated second-half demand.

now we're thinking that in Q4, we could be north of 20% attached before new designs or even higher than that... we see the pricing on the storage being at least margin equivalent, if not margin accretive.

Assuming residential installation pricing remains fairly stable which it has during the past three quarters, the top end of SunPower's annual revenue guidance only implies 16-17% growth which is slightly below the 20% top end range for its Channels unit which is mostly residential business. The midpoint shipment guidance for SunPower's Commercial Direct unit only calls for 2-3% growth. Given the recent troubles around Commercial Direct, it would not be unreasonable to assume guidance for this unit to be fairly conservative.

Thus as long as installed system pricing does not decline by more than 3% on average this year, the upper range for SunPower's 2020 annual revenue guidance could be met even without any incremental storage revenues and gross profits. If storage demand in the second half is as strong as current attach rates suggest, the company could easily surpass the high end of revenue expectations by 10% or more.

Although SunPower did raise its Maxeon manufacturing unit's annual revenue guidance up by almost 10% from guidance given three months ago, this is likely less significant because the company is capacity-constrained for its proprietary IBC modules. This means assuming module pricing remains stable and product mix remains constant, any revenue upside surprises would have to result from increased P Series shipments manufactured by its Chinese joint venture partner. Due to the joint venture business relationship and the more commoditized nature of its P Series, incremental gross profit from increased P Series shipments may only be at around 10%.

Continued Gross Margin Improvements

The most important operating metrics long-term investors should follow closely are gross margins for each of SunPower's business segments. Obviously gross margin helps determine a company's profitability but in SunPower's case gross margin trends are even more important. SunPower is currently in the middle of a product cycle transition. If the company's previous manufacturing cost target guidance is accurate, SunPower could become an ongoing viable player in the solar industry once again.

Since I have written about the company's product transition in greater detail in a previous article, I will only summarize how this transition has impacted its manufacturing gross margin represented by its SunPower Technologies [SPT] business segment. As the chart below shows, adjusted non-GAAP SPT gross margin went from -0.4% in Q1 2019 to 18% in Q4 2019. This manufacturing business was for many years a drag on SunPower's profitability due to the higher cost structure of the proprietary technology used in its solar modules. In the latest quarter, the SPT segment generated almost four times more in adjusted EBITDA, before inter-segment elimination, than the company's SPES installation business.

(Data compiled from SunPower's Q4 2019 supplementary metric sheet and Q4 2019 quarterly SEC filing. Q4 2019 gross margins further adjusted for an approximate $20 million margin benefit from the sale of a legacy asset. All gross margin figures shown are non-GAAP.)

What is more amazing than the magnitude of gross margin gains is the company's new A Series product manufacturing capacity. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, quarterly A Series manufacturing capacity was still only 75 MW compared to an ultimate target of almost 500 MW once older manufacturing lines become fully converted. Despite only having a fraction of its manufacturing capacity converted to newer A Series production, Q4 2019 SPT gross margin improved by over 2% while blended average selling prices [ASP] improved by 16% sequentially in the first full quarter of constant A Series capacity of 75 MW.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 SPT Total Revenues $230.60 $314.90 $333.80 $414.70 SPT MW Shipped 448 637 677 732 SPT ASP $0.51 $0.49 $0.49 $0.57 A Series Quarterly Capacity 18 MW 25 MW 75 MW 75MW

(Data compiled from SunPower's Q4 2019 supplementary metric sheet. Revenue figures in dollars. ASP figures in dollars per watt.)

In the first full quarter of constant A Series capacity at just 75 MW, SunPower's SPT unit's adjusted EBITDA more than doubled from $32 million in Q3 2019 to $77 million in Q4 2019 despite only a 50 MW increase in A Series capacity for a full quarter. As conversion rates increase this year, EBITDA margin for the SPT segment will only improve.

Despite the vast underperformance of the Commercial Direct unit, consolidated gross margin continued to improve each quarter to an estimated 17.5% in the fourth quarter 2019, after adjusting for a one-time legacy asset sale gain. SPES residential installation gross margin continued to normalize throughout the company's restructuring and hit 18.2% in the final quarter of 2019. Since the company's normalized gross margin target for its SPES installation business is only consistent with historical levels near 20-25%, recent gains are less impressive than the SPT segment's turnaround. From what happened with the Commercial Direct unit, nothing is a given, but a longer term target to normalized levels consistent with the industry's average should be an unspectacular but achievable goal.

Final Thoughts

The question many investors may be asking is if SunPower's 25% two-day share decline was justified after its fourth-quarter earnings release. The answer can be both yes and no, depending on time frame. For short-term traders looking for additional fuel to run SPWR higher to mirror three-month 100% plus gains by manufacturing peers such as Enphase Energy (ENPH) and Daqo New Energy (DQ), the answer would be yes. Even a slight disappointment at any level would be enough for momentum traders to sell first and ask questions later. After all, SunPower shares had already rallied 50% in just the past six weeks so profit-taking on a lack of additional stimulus seemed warranted.

Headlines suggesting SunPower guided for 2020 losses after a profitable turnaround last year didn't help either. While this statement is technically true, it doesn't accurately portray the company's ongoing finances. On a GAAP level, SunPower did make money in 2019 due to business divestitures and investment gains totaling over $200 million. However, on an operational non-GAAP basis, SunPower lost $42.2 million in fiscal 2019. Due to an unfavorable supply contract signed over a dozen years ago, SunPower should lose money this year on a GAAP basis. While the company did not provide a non-GAAP EPS guidance for 2020, management does project adjusted EBITDA to grow by slightly over 50% at the current midpoint guidance range.

Thus operationally as detailed above, business operations are improving for the company. However, any investors buying SunPower should understand fully why the company is expected to post a GAAP loss this year despite the operational turnaround. In 2007, the company signed a 10-year polysilicon supply agreement with US-based Hemlock which locked in purchase prices estimated to range between $50/kg in the contract's first year in 2010 and $25/kg in the last year of the contract in 2020. Back when polysilicon was in short supply and pricing spiked above $400/kg, this contract appeared extremely beneficial. As time passed, more supply came online and pricing tanked to below $20/kg in recent years. Most recently spot pricing in China averaged under $9/kg for solar mono-grade polysilicon. As a result, SunPower is most likely selling its US supply contracted around $25/kg at a steep loss and buying the same product in China to avoid additional logistical expenses since SunPower's manufacturing capacity is located in Asia. As a result, SunPower expects $111 million in losses during 2020 due to unfavorable contracted pricing terms.

The good news is 2020 is the last year of this disadvantageous supply agreement. Excluding the negative impact of this purchase obligation, the non-GAAP operational profits SunPower expects to generate this year will further expand to GAAP profits next year. For investors willing to hold SPWR for the next two, three, or more quarters, the recent post-earnings sell-off would thus be unjustified because based on forward GAAP earnings potential, SunPower based on my analysis is the cheapest among US-listed solar equipment manufacturers.

Lastly, the recent operational results from the company's Commercial Direct unit were clearly disappointing, but should be fixable. It was not a disappointment from a demand perspective which could be longer lasting but rather an operational mistake. Adjusting badly-worded contracts to reflect current regulations would be a lot easier to remedy than industry issues beyond the company's direct control. If SunPower has been conservative in its guidance for addressing this business unit's problems, lowered expectations could make exceeding Wall Street estimates in the coming quarters that much easier.

