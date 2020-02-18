On An Island In The Sun: A Look At Solar (Video)

We have been following the bullish patterns in First Solar (FSLR) and the Guggenheim Solar ETF (TAN) since the lows in 2017 but especially off the 2018 lows. They have what we call "nested" setups. That is where several Fractal degree of Elliott Wave initiation patterns are stacked together and ready to break out into the "heart" of the larger moves. In the video below we take a close look at TAN and many of the individual solar names. We also checked in with our resident fundamental expert for her take on the sector as a whole, as well as her favorite names and how that aligns with our chart projections.

As mentioned above, TAN is breaking out from an ideal nested setup of "ones & twos". The low it held in 2017, though deep, completed a very nice five waves up and three-wave retrace from 2012. This is the first "one-two" at the Primary degree. From there, TAN got another five waves up and three-wave retrace (again deep) into October 2018, holding support for another "(1)-(2)" this time as Intermediate degree sub-waves inside the start of the Primary 3. Off that 2018 low, we followed it up very carefully as it got the next 5 waves up as the next sub-wave degree "1" inside the start of the Intermediate "(3)" of Primary wave 3. While the retrace from there as "2" was more shallow than normal, that is not unexpected with such a coiled setup at multiple degrees.

It is possible for some additional small degree consolidation in TAN, but it should certainly hold the 30s now on the way to 60s into 2021. Ideal support is now 34s, and once it reaches ~46+ it should hold the 40s from that point on. Before we jump into discussing the individual companies and their charts, let's talk a little about the fundamentals for solar in general.

Solar companies present an interesting challenge for traditional fundamental analysis. As Lyn Alden Schwartzer points out, since solar companies are consistently unprofitable, many of the standard metrics for valuation are just not very useful. In fact, if profitability were the only metric used, she says that most solar companies might as well carry big "don't invest here" signs.

But if that is the case why would Lyn also be bullish a name like FSLR? Basically, one has to be of the opinion that their profitability will improve. One of the key steps to this is reducing costs, and the following chart from the Department of Energy does show a gradual reduction in solar energy costs.

According to Lyn, since solar is increasingly a commoditized business, and those often struggle, finding the few that have a specific "edge" is important. For instance, First Solar is the U.S. leader in utility-scale solar, and is now focused primarily on manufacturing highly efficient panels. Lyn also really likes FSLR because "they have the strongest balance sheet in the solar industry, with far more cash than debt." The market has certainly punished FSLR for its lack of profitability (it is down 82% from the 2008 high) but Lyn is "cautiously optimistic" on First Solar's ability to become consistently profitable over the next decade.

From an Elliott Wave perspective, we certainly share that optimistic view on FSLR. Like TAN above FSLR can be described as a "nested" setup. It has the same Primary degree "P.1-P.2" off the 2012 low, with 5 waves up into the 2014 high and then 3 waves down retracing nearly 61.8% of that move into the 2017 low. From there, another 5 waves up for a perfect subwave (1) at the Intermediate degree into the April 2018 high hitting the exact .618 Fibonacci extension of the projected Primary 3. This is highly consistent with expectations for Avi Gilburt's "Fibonacci PinBall" inside a high probability third wave. That move got a 3-wave retrace just under the 61.8% retrace for the (2), and like in TAN, from there we followed the progress in the next 5 waves up very closely as the Minor degree wave 1 inside the (3) of Primary 3.

At the top of that wave 1 in August and up nearly 90% from the wave (2) low, many investors were getting "FOMO." However, we knew that there was a high probability of yet another retrace, and that the next 3-wave "abc" move as the 2 would complete the third set of "ones & twos" providing a superb entry. The turn up from that 2 would put FSLR into the heart of the "three of three (of three)". That is the Minor degree wave 3 inside the Intermediate degree wave (3) inside the Primary degree wave (circle) 3 that technically started back in 2017. This is the strongest part of an Elliott Wave structure that covers the most ground. Just the Minor degree 3 in FSLR (shown in more detail below) targets 119s to as high as 177.

In FSLR, the 46.60 region was ideal support for the wave 2 as the 61.8%, although the c wave could have extended toward 42.50 it looks like the reversal off the January 49.25 low is on its way to confirming the start of the next series of subwaves. While TAN is already well on the way toward the target in the 60s, the similar move here in FSLR is just starting, and using the recent low as support, the Risk:Reward is really outstanding. As you can see, we really like FSLR but there are other solar charts to discuss and opportunities to uncover.

In the video, we went through the TAN holdings in order of their weightings. The next names discussed were SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Enphase Energy (ENPH), Scatec Solar (SSO.OSL), Xinyi Solar (0968-HKG), Sunrun (RUN), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI), and Atlantica Yield (AY). These all have potential for more upside longer term but near term appear to have less room to run compared with the setup we identified above in TAN and FSLR.

The only really concerning name though was TerraForm Power (TERP). This chart clearly counts as an ABC corrective bounce off the 2015 low completing the 5th wave of the Intermediate degree (C.) wave into a perfect 61.8% retrace as a larger Primary degree B wave. The corresponding C wave easily projects down toward the low-single digits. It is really too bad, b/c as a UMD alum I have a natural inclination to be bullish anything with the name "TERP." Oh well, as the Elliott Wave is all about analyzing #sentiment, I will trust the chart on this one and stay away. Instead, I will cheer for Chol Marial and the rest of the UMD Terrapins in March while watching my FSLR shares tick toward 64.

The next three names are more interesting; they are smaller components of TAN. SunPower (SPWR) had an equally spectacular swan dive from grace as FSLR into its 2012 low. While it too had a nice strong move up into 2014 it could not hold the same 2017 low as FSLR and drifted lower into December 2018 making it count very different. SPWR is more likely in a larger corrective move up, but in the near term could benefit from the trends in TAN and FSLR.

Lyn adds that SunPower has found a niche becoming the leader in commercial-scale solar, though they have also been strong in the residential market. Their specialization in high-efficiency panels packing in more power per square foot is crucial to small and medium installations and less so for FSLR's utility scale. In late 2019, they also announced plans to split operations with Maxeon Solar being the manufacturing side and SunPower focusing on installation and servicing. While she has been bullish SPWR in the past she is not so enamored now and certainly prefers FSLR more.

It will not likely take a decade to complete the spin-off but the more limited and choppier upside projected does not seem out of place given those potential changes.

The last two Daqo New Energy (DQ) and JinkoSolar (JKS) are Chinese firms with chart patterns that share similar wave pattern potential for continued immediate moves higher in-line with TAN and FSLR. DQ might be inside a larger degree "Diagonal" wave structure, but the 1-2 off the 2018 low inside the "(C.)" of a larger Primary 3 aligns perfectly with the same bullish subwaves in the others. The 3 of (C.) should hold support in the 50 region and continue toward 135-140 into later this year or early 2021.

JKS might be inside a larger degree C wave up from the 2018 low but the 5 waves up from there and 3 waves down to a 50% retrace is such a clean example of a perfect Elliott Wave structure it could be in a textbook. The strong subsequent turns up from October 2019 and January 2020 are indicative of the start to a (3)rd. Ideal support is now 22-20 region and 3rd of (3) should continue toward 48-65 into 2021.

Lyn adds that, "in general Chinese solar firms, due to cost advantages, have enjoyed faster growth, but they are more at risk from punitive tariffs and commoditization." And while we enjoy diversification, the projected moves on these are not drastically different than FSLR so like TAN we too would keep them at a smaller weighting.

STOCK WAVES: Where fundamental analysis meets technical analysis for highest-probability investment opportunities! "Join Stockwaves, it is fantastic!" (JB) "Stockwaves is my bread and butter, and that's only catching maybe 10% of the charts they throw out! I had 7-10x+ trades with SW last year, and dozens more that were "slackers" (LOL) with "only" 3-4-5x returns. Amazing!" (Nicole) "You should subscribe to Stock Waves for individual stocks. Zac, Garrett ... and Lyn are doing a great job. I like the service a lot." (SP500_trader) Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.