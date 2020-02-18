Buffett-Style Free Cash Analysis Of Dividend Aristocrat: 3M

Buffett-style Free Cash Flow Analysis of 3M illustrates that the stock price is too rich for consideration at this time.

Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing (MMM) pays a nice, rising dividend, but the global economic growth picture tells us that the price may fall more over the next quarter of two. Patience is recommended.

A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has paid a rising dividend (with increases every year) for at least 25 consecutive years. When a company cuts its dividend (or fails to increase it) in any given year, it falls off the list and cannot get back in this elite company again for 25 years. An example of a widely owned company that fell off the list is General Electric (GE) after management decided it needed to cut the dividend to preserve capital for operations and to lessen its need for additional debt.

Company Overview

MMM is a diversified company with operations in 70 countries. Its operations are divided into five segments: Industrial (~37% of sales), Safety & Graphics (~21%), Health Care (~18%), Electronics & Energy (~17%) and Consumer (15%).

Q4 2019 results were disappointing, and current global economic conditions are likely to bring more of the same. Also, investors should be aware of continuing legal problems regarding the possible use and disposal of harmful substances in certain products. The charge in the last quarter was $0.29 per share, and investors should expect litigation charges to continue through the next year.

We expect the company to reach the low end of its EPS (earnings per share) guidance of $9.30-9.75 per share. That would still be an improvement from 2019, but there are headwinds that could make even that goal difficult to achieve, as discussed in the Industry Outlook section below.

MMM is a shareholder-friendly company with a good history of dividend increases and share buybacks. It has reduced shares outstanding by about 2.5% per year over the past decade.

The company is also a seasoned acquirer and relatively adept at integrating new business units into its operations.

Industry Outlook

Since the company is so diversified with operations serving so many different industries, its prospects are best defined by general trends in the global economy.

Growth in the EZ (eurozone) came in flat last quarter at 0.1%. GDP growth in Germany (typically the engine drive European growth) was 0.0%, creating a drag on the continental economy. France and Italy posted negative growth for the period, -0.1% and -0.3%, respectively. Exports to China are falling due to the COVID-19 (Wuhan novel corona virus) lockdown of as many as 700 million Chinese workers. The Chinese government wants many of them to go back to work, but many are stuck behind quarantine blockades and cannot return to the factories.

United Airlines (UAL) has discontinued all flights to/from the China mainland and Hong Kong until late April due to concerns stemming from the disease, employee feedback and the lack of demand. Cruise lines have cancelled all cruises in and around China. Hotels are closing across the country: Hilton temporarily closed 150 of its 225 hotels in China; Wyndham Hotels closed 1,000 (70%) of its hotels in mainland China; auto plants in the country will remain closed until sometime in March, resulting in a reduction in production of 1.7 million cars in 2020, or a decline of 32% year over year.

With so many people still under quarantine and unable to return to work, it may be weeks before the Chinese economy regains full strength, assuming that the spread of the COVID-19 virus can be contained. That is going to hurt both the Chinese economy and the global economy in the first quarter of 2020, affecting demand for MMM products.

Dividend History

MMM pays a current dividend of $5.88 per share, or 3.65% yield. The company has increased its dividend for 61 consecutive years. The most recent increase was only 5.9%, which is still well above the rate of inflation. However, the compound annual average rate of dividend increases has been 11% over the last five years and 10.9% over the last ten. That is consistency and proves the company is focused on returning hard-earned cash to its shareholders.

The next five years will probably find shareholders receiving somewhat smaller annual increases than the 10-year average but still well above the rate of inflation - probably in the range of 6-7%. If you open the MMM dividend growth tab on Seeking Alpha, you will find that the increases vary depending upon how well the company’s bottom line improved. Some years the increase the increase was meager (as low as 2%), but in others it was huge (as high as 45%). What matters is that over the long run, the company is generous in its dividend policy.

The consensus estimated forward payout ratio is about 62%. The trailing payout ratio is about 75%. My estimated forward payout ratio is 63%. Any way you slice it, the dividend is well-covered and the payout ratio is manageable.

Buffett-Style Free Cash Flow Analysis

First, we need some inputs before we can start the calculations:

Market Price Per Share = $161.01

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $12,971,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $9,222,000,000

Working Capital = $3,749,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $17,518,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 585,300,000

Next, we need to adjust the market price (Wall Street) for the company’s use of debt (excessive or reasonable). We do this using our Sherlock Debt Divisor.

The debt divisor rewards companies that use leverage judiciously by lowering the price; while, for companies that use what our algorithm considers excessive (or potentially dangerous in times of economic contraction), it raises the price that is used in calculating our other ratios.

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/ (Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $161.01 - (($3,749,000,000 - $17,518,000,000)/ 585,300,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $161.01 - ($-23.53) = $184.54

Wall Street Analysis of MMM

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $184.54

Net Income per diluted share = $4,570,000,000/585,300,000

= $7.81

Depreciation per diluted share = $1,593,000,000/585,300,000

= $2.72

Capital Spending per diluted share = $1,699,000,000/585,300,000

= $2.90

$7.81 + $2.72 - $2.90 = $7.63

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $184.54/$7.63 = 24.19

A ratio of 24 is considered average by the algorithm and our Friedrich Legend (just click on the link and the scroll down).

For those who may question the power of this foundational ratio, please consider reading our 60-year back test.

With fundamentals for the industry deteriorating, I would wait for the situation in China with the COVID-19 to stabilize and begin improving significantly before considering an entry in this stock.

Main Street Analysis of MMM

Here, we want to determine how well MMM is allocating capital to create additional free cash flows for future growth. For this, we use FROIC, FCF (free cash flow) Return On Invested Capital. It is very similar to the traditional return on invested capital ratio, except that the FCF calculation is different in that we eliminate annual changes in balance sheet items because these vary little over the long term and we are really interested in just the things that are sustainable and completely within the control of management. This method ignores one-time events and focuses on operational efficiency as opposed to accounting efficiency.

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

Net Income per diluted share = $4,570,000,000/585,300,000

= $7.81

Depreciation per diluted share = $1,593,000,000/585,300,000

= $2.72

Capital Spending per diluted share = $1,699,000,000/585,300,000

= $2.90

Revenue Growth Rate TTM = 0%

[(($7.81 + $2.72) (100%)) - $2.90 = $7.63

Long-Term Debt = $17,518,000,000

Shareholders' Equity = $10,063,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 585,300,000

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

$7.63/$47.12 = 16.19%

FROIC = 16%

This is considered good (better than average, but not quite excellent) by our algorithm. FROIC needs to be above 20% to be considered excellent.

Friedrich Algorithm Assessment of MMM

Notice that up until the last two years, most of the data file above was either green or yellow. This shows great consistency. Remember: green is excellent, yellow is good, orange is average and red is bad. Even though there is more red now than in the past, overall the company results are still average.

(Source: Friedrich Global Research)

According to the chart above it is easy to see that MMM was a buy back in 2011 but has been a hold ever since, according to the Friedrich algorithm.

Conclusion

With the expectation we have for a difficult global growth environment over the next 3-6 months, MMM remains a Hold, even at the current price level that is 35% below its high of almost two years ago.

Investors looking for consistently rising dividends may want to consider shares of MMM once the global growth picture brightens after the COVID-19 scare is under control and the economic impact to multinational corporate earnings is better understood.

If you are interested in more analysis of Dividend Aristocrats, please consider my blog, "Buffett Style Analysis of Dividend Aristocrats." At the bottom of the blog are links to all my most recent aristocrat articles, including Coca-Cola (KO), Pepsi (PEP), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Caterpillar (CAT), Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and more to come.

At Friedrich Global Research, we stick to the numbers. We do analysis like what you saw in this article, but for 20,000 stocks from 36 counties around the world. We also provide model portfolios ranging from ultra conservative to aggressive growth, so you can apply our research to your investing easily. Interested? Go here to sign up today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.



Mark Bern, CFA, and Mycroft Friedrich collaborate on the Friedrich Global Research marketplace offering.