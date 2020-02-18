Nintendo's Uncertain And Lackluster Future Outside Of The Switch

More successful in its IP expansion efforts through boosting retail, opening Nintendo theme parks and releasing future Nintendo films but revenue will still be small compared to its video games business.

One problem with the video game companies such as Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI), Take-Two (TTWO), Electronic Arts (EA) and Sony (SNE) is that it is a hit-driven industry. Just take a look at Take-Two which saw its stock soar last year based on the success of Red Dead Redemption Two but recently fell over 10% because there was no similar success story. This is also a common problem in the film industry where movie studios are dependent on releasing hit movies every year. However, Disney (DIS) appears to be in a unique situation whereby it has largely avoided the cyclical nature of the entertainment industry through the success of its recurring revenue businesses.

Simply taking a look at this great infographic provided by Statista demonstrates the risk of Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) over-reliance on the hit and miss gaming console. For every Wii, Nintendo DS or GameBoy, there is a GameCube or Wii U that has a significant negative impact on revenue and net income.

An over-reliance on its gaming consoles have meant that Nintendo has yet to hit the revenue it earned in 2009 from the success of its 2006 launch of the Wii (as seen below). The hit and miss cyclical nature of Nintendo is particularly problematic as Nintendo Switch sales should be hitting its peak right around now (2020) and will face stiff competition from the launch of the PS5 and new Xbox, estimated to be releasing later in 2020.

Furthermore, several video game analysts have been less than bullish on the future of console gaming in general. In a 2019 FT article, an industry analyst Pelham Smithers was quoted as saying "the real change to Nintendo’s business model is going to be 5G [mobile] and the ability to stream games." This is indicative of the belief that the attractiveness of console gaming is increasingly under threat from mobile gaming and possibly cloud gaming in the future.

Hence, if Nintendo is able to create sizable streams of recurring revenue outside of its console gaming systems, I believe that Nintendo could see significant expansion of its valuation multiples as it provides for downside protection in case of any gaming console flops.

Current Revenue Breakdown

Current revenue is heavily skewed towards revenue from dedicated gaming consoles (Switch and to a much lesser extent 3DS). This made up 96.2% of 9-month trailing revenue for 2019 which isn't much different from the previous year where it consisted of 96.5% of total revenue. Hence, it is clear from its heavy dependence on its gaming consoles, that any flop post Switch would have a significant detrimental effect on future revenues.

Its company President in 2019 said that Nintendo's strategy consisted of 3 pillars - the dedicated video game platform business, the mobile business, and the IP expansion business. This article will thus be a discussion on the current developments and future prospects of its mobile and IP expansion business.

Recurring Video Game Revenues

Nintendo has also made efforts to create more recurring video game revenues that will be able to avoid the video game console cycles. It has been a long-time coming but following in the footsteps of Sony's PlayStation Plus and Microsoft's Xbox Live is the Switch Online. It is relatively cheap where an annual membership for an individual costs only $20 while a family subscription (up to 8 users) costs only $35. It allows for multiplayer online, saving gameplay on the cloud and access to classic and popular NES and SNES games.

State of Nintendo's Mobile Business

Why investors are eager for Nintendo to establish a significant foothold in mobile gaming is clear. The below infographic by dci makes obvious the opportunity. Mobile gaming is powering the growth of gaming revenue and is expected to be worth $165.9 billion in 2020 with around 57% of global gaming revenue market share. Yet, while many gaming companies have benefited greatly from the meteoric growth rates of mobile gaming over the past few years, Nintendo has been notably left out.

SensorTower estimates that while global mobile gaming spend is expected to be around $165.9 billion in 2020 alone, Nintendo has only just recently hit $1 billion of lifetime earnings in its mobile gaming. More troubling is the fact that over 60% of this came from the Fire Emblem game which was launched in 2017 and its popularity has been largely confined to Japan. With the exception of Fire Emblem Heroes, Nintendo has had a huge monetization problem with its mobile games. SensorTower found that while several of Nintendo's mobile games had success with the number of downloads, this did not translate into revenue. For example, Super Mario Run is its most popular with 244 million downloads and Mario Kart Tour has had 147 million downloads, yet both barely earned more than $70 million as opposed to Fire Emblem Heroes which has had only around 18 million downloads.

Its different results in Fire Emblem Heroes and the rest of its mobile games can be attributed to the lack of incentive for users to spend on its games. Screenrant argues that "Fire Emblem Heroes has balanced its experience well by giving enough free content that most players will feel satisfied, while still allowing deeper spending money to really help. It's a balance that Nintendo's other mobile games have simply struggled to find."

I believe that Nintendo's lack of success with mobile gaming is due to a lack of effort on an internal belief that Nintendo mobile games would canibalize its console gaming. This is perhaps not wrong, after all, if users could play their favorite Nintendo games on their mobile phones, why would they possibly purchase a Switch or any Nintendo console.

Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at Niko Partners, summarised Nintendo's lackluster efforts in mobile gaming extremely well in a series of Tweets that also shows what's wrong with its current mobile games.

According to a 2019 CNBC article, "Mobile games may be Nintendo’s answer to waning sales of its aging handheld devices," Louise Shorthouse, an analyst at IHS Markit highlighted the difficulties of developing a successful mobile game business:

The limited success of Nintendo’s existing mobile game portfolio — developed in conjunction with some of the leading mobile games studios from Japan — underlines that it takes a lot more than well-established games brands to succeed in the fast-moving and highly competitive mobile games market

While its in-house mobile games have done extremely poorly, it has found some success with Pokemon Go which has become a global phenomenon. In 2016, based on Nintendo's earnings report, Quartz calculates that Nintendo takes around a 19% cut of the game. With the game having earned $3 billion thus far, this would mean Nintendo has earned around $600 million (assuming around a 20% cut), which would make it among its most successful mobile game. This clearly shows the value of Nintendo's IP, that if done right, mobile games based on Nintendo's IP could be worth a lot. Pokemon Go took in $3 billion despite little monetization efforts and in-game transactions that other companies such as EA and Take-Two have become famous for. However, based on Nintendo's current efforts, it would be difficult to project Nintendo's mobile efforts as becoming incredibly successful in the near future.

IP-expansion efforts outside of video games

In a bid to diversify its revenue streams, Nintendo in recent years had announced that it would be expanding the use of its valuable IP beyond its video games business.

According to a 2016 article by Business Insider, Tatsumi Kimishima, the company's president said, "We are now expanding how we leverage Nintendo IP in various ways beyond our traditional use of them predominantly within the dedicated video game platform business." This led analysts such as Jeffries analyst Atul Goyal to proclaim that

We believe the value of Nintendo intellectual property is enormous and will eventually be unlocked over a 3-5 year period

His bullishness on the value of Nintendo's IP is not misplaced. It was reported that in 2018, the Pokemon Company (of which Nintendo has a 1/3 stake) earned $2.9 billion in revenue. Considering that the $2.9 billion does not include Switch revenue (though it does include Pokemon video games revenue), Nintendo's Mario and Zelda franchises should be able to bring in at least $2.5-3 billion of revenue (including video games sales).

It has been nearly 4 years since that announcement and there have been some progress with regards to expanding the use of Nintendo's vast IP. Here's a look at some of these efforts.

A great example of the potential of expanding the use of its IP is Disney. According to the below graph provided by Statista, Disney's retail and other business brings in about $1.6 billion while its licensing and publishing business brought in $1.06 billion in 2018 for a total of $4.65 billion. This amounted to around 7.6% of Disney's 2018 total revenue.

Nintendo's 'other' business which includes mobile gaming, IP income and other miscellaneous, has a 2019 run rate of around $450 million. I believe that there's potential for Nintendo to achieve a run-rate of at least $1-1.2 billion in 3-5 years due to its plans to boost retail, open Nintendo theme parks with Universal and release Nintendo films. It must be noted that Nintendo's revenues from these segments will be significantly lower than Disney's since Nintendo will be entering these businesses (theme parks and films) with Universal and its subsidiaries.

Nintendo theme parks. Nintendo theme parks will be coming to 3 different Universal Studios theme parks, in Osaka, Orlando and Los Angeles. The first one will be opening in Japan later in 2020, in time for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo while the Orlando one will open in 2023.

Theme parks are actually a surprisingly profitable business particularly for Disney and Universal (seen below) who are able to consistently increase revenue by increasing ticket prices without seeing reduced attendance. Assuming that each of the 3 Universal Studios earns $1 billion annually on average, a percentage of this will go to Nintendo as part of its licensing agreement.

Universal also has a similar agreement with Warner Brothers and JK Rowling for the licensing of Harry Potter in several Universal Studios theme parks. While the licensing and royalties terms are not known to the public, Forbes estimated that JK Rowling earns 'low double-digit millions' from the parks. Considering that the royalty fees for Harry Potter needs to be shared with Warner Brothers, I estimate that Nintendo would be able to earn at least $150 million from park revenues which would be about 5% of revenue at the 3 Universal Studios that are opening Nintendo theme parks.

Nintendo Films: Another exciting upcoming use of Nintendo's IP is the future releases of Nintendo films. According to IGN, Nintendo is on track to release an animated Mario film in 2022 in conjunction with Illumination (home of Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets). While film adaptations of video games have been generally busts, there have been some recent successes. Detective Pikachu earned $430 million on a $150 million budget while according to Variety, the recently released Sonic film has had good reviews and earned $58 million over the 3-day weekend (highest for a video game film) and $43 million internationally.

If Nintendo's upcoming Mario movie is successful, I am confident that Nintendo will be more willing to turn more of its IP (Mario, Pokemon and Zelda franchises) into films and TV shows. This will in turn boost retail sales, which has been the case for Disney. I estimate that in 5 years, if Nintendo is able to release 2-3 Nintendo related films and 1 TV show with Universal, it should have no problem earning at least $100 million.

Nintendo Toys & Retail: Disney is able to earn around $1.5 billion of retail revenue and I believe that Nintendo can earn at least $250 million in retail revenue. It is able to earn more than its Films and Theme Parks segments simply because it would be able to operate these stores on its own. Currently, Disney has 330 stores worldwide while Nintendo currently has two (one in New York, opened in 2005 and another in Tel Aviv, opened in 2019). A Tokyo store is also in the works, yet 3 stores is a far cry from Disney's 330. I am confident that given the popularity of Nintendo's IP as well as possible boost from its upcoming films, Nintendo should be able to open 30-50 stores within 5 years.

Non Console Gaming Revenue Conclusion

While I believe that Nintendo should be able to increase its non console gaming revenues from $440 million to $1.2-1.5 billion, this is no guarantee. I believe that my estimates are conservative, especially given Disney's out of this world success. However, nothing is guaranteed and licensing/royalty terms have not been made public. However, while I am bullish on Nintendo's non gaming business expansion, its lack of success in mobile gaming (a $68.5 billion industry according to TechCrunch) is a huge barrier towards becoming a business with more consistent revenues. After all, projecting its other business to be worth $1.2-1.5 billion is still only 10% of Nintendo's 2018 total revenues. Hence, its non gaming IP expansion success would be great but still small. It would take more consistent growth in mobile gaming for me to be more bullish on Nintendo.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.