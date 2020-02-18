Craig Hemke: Is Coronavirus Responsible For Recent Stock Market Moves?

He also talks about the recent action in the gold price, his views on the JPMorgan precious metals manipulation case, and his thoughts on the meteoric rise in the palladium market.

With the unfortunate coronavirus affecting many, especially in China, it's not a surprise that it's become the go-to rationale for most of the latest Wall Street market moves. But is it really the coronavirus that's causing the markets to go up or down? Or could it again be the Plunge Protection Team (aka the president's Working Group on Capital Markets) that's really dictating the action?

Fortunately, Craig Hemke of TFMetals joined me on the show this week to explain what's really going on, and what's responsible for some of the counter-intuitive moves we're seeing. In the interview, he also talks about the recent action in the gold price, his views on the JPMorgan (JPM) precious metals manipulation case, and his thoughts on the meteoric rise in the palladium market.

