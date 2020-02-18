Pier 1 Imports To Pursue Court-Supervised Sale - Equityholders Likely To End Up With Nothing

Pier One has already begun the process of delisting the stock from the NYSE and will likely commence trading on the Pink Sheets Market soon. In my opinion, investors should sell existing positions and move on.

Sales proceeds will likely be insufficient to cover creditor claims. As a result, equityholders need to prepare for being wiped-out.

Company has filed for chapter 11 and will pursue a court-supervised sale with bids due by late March and court confirmation expected by late April.

I have covered Pier 1 Imports (PIR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Last month, I discussed my expectations for ailing home decoration retailer Pier 1 Imports to file for bankruptcy "in the not too distant future to successfully execute on announced store closures and secure debtor-in-possession financing" after the company reported another set of disappointing quarterly results.

Photo: Pier 1 store closing at Rivers Avenue in North Charleston - Source: postandcourier.com

On Monday, Pier 1 Imports announced that "it has entered into a Plan Support Agreement with a majority of its term loan lenders and is pursuing a sale of the Company":

To facilitate an orderly sale process and implement the PSA, the Company and its subsidiaries have commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The Company also intends to use this process to complete the previously announced closure of up to 450 store locations, which includes the closure of all its stores in Canada. To date, the Company has closed or initiated going-out-business sales at over 400 locations. The Company is also in the process of closing two distribution centers to reflect its revised store footprint. (...) Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said, “In recent months, we have taken significant steps forward in our business transformation and cost-reduction initiatives. We have worked to establish an appropriately sized and profitable store footprint, operating structure and merchandise assortment that will enable Pier 1 to better serve our customers across store and online channels. Today’s actions are intended to provide Pier 1 with additional time and financial flexibility as we now work to unlock additional value for our stakeholders through a sale of the Company. We are moving ahead in this process with the support of our lenders and are pleased with the initial interest as we engage in discussions with potential buyers.” Pier 1 has received a commitment of approximately $256 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Bank of America N.A., Wells Fargo National Association, and Pathlight Capital LP. Following court approval, the Company expects this financing, together with cash flows from operations, to provide ample liquidity to support continued operations and the sale process through the Chapter 11 process. (...) Pier 1 intends to conduct a court-supervised sale process and complete the sale through a Chapter 11 plan. Pier 1 expects that the deadline to submit qualified binding bids will be on or around March 23, 2020, subject to procedures to be approved by the court. In connection with its plans to close all its stores in Canada, Pier 1 is also commencing proceedings in Canada.

In layman's terms:

The company has filed for bankruptcy protection to quickly implement the recently announced almost 50% reduction of its store base which includes pulling out of Canada entirely.

In addition, Pier 1 Imports is in discussion with potential buyers which could result in the company selecting a stalking horse bidder for the upcoming court-supervised auction. Qualified bids are expected to be submitted by March 23 and the auction to take place on March 31. Court confirmation is currently expected by April 23.

The company also has secured $256 million in debtor-in-possession financing to provide sufficient liquidity until the sales process has been completed.

Looking at the most recent 10-Q, equityholders are unlikely to receive any form of recovery as sales proceeds will likely be a insufficient to cover creditor claims, particularly after giving effect to the $256 million in debtor-in-possession financing now sitting at the top of the capital structure.

Source: SEC 10-Q Filing

Not surprisingly, the company has included a bold warning in its Investor FAQ:

Please note that the NYSE has already suspended trading in the company's shares and initiated delisting proceedings. Expect the stock to commence trading on the Pink Sheets Market on Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest point.

As the company is pursuing a sale of its business rather than restructuring its debt, the stock might continue to trade even after the bankruptcy court has approved the transaction. That said, the shares will likely approach zero over time.

Bottom Line:

Another one bites the dust as Pier 1 Imports has decided to sell its business in a court-supervised auction. Expect the sales process to go smoothly with court confirmation currently expected by late April.

As sales proceeds will likely be insufficient to cover all creditor claims, equityholders need to prepare for ending up with nothing.

After being suspended from the NYSE, the stock will likely commence trading on the Pink Sheets Markets within the next couple of days.

Investors should sell existing positions and move on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.