Trying To Catch The Falling Knife That Is Frontier Communications Could Leave Investors Seeing Red

If we use Frontier's recent sale as a template, the remainder of the company better be worth a lot more, or the stock could be worth less than nothing.

Executives like to reassure investors. What investors need to look at is Frontier's ballooning leverage ratio. Numbers speak louder than words.

Frontier gets more than 50% of revenue from its consumer business. In broadband and video every quarter for the last two years Frontier has lost subscribers.

In his book One Up On Wall Street, Peter Lynch said that it took him twenty years to realize, “whether a stock costs $50 a share or $1 a share, if it goes to zero you still lose everything.” With Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) stock trading at less than $1 per share, investors may be thinking of trying to catch this falling knife. Unfortunately, attempting to grab this perceived bargain could leave shareholders seeing red.

The long slow decline

Usually companies use their earnings conference call time to answer questions and help analysts and investors understand their competitive position. Unfortunately, Frontier’s management cut the question and answer (Q&A) session on the last call. Needless to say, the elimination of the Q&A session should worry investors. The company has been losing customers for years and this trend seems poised to continue.

To no one’s shock, the decline of traditional video seems to be speeding up. Viewers have multiple live television streaming options from YouTube Live TV, to Hulu, to Disney+. This cord-cutting phenomenon is a challenge for both Frontier and its peer CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL).

In fact, in the U.S. during 2019, the major TV providers lost at least 4.6 million subscribers, representing a more than 60% increase over the prior year. Though this challenge is obvious, the affect on Frontier and CenturyLink is dramatically different.

Frontier’s consumer business represents just over 51% of total revenue. By comparison, CenturyLink’s generates less than 25% of its revenue from the consumer business. Given the significance of the consumer business, the fact that Frontier is losing subscribers in broadband, DISH Network, and non-DISH video, is particularly alarming. The bad news for investors is Frontier didn’t just have an off quarter, this is a multi-year slide with no end in sight.

(Source: Frontier Q3 Investor Presentation)

Over the last two years, Frontier has witnessed a slow sequential decline in its broadband subscribers. Just to put a statistic to this fact, the company had nearly 4 million broadband subscribers at the end of 2017. By September of 2019, this figure stood at just over 3.5 million. Given that broadband should theoretically show strength from the rise of streaming services, losing 500,000 customers in two years is a serious issue for the company.

When it comes to Frontier’s video business, the news isn’t any better. The company re-sells DISH service and just like in broadband, this business has declined sequentially for at least the last 7 quarters. The only silver lining here is that DISH subscribers represent a relatively smaller portion of the company’s video totals. In the most recent quarter, DISH subscribers equaled just over 20% of total video customers.

(Source: Frontier Fios TV)

Frontier’s non-DISH video subscriber losses seem to have slowed recently, but a sequential decline of more than 5% isn’t exactly something to celebrate. Over the last eight quarters, non-DISH video subscribers have declined from just under 1 million to less than 700,000. The bottom line here isn’t pretty.

When half of your business declines each quarter and management doesn’t want to answer questions, it’s a serious red flag. Inside of these numbers, Frontier’s broadband challenges suggest weakness where CenturyLink reports strength. Both companies reported a decline in broadband subscribers, yet CenturyLink’s broadband revenue increased by 2.3% year over year, whereas Frontier’s revenue declined by 3.4%.

Theoretically as video moves toward streaming, there should be an increase in demand for broadband connectivity. If Frontier cannot grow a business that benefits from an economic tailwind, investors shouldn’t stick around to see how this plays out.

Which do you believe? Words or numbers?

Numbers speak louder than comments from management. When Frontier suspended its dividend, the company made a convincing argument that the balance sheet would improve. At the time, CEO Dan McCarthy said, “The suspension will make available an additional $250 million annually to accelerate debt reduction.” As of September 2017, Frontier’s leverage ratio was 4.39:1.

Roughly a year later, McCarthy’s glass-half-full comments seemed designed to reassure shareholders. He said, “I am very pleased that fourth quarter results reflect our improving execution as well as initial benefits from our transformation program.” Though this sounds like a CEO reporting positive progress, the company’s leverage ratio rose from the prior year to 4.72:1.

In Frontier’s most recent earnings, management reassured investors that it remains committed to reducing debt. Unfortunately, the company’s leverage ratio once again increased to a new high of 4.81:1. To put Frontier’s balance sheet issues into perspective, not only is the company’s leverage ratio getting worse, but the level of net long-term debt to total assets has risen as well.

From the end of 2017, to the beginning of 2019, Frontier’s net long-term debt to total assets ratio hovered around 0.70. To put this another way, Frontier carried about $0.70 of net long-term debt for every $1 of total assets. When the company took a $5.4 billion write-down of its goodwill assets this year, the ratio had risen to 0.94. In the last quarter, Frontier quietly wrote off another $276 million in goodwill, causing the net debt to total assets ratio to rise again.

(Source: Frontier Q3 Investor Presentation)

By point of comparison, CenturyLink retired nearly $2 billion in net debt over the last year. While Frontier’s net debt nearly equals each dollar of total assets, CenturyLink’s ratio sits at a far more stable 0.5. The bottom line is Frontier suspended the dividend and told investors this savings would help improve its balance sheet. Unfortunately, the company’s business has suffered while the balance sheet has deteriorated just as quickly.

Double or nothing

Frontier’s decision to sell its operations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana for $1.35 billion could provide investors a template for its overall valuation. If we divide the four states by the sale price, we get $337.5 million in cash per state. Assuming this sale is completed, Frontier will still be doing business in 25 states. If the remainder of the states have a similar value of $337.5 million each, this would suggest Frontier’s remaining value is $8.44 billion.

The bad news for investors is even if Frontier used all its sale proceeds to retire debt, it will still be sitting on $15.2 billion in net long-term debt. Given the assumptions we’ve worked with so far, the net value of Frontier would be a negative $6.76 billion. On the other hand, if the 25 remaining states are worth double the value of the 4 being sold, the company’s value after net debt would be $1.68 billion. Given that the stock’s total market cap is right around $60 million, this would represent quite a premium to the current value. When the choice is between a huge negative value or a pie in the sky option, I prefer to go with the more cautious approach.

The bottom line for Frontier investors is bleak. The company is consistently losing customers from its largest revenue business. Writing down goodwill reduces total assets. In the meantime, the marketplace value for the company’s 4 states that are being sold suggests the remaining value of Frontier could be a significantly negative number. Unless the remaining operations are worth nearly twice the value per state of the proposed sale, holding out hope for a recovery in the stock seems like trying to grab the blade of a perpetually falling knife.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.