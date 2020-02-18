New Oriental EDU: The Coronavirus Brings More Challenges Than Opportunities

We think the challenges will outweigh the opportunities, leading to concerns on EDU's profitability for the coming quarters.

Investment Thesis

The outbreak of the coronavirus boosted demand for online education services. New Oriental (NYSE: EDU) will benefit from the demand explosion as its online arm Koolearn is one of the top players in the field. However, our analysis shows that the challenge on its offline businesses will outweigh the benefit and hurt the profitability in the coming quarters.

Online Business: Demand Explores, So Does Competition

New Oriental's online arm, Koolearn Technology Holdings Limited ("Koolearn", HKEX: 1797) went IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in April 2019. Koolearn was the first online education service provider to IPO in the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The outbreak of the coronavirus in China led to the explosion of online education demand. As the leader among all the online education service providers in China, Koolearn has built a full spectrum of products that can fulfill different aspects of market demand:

The leading position of Koolearn has made it one of the biggest gainers due to the burst of demand for online education, which can be witnessed clearly from its share price movement in the past month. Koolearn rose as much as 50% shortly after the burst of the coronavirus, outperformed the Chinese index and its parent EDU significantly:

However, we are very cautious about the actual financial benefit the company can get from this:

First of all, the explosion of demand comes together with huge competition. Not only the existing competitors are lured by the lucrative opportunity, but tech giants (especially the streaming companies) also tried to step their feet into the water. For example, Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) launched the "Learning Never Stop at Bilibili" section after the outbreak. In this section, users can choose to watch live and on-demand courses from top universities or other private education service providers, with a broad range of curriculum that covers the educational content from the first grade to the university.

Second, the profitability of Koolearn's online business is still a concern. As reported by EDU's fiscal 2020 Q2 results, Koolearn recorded revenues of RMB 567.6 million (US$81.0 million) and a net loss of RMB 87.5 million (US$12.5 million) for the first six months ended November 30, 2019. The losses were mainly driven by the high customer-acquisition costs, which are not likely to see any improvement during this quarter, due to the increased competition. Many online platforms have to offer more free courses (see Koolearn's actions here) in order to attract new customers, or simply just to keep the existing users.

Offline Business: Big Challenge on Q1 Results

Unlike some of its competitors (such as GSX Inc., NYSE: GSX), EDU's revenues come primarily from offline education services. According to its fiscal 2020 Q2 results, the net revenue from the online arm (Koolearn) accounts for only about 5% of the total revenue of EDU. The majority of EDU's business and revenues come from its offline education services.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the offline education services were totally suspended. To our understanding, the government suspension will not be released until the end of February, while the impact on actual demand will last even longer since people would be more cautious about face-to-face activities. EDU will have to face a huge financial challenge when revenue goes down but fixed expenses such as salaries and rents are eating their profit.

Conclusion: Challenge Outweighs Opportunities

As a conclusion, we think the challenge from the coronavirus will outweigh the opportunities for online education demand for EDU. The outbreak will hurt EDU's revenue for fiscal Q3 (December to February) and even Q4 (March to May) for 2020. Although the company has sufficient capital to survive the emergency, its profitability will definitely feel the pain.

The recent stock price movement of EDU shows that the market is too optimistic about the challenges the company is facing. We expect to see a major pullback on EDU's share price when its Q3 numbers come out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.