Why FireEye May Actually Be In Play This Time

I saw similar options trading here last week and wonder if this smart trading is insider buying. I rate FEYE as a buy.

I saw option activity in FireEye prior to FEYE stock jumping 21.5% in a little over three weeks due to the announcement of the Equifax data breach in 2017, where FireEye was brought in as a consultant after the breach occurred but before it was announced publicly.

Options trading set records for FireEye Thursday, but the more interesting option trades occurred on Wednesday and Thursday morning before the stock price jumped in the afternoon.

These rumors officially received "no comment" from Cisco and FireEye but Barrons.com reported that someone close to Cisco reported it is not interested in FireEye.

There were rumors on Thursday about Cisco Systems looking to buy FireEye, causing the stock to jump 7% at one point yesterday.

Introduction

Yesterday, Thursday, February 13, there were rumors and interesting trading in the stock and options of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE). A story on Yahoo.com by Kim Khan stated that Spanish newspaper Okdiario reported that FireEye was the subject of a possible bid by both Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and by “Another, smaller company” and that FireEye had hired Goldman Sachs “to manage a sale”.

Even though the original story appears to have come out around 10:25 AM ET, the stock was up only about 1% on the newsi. The more than 6% price jump came that was reported started around 1:55 PM when there were other reports that Cisco was interested in buying FireEye.

Responses to an article on Seeking Alpha about the stock price increased generated comments both cheering the stock price increase to saying that prior rumors never panned out and that the company has not reported a quarterly profit in over four years.

My thought is that there may be a deal this time because there was unusual options trading in the stock on Wednesday, prior to additional options trading on Thursday morning before the stock jumped after the other Cisco rumors circulated.

My prior reporting on FireEye trading

I have previously written several articles on Seeking Alpha about options trading in FEYE, although the primary focus of these articles was related to Equifax and whether Equifax insiders may have traded in FireEye options.

My most recent article, “FTC Goes 1 For 2: Equifax Board That Did Not Find Insider Trading Should Not Be Relied On To Review Tougher Issues” was published on August 1, 2019. The most relevant section of that article to FireEye was that former Equifax Chairman and CEO Richard Smith told Congress that he shared news of the infamous 2017 data breach with then-Lead Director Mark L. Feidler and he also informed his own “direct reports” about the data breach on August 22, a little more than two weeks prior to the public announcement of the data breach on September 7, 2017.

August 22, 2017 was a day of suspicious trading in FireEye call options; I had noticed that trading in real-time but could not put a possible reason behind that trading until Equifax’s public announcement on September 7. Although the press release did not mention Mandiant or FireEye by name, several hours later, ZD Net reported that Mandiant was hired by Equifax as its data breach consultant. In the little over three weeks between the August 22 options trading and the September 15 expiration of the longest-dated options that traded that day, FEYE stock jumped 21.5%(!).

Unfortunately for the call buyers who bought shorter-dated options, these options expired worthless since the public announcement of the data breach had not yet occurred by the early expirations. The longer dated (three-week) options returned profit in excess of 650%! More on longer dated options below.

Wednesday’s trading in FEYE options – volume and implied volatility

My options analysis is like technical analysis in that I look at price and volume and typically both need to point in the same direction.

I noticed unusual options trading in FEYE on Wednesday, prior to any rumors of M&A activity. Over 58,000 calls traded in FEYE on February 12. At that time. this was the 12th-most in FEYE’s six-plus years of options trading history. More importantly, this was the 6th highest call volume day unrelated to earnings announcements (from a week prior to announcement to two days after announcement). Please see the table below.

Table 1 – Days with highest call activity (50,000+ contracts) in FEYE since 2014

Date Closing Price Volume Earnings 2/12/15 39.63 94111 2/11/2015 8/23/18 15.76 91318 2/13/15 42.26 73003 2/11/2015 9/5/19 13.59 66050 8/2/17 14.80 64000 8/2/2017 11/5/15 22.46 63964 11/4/2015 9/17/14 35.47 63415 12/19/14 33.06 63238 2/11/15 35.69 61666 2/11/2015 5/15/17 15.90 60903 1/29/20 16.37 58557 2/5/2020 2/12/20 15.74 58410 8/5/16 14.73 56052 8/4/2016 3/20/17 11.61 53255 11/4/14 34.25 52681 11/4/2014 2/17/15 43.84 51515 7/31/15 44.49 50854 7/30/2015 7/28/16 18.09 50701 8/4/2016

Why would call volume pick up so strongly when just one week earlier, FireEye reported bad earnings and a disappointing projection for first quarter earnings in 2020? (For what it’s worth, from the table above, there was strong call volume on January 27 going into these earnings and projections.)

Not only did call volume increase on Wednesday, a roughly 5-point in implied volatility (from 35.249 to 40.458) accompanied this heavy trading. An increase in implied volatility typically means an increased desire to own/buy these options. This is my definition for “price” in options terms. This 5-point move in the 30-day implied volatility was similar to the move that I saw in the Equifax-related trading of August 22, 2017 (from 32.386 to 36.921).

There was also a similar move prior to the heavy call buying on January 29, 2020, a week prior to the earnings announcement. Table 2 below shows the recent 30-day implied volatility in FEYE options. Please note that the drop in implied volatility after the February 5 earnings announcement is also typical as stocks often make big moves related to the earnings release and related projections. Once this information is public, option buyers do not need to pay for this potential source of volatility.

Table 2 – 30-day Implied Volatility in FEYE options (January 17 – February 12)

Date Closing Price IV 2/12/20 15.74 40.458 2/11/20 15.36 35.249 2/10/20 15.42 37.927 2/7/20 15.08 32.935 2/6/20 15.70 33.510 2/5/20 16.00 51.189 2/4/20 16.04 48.861 2/3/20 15.95 48.768 1/31/20 15.98 49.149 1/30/20 16.40 47.941 1/29/20 16.37 47.711 1/28/20 15.50 42.841 1/27/20 15.61 42.932 1/24/20 16.05 41.308 1/23/20 16.45 40.209 1/22/20 16.44 39.601 1/21/20 16.57 39.964 1/17/20 17.13 39.213

Thursday’s trading in FEYE stock and options

Trading in FEYE was ridiculous, especially after the story around 1:55 PM ET that Cisco might buy FireEye. Total call volume of roughly 167,000 set a new record, almost doubling the prior record from 2015! Implied volatility jumped from 40.458 on Wednesday to 57.548 on Thursday.

While these are phenomenal numbers, one must caution that much of this move is related to the Cisco rumor and subsequent stock price jump.

However, there was strong call buying in the morning prior to the jump in the stock price! I was also pleased to see that the most active call series was the March 17 call. As of 11:19, over 23,000 of these calls traded and the implied volatility was 51% for these calls when the stock was trading at $15.87, up less than 1% on the day. Total call volume around that time was around 45,000 contracts, well on its way to be a top-10 volume day, even without the jump related to the afternoon announcement.

Summary and Recommendation

After the close on Thursday, Barron’s Eric Savitz reported that while spokespeople for both companies did not comment on rumors, he wrote that a “person close to Cisco Systems plainly denied market rumors” regarding Cisco launching an offer for FireEye.

Could the early Thursday morning buying be by the same insiders (I never read about confirmed insider trading related to that day) bought and made over 650% in August/September 2017 on options when the stock gained 21.5%? I don’t know, but there was smart call buying, possibly informed call buying. That is why I rate FEYE a buy.

i) When viewing the story in preparation for writing this article on Friday, it refers to the stock rising by more than 6% in the afternoon. The discrepancy is not relevant but just noted here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEYE.