Next Recession Is Not As Close As You Think

Shaking my head at endless bearish rhetoric

On October 12, 2019, I wrote an article that ended with the question:

'Now that the Fed is back into the QE game, I have to ask you, are you going to miss the rally yet again?'

Since that article, the S&P 500 has rallied 12.6% in only 4 months.

In that article I also claimed:

'Since QE was introduced as a normal tool for the Fed, recessions have (thus far) gone away and the longest expansion in history has taken place. This isn't an argument that we will never see a recession again, but if Japan is a good test, those recessions could be much short and less severe than what we have ever known. Things are different this time, because the story is different with QE. We have never seen it before, so how can anyone say with confidence it will be worse this time?'

Here are a few questions I would love you to answer in the comment section:

- Can you with 100% certainty claim that with global coordinated QE, fair value on the S&P 500 is not 7000? Perma-Bears (PB's) never tell me what the real price of the S&P 500 should be, only that the current price is way too high.

- Can you say I am wrong when I claim that 2000 and 2008 damage might not have happened if the world's Central Banks did QE before it collapsed? It seems now that the world CB's understand the power of the QE tool, recessions and busts have become quite few and far between. What a crazy thought to think I should be mad they let 2000 and 2008 happen because they didn't utilize QE when it was starting to fall apart! I lost some cabbage in those crashes.

If you think the idea of the stock market being cheap hear is absurd, take up your beef with the Warren Buffet, the World's most Famous Investor, who said last year stocks are 'ridiculously cheap' if the 30 year remains at 3%. Guess what? It is currently lower from when he made that claim.

It doesn't take much work to find others touting that all this QE money is bad and will lead to a collapse that will be worse than what it would be if they just stopped doing QE now and let it collapse from here. PB's are so convinced the end game is collapse, they prefer to initiate the collapse today so it's somehow not worse later. Huh? Cries that 'people are working 2 jobs to make ends meet, therefore, they should stop QE and let the reset begin' make zero sense to me. Is it better to let things slip into a crash/chaos now and the person who has 2 jobs is now left with 0?

For some weird reason, we are never allowed to declare the PB's as being wrong, because they always revert to the idea we just need to wait. All this debt is going to implode and we all better have bunkers, guns, and gold in order to survive. Let me ask you a logical question...

If the S&P 500 goes to 7000 from here, and then drops 50% to 3500, which is higher than it is today, are the PB's correct even though that number is higher than today?

There is a long list of PB's telling us how scary the market was and why it is all going to collapse. Take a look at this old article from Business Insider listing all the doom and gloom predictions that never came true:

Idiot_Maker_Rally.pdf.

They all seemed logical at the time. With the Dow up over 100% from most of the predictions, the market could fall 50% from here and would still be higher than where it was when these predictions were made. I would guess all these folks might come out of the woodwork for their "I told you so" moment?

So Tim, when do you think the next recession will take place?

Great question! While some accuse me of arguing we will never have another recession, my stance is recessions as we know them are going to be quite different than what we have seen in the past now that global coordinated QE is a part of the game plan.

The indicators I am watching?

1. Current Fed Balance sheet Trend

If you are going to tell me market fundamentals matter most, or even technical indicators, I am going to politely laugh in your face. Those things used to matter in the old regime before coordinated global QE. Now, they are just noise to scare you out of participating in the longest rally in history. You can throw your proof that the market historically trades at XYZ P/E or the market is overpriced at 150% of GDP, and your case will fall on deaf ears. My response to you will be, "How do you know the new normal, based on the current monetary levels isn't a 25 P/E going forward?" Don't tell me the levels of history when history did not include QE. You are comparing apples to oranges. The only thing that has mattered for over 10 years is the Fed Balance Sheet. With the plan for the Fed to slow or reduce the Balance sheet by April this year, expect the market to start getting choppy as people anticipate the end of QE. When the market hiccups, the Fed will extend the QE tool yet again. Mark my words. If you don't believe me, you missed Powell's comments today:

POWELL: FED LIKELY TO NEED QE, FORWARD GUIDANCE IN A DOWNTURN POWELL: FED WILL USE TOOLS AGGRESSIVELY IF THEY ARE NEEDED

If Powell is telling you they will manipulate the stock market and economy higher, then why do PB's get mad and either stay out of the market for moral reasons or short the market? They aren't manipulating things lower...they are manipulating it higher.

Some of you might throw out the Buffet Indicator which measures US Stock Market Cap and compares it to GDP. Warren Buffet famously said stocks are overvalued when the indicator was over 100%. Currently it sits at 145%. Sounds expensive based on history. But again, history has never seen coordinated global QE. Maybe now, with a ton of liquidity, the new fair value of the indicator is 180%?

Since no one knows what global coordinated QE means (except for the fact it has shortened the length and depth of recessions in Japan and is currently causing the longest expansion in US history) maybe we can argue stocks are REALLY cheap here still?

So keep an eye on the Fed Balance Sheet. It was the key to my 'long' stocks call October 12, 2019, and it will be the main indicator for you to know which way stocks will go.

2. Oil Prices - I am a big believer in the idea that if the Fed REALLY wanted higher inflation, all they would have to do is buy oil futures. Oil prices rises bleed into higher costs throughout the economy. When oil rises, inflation ticks up, and when inflation ticks up, the Fed usually begins to put the brakes on things. When they put the brakes on things, the market struggles. When oil prices spike in a short period of time, recessions have followed 6 out of the last 8 times.

Source: Oil Sands Magazine

3. The Budget Deficit - For whatever reason, Americans hate US Government deficits. They know that too much debt for their personal household is bad, so they then think US Government debt is really bad. It doesn't work that way. Government spending = Private sector savings to the penny. I am not sure about you, but I want more savings. This image is a bit old, and from the UK but you can see this cause and effect. It is the same today and the same in the US:

Let me ask you a question. If the government spends $1 into the economy and it ends up in the hands of the private sector, and then they tax that private sector $2 in order to run a surplus and pay down their debt, is that a good thing or a bad thing for the private sector?

The last time the US ran a budget surplus during the Clinton years, things were AWESOME for the economy, right?

Yup....1998-2001 was such a good time to be an investor! Let's try that again say the PB's so we don't make things worse!

But QE is going to cause hyper-inflation, right?

Now that I have you fully convinced I am an idiot with this thesis, I can already hear you arguing that all this fiat QE is going to make everyone lose faith in fiat and it will collapse when they do lose faith.

Sounds scary...and even logical.

But it's wrong.

First even the biggest PB's and gold bugs in the world have constant demand for fiat. Want me to prove it?

You: "I buy guns, food, gold, farm supplies, and farm land to protect myself from the coming collapse."

Government: "Please send fiat to extinguish the tax liability on your guns, food, gold, farm supplies, and farm land, or we will take it from you."

Not you: "(Laughing) HA! I don't have faith in fiat. I reject it!

You: Convert doom and gloom assets to fiat in order to keep the rest of your stuff and stay out of jail.

Taxes are instant fiat demand. Let me know how it goes for you when you go full faithless in fiat and laugh at the government when the demand tax payments in fiat. You know where to find me.

Also USD hyperinflationistas haven't quite thought through their ideas fully. You do realize that the USD is priced against other currencies, yes? Do you realize with the EUR/USD pairing for example, if the USD portion of the equation collapses in hyperinflation, the EUR portion is going to sky rocket in hyper deflation? Europeans will be able to buy America for pennies and will be the richest people in the world. Unless, of course, the Japanese do better when the USD/JPY pairing collapses.

Since QE became meaningful in the US in 2008-2009, the value of the US Dollar has increased only about 40%

Dang PB's - there goes another certainty that sounded logical but has proven to be wrong for over a decade!

I know... I just need to wait. It will happen and you will be right!

So far, QE has zero effect on causing the value of the US Dollar to crash. Maybe 12 years and many trillions of dollars of QE isn't a long enough sample set. There's always that option I guess.

Stocks will continue to soar as long as the world does QE

If you look at my past articles dating back to 2010 and 2011 on this site, I used to fight the morality of all this QE stuff. I was certain the world would end and the markets would crash. Then, in 2011, my tune started to change as I began to understand the monetary system in which we exist. The Fed is telling you their playbook. You would be self destructive to become dogmatic in the PB view when the PB view has and will continue to be completely wrong as long as QE is the tool of the Central Bankers choice. I no longer believe the dogma that 'this will end badly.' It might. No one knows. It might end up going on like this forever too. We have never seen coordinated QE, so we don't know how it ends. So far, QE has produced shorter and shallower recessions, the longest expansion ever, and a constant underlying bid to the stock market.

Is there not a chance that the S&P 500 could get to 4000? How about 6000? 7000?

I think you have to stay long stocks as long as the reasons I argued above remain in place. The market will continue to climb to a level no one thought would be possible.

I made this statement in a 2015 article:

'I am going to say it. Fundamentals are worthless in the new age of Central Banks doing their own leveraged buy-out of the investable assets of the world. 'Get on board to own the assets that will become more and more rare. The governments of the world have declared a war and are bent on eliminating investable assets around the globe. Until the Central Banks stop buying the world, there will be no end to the endless bid of all assets around the world.'

Was I right....or were the PB's right?

Today, nothing is different from then. Gotta own stocks until the narrative changes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.