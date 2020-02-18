Five Prime Therapeutics: Management Shakeup, Activist Investor, Valued At Cash, Ripe For A Turnaround In 2020

Multiple clinical assets have derisking data sets. Based on prior results and changes to trial design, I am optimistic on prospects for bemarituzumab in the FIGHT trial.

Shares have fallen by 87% since my March article noted it was trading at lows with looming catalysts (a cautionary tale on trying to catch bottoms).

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) have lost 87% since my March 2017 article noted the stock was trading at lows with looming catalysts (a cautionary tale for biotech investors scooping up beaten down names just because they are "on sale").

This one popped up on my radar again after a recent edition of Institutional Top Ideas pointed out several stocks being scooped up by Mark Lampert's Biotechnology Value Fund. As ROTY member DSJ.2018 noted, the fact that both the CEO and founder left recently appears due to this activist role taken by BVF and Lampert likely has a concrete plan for realizing value here.

ROTY member Saguaro915 recently convinced us to add this one to Idea Lab (high conviction picks from members), given that it was trading at a negative enterprise value (below cash position) with 5 drugs in the pipeline and multiple catalysts in the near term.

While initially skeptical, thumbing through the corporate presentation and prior news revealed initially promising data for at least one asset, which coupled with upcoming catalysts and the pessimistic valuation convinced me that this beaten-down name is worth revisiting.

Chart

Figure 1: FPRX daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see a steep decline in shares in Q2 that accelerates into the summer as news of progress with pipeline assets wasn't enough to reverse negative sentiment. Share price bottomed around the $4 level and recently fell below its 50 day moving average (could head lower in the absence of positive news).

Overview

While a bit dated, management's presentation at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in September is worth the listen to better understand the current situation here. Interestingly enough, this is the last presentation by former Chief Executive Officer Aron Knickerbocker (resigned just a couple weeks after).

The company is introduced as developing a robust pipeline of immune modulators and precision therapeutics that directly attack the tumor. The company has retained major market rights in the first few programs seen below, while others are partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb (shown at the bottom). Several solid tumor indications are being addressed, including a few that do not respond well to checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

The company has prioritized three key events (early look at FIGHT trial, find most promising opportunities for the company's B7-H4 antibody and thirdly finding a safe dose + regimen for FPT155). A key near term emphasis is funding these priorities while keeping cash burn low to manageable.

Starting with bemarituzumab, this is an immunotherapy that targets FGF receptor 2b (FGFR2b). The drug has two mechanisms, enhanced binding to FC receptor in the NK cell (getting enhanced ADCC of tumors that express this target) and blocking growth factors FGF7/10/22 from binding (these are known to promote tumor growth and proliferation). As for this particular target of FGFR2b, data from third parties at ASCO 2018 showed that less than 20% of gastric cancer patients with FGFR2b overexpression were alive at the 2 year mark as compared to those who were negative for overexpression (hazard ratio approaching 2). Data from ASCO 2017 for bemarituzumab (bema) as a monotherapy in heavily pre-treated patients with FGFR2b+ gastric & GEJ cancer showed clear signs of activity (ORR 19%, disease control rate 57%) with no dose limiting toxicities. These results gave management the confidence to move forward and combine bema with chemotherapy. Updated data in the phase 1 study with 7 additional patients (28 versus 21) showed a clear difference from patients who achieved ≥ 60 µg/mL versus those who didn't.

Figure 3: Best response by plasma trough concentration from phase 1 bema monotherapy trial, changes made appear to add element of derisking to phase 3 study (Source: corporate presentation)

Therefore, a dose was chosen for the phase 3 trial that would get patients to that plasma concentration level quickly (within 15 days). The phase 1 safety lead-in to the phase 3 FIGHT trial combined mFOLFOX6 chemotherapy with bema, enrolling any patient with gastrointestinal tumor who was receiving mFOLFOX6 chemotherapy (colorectal, gastric, pancreatic tumors). Two dose levels were combined with mFOLFOX6 (6 mg/kg every two weeks or 15 mg/kg every two weeks with day 8 loading dose of 7.5 mg/kg). The loading dose serves to get patients to that target plasma concentration quickly as we discussed above. The latter dose was selected for phase 3. Although they were not selecting for FGFR2b overexpression, they did receive 2 patients who had the target and both benefitted (one partial response, one stable disease associated with complete response by metabolic PET scan). Importantly, both of these patients had progressed on FOLFOX chemo prior so we can draw the conclusion that these results were due to the addition of bema. Also, safety profile was acceptable and there were no effects on pharmacokinetics of bema.

From there, they moved into the phase 3 trial (were about a year into the trial at the time of presentation). The study uses a classic one to one, double-blind, placebo-controlled design comparing bema + mFOLFOX6 to placebo + mFOLFOX6 (275 patients per arm). The study is being run in 18 countries and so far over 30% of patients screened have tested positive for FGFR2b overexpression (more significant commercial opportunity than they had anticipated in these front-Line FGFR2b+ gastric and GEJ cancer patients). Importantly, an early futility analysis is planned for the first half of 2020 (with 25% of patients enrolled). Another good sign has been that enrollment is going faster than anticipated. This is not a classic futility analysis, as they are going to look for a differential in survival by measuring hazard ratio (looking for below 1 with survival favoring bema arm). The primary endpoint is overall survival and they are also looking at PFS. Learning from the experience of others, management refers to Herceptin approved in front line metastatic gastric cancer and also going after an overexpressed target (HER2). Looking at the TOGA registrational trial, we can see that overexpression predicted survival benefit as opposed to gene amplification. This is analagous to the FIGHT trial as it uses IHC 2+ or 3+ as the criterion for positivity for the protein overexpression biomarker test (selecting patients who are most likely to benefit from bema treatment).

Figure 4: Overexpression predicted a survival benefit from herceptin in the ToGA study (Source: corporate presentation)

Moving onto FPA150 targeting B7-H4 overexpressing tumors, this drug candidate acts with enhanced NK mediated cell killing and by blocking B7-H4 checkpoint activity. Management sees this as a compelling target considering it's overexpressed in multiple solid tumors including those that currently are not the domain of current checkpoint inhibitors (and has little expression on normal tissues).

Figure 5: B7-H4 is overexpressed in multiple solid tumors that are not well served by checkpoint inhibitors (Source: corporate presentation)

Preclinical data combining FPA150 with checkpoint inhibitors showed substantial anti-tumor activity including complete tumor regressions at doses as low as 0.3 mg/kg. For the ongoing phase 1a/b trial, they began dose escalation in patients with any solid tumor and got through 8 dose cohorts in 10 months (significant investigator interest). They also took a few patients into an exploratory cohort for patients with any tumor that overexpressed B7-H4. Earlier in 2019, they began a phase 1b trial which included three monotherapy cohorts in breast cancer, ovarian cancer and endometrial cancer. In May, they began a combination cohort (FPA150 + Keytruda) in ovarian cancer. ASCO data from the phase 1a dose escalation portion of the study revealed the 20 mg/kg dose every 3 weeks as the ideal dose given it was well tolerated and gave good occupancy on both ends of the molecule. Signs of early activity were observed including a woman with ovarian cancer with 6 prior lines of therapy who had over 50% response with 6.2 month duration of response.

Management refers to how antibodies to solid tumors are typically integrated into combination regimens (even though they had low single agent activity in late line populations).

Figure 6: Herceptin, Perjeta, and Erbitux all had low ORR in late line as monotherapy, but convincing clinical benefit when combined with chemo (Source: corporate presentation)

Lessons learned from the above can be applied to FPA150, so while single agent activity is important best benefit will likely be derived on combination with approved treatments. Data presented later this year will be very important in determining future direction of this program (go or "no go" decision).

Moving on to first-in-class CD80-Fc fusion protein FPT155, preclinical data showed one or three administrations in dose dependent manner caused tumor growth control or even tumor regressions at modest doses. Later this year we could begin to see initial signs of efficacy in the phase 1a/1b study.

As for partnered assets and readouts of note, for cabiralizumab (partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb, over $1B in potential milestones plus tiered royalties and US copromotion), a randomized 2nd line pancreatic cancer study will report data this year which will inform next steps including potentially registrational study to follow. This asset already showed evidence of activity in late line pancreatic cancer without chemo in a phase 1b study (13% ORR, 5 to 9 months+ duration of response). As for TIM-3 checkpoint inhibitor BMS-986258 (first of 3 candidates from I-O research collaboration with BMS, $300 million in milestone payments per collaboration product plus tiered royalties), the larger partner chose to enlarge the phase 1/2 study size to 383 patients.

Figure 7: Cabira + OPDIVO induces durable responses observed without chemo in late-line pancreatic cancer (Source: corporate presentation)

As noted in the graphic above, the current standard of care in 2nd line pancreatic cancer Onivyde had ORR of just 7.7% with overall survival of 6.1 months.

Let's move on to certain recent events to determine how they've affected the bullish thesis.

Select Recent Developments

On September 19th the company announced that it'd appointed William "Bill" Ringo as Interim Chief Executive Officer. He succeeded Chief Executive Officer and Board Member Aron Knickerbocker, who resigned from the company to "pursue new challenges and opportunities" (a pleasant way of putting it). Ringo had been a Board Member since October 2014 and served prior as President/CEO of Abgenix and SVP Business Development at Pfizer.

On October 10th, the shakeup continued with a corporate restructuring that eliminated 70 positions in order to extend the firm's cash runway into key readouts in 2020. Management guided for these cost-saving efforts to result in $20 million of annualized cost savings and reaffirmed year end 2019 cash balance of $148 to $153 million.

On November 9th the company presented initial safety data from its phase 1 study of FPT155 in a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (NYSE:SITC) Annual Meeting. In the study 15 solid tumor patients were treated with FPT155 at doses of 0.07 mg, 0.21 mg, 0.7 mg, 2.1 mg, 7 mg, 21 mg, and 42 mg. All doses were well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities and no grade 4 or higher adverse event (no cytokine release syndrome either). The dose escalation trial continued with patients being enrolled at the 70 mg dose.

Figure 8: Single agent mFPT155 shown to induce tumor regressions at low doses (Source: corporate presentation)

On December 26th, the corporate shakeup took an interesting turn with Five Prime Founder Lews "Rusty" Williams resigning as a member of the Board of Directors to focus on his role as CEO at Walking Fish Therapeutics (another startup he co-founded).

Other Information

For the third quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $186 million as compared to reduced net loss of $36.1 million. Research and development expenses fell by nearly 40% to $17.8 million. General and administrative expenses rose 34.7% to $13.2 million. Company guidance for year end cash balance was $148 to $153 million with net cash used in operating activities in 2019 to total $117 to $122 million.

As for future catalysts for us to focus on, we are reminded of the planned futility analysis for the FIGHT trial in mid-2020 (will ensure trial is adequately powered to detect overall survival benefit at full enrollment). For FPA150, updated data later this year from phase 1b expansion cohorts at the 20 mg/kg dose will prove of interest (as will combination data with Keytruda). For FTP155, updated results from the phase 1a dose escalation trial will be important as well as the identification of recommended dose for phase 1b portion. As mentioned above with anti-CSF1R antibody cabiralizumab, phase 2 data in 160 patients with pancreatic cancer should be announced by partner BMS at some point this year. Also, the quarterly update is expected February 27 after market close.

As for institutional investors of note, Biotechnology Value Fund owns an activist 21.4% stake in the company. Adage Capital also owns a decent stake.

As for market intelligence from the ROTY Community, member DSJ.2018 states that the size of BVF's position coupled with the fact that both CEO and Founder of Five Prime left recently is indicative that Mark Lampert has a plan to realize value here.

Member Saguaro915 submitted this one recently to Idea Lab (high conviction picks from ROTY members), citing near term catalysts, solid phase 1 results for bema in patients with FGFR2b+ gastric/GEJ cancer, intriguing early data for FPA150 in the Phase 1b monotherapy trial, decent phase 1b results for cabira in pancreatic cancer and substantial cash balance.

Member Persimmon Tree Investments provided the following insight on the upcoming FIGHT futility analysis:

FPRX - What I find interesting with upcoming FIGHT futility analysis is that it was spurred by differences in CT population from what they had been expecting based on prior studies/data - FGFR2b target overexpression (on cell surface by IHC assay) was being seen in far higher proportion of potential trial participants (as opposed to gene amplification by ctDNA liquid biopsy) than expected. Company's prior data on bema efficacy was based more on results for those presenting with amplification, so company chose to put in place an earlier futility analysis in case bema should prove less efficacious in the overexpression cohort. Intriguingly, company hypothesizes that bema could actually prove substantially more efficacious for those presenting with FGFR2 overexpression - among the reasons for this cautious optimism: FGFR2 on the surface of the cell is bema's actual target...

Final Thoughts

To conclude, the current situation at Five Prime Therapeutics is quite intriguing with the management shakeup, BVF's activist position and pessimistic valuation (valuing pipeline prospects at close to zero). There are a number of near to medium term catalysts that could spark a turnaround, with derisking data sets for certain indications that address substantial commercial opportunities and/or have low hurdle to overcome in regards to ORR/overall survival.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, Five Prime Therapeutics is a Buy and I suggest establishing a position in the current range. Certain members of prior management have been given the boot, and BVF has a history of getting in on the ground floor of exciting turnaround stories before the crowd (former ROTY winner ARQL comes to mind as an example).

Risks include disappointing clinical data, which would lead the share price to continue to languish or slide further as faith in a turnaround would subside. Setbacks in the clinic or with current partnerships, continued cash burn leading to dilution and significant competition for certain indications are also risk factors to take into consideration. The bear case is that company has fired majority of personnel, cutting costs and clinical assets will ultimately fail.





Disclosure: I am/we are long FPRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

